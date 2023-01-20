46. Warren County

Related
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
Old Scam back again in Coffee County
Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Missing Juvenile: Nyla Washington of Rutherford County
From Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department on January 21, 2023. Nyla Washington, 16, of Rutherford County, was reported as a runaway juvenile by her foster family Friday evening. She voluntarily left her residence but is believed to have entered an unknown vehicle with an unknown person or persons near her...
Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma
Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
WSMV
Family claims AmeriGas owes them hundreds, put them at risk during the winter
SPARTA, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the temperatures drop, the last thing you want is to lose your heat. One Middle Tennessee family said issues with their gas company put them at risk of that happening, and they are worried about other customers facing the same issue. A Sparta family claims...
ucbjournal.com
City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville
Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
WSMV
Scammer gets thousands by using Wilson Co. Sheriff’s Office phone number
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - A scammer stole $3,500 from an elderly person in Wilson County by using the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line. The WCSO warned of the ongoing scam in a Facebook post. “Spoofing continues to lure residents through a variety of intimidation tactics,” the sheriff’s office...
wvlt.tv
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
WTVC
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
Two People Killed in Bedford County Crash; Man Charged
Ezequiel Estrada, 42, of Shelbyville has been charged with vehicular assault, DUI, and failure to yield right of way. He was being held without bond in the Bedford County Jail. The Shelbyville Times-Gazette reports that Estrada, an alleged drunk driver faces vehicular homicide charges after two people in his vehicle...
carthagecourier.com
‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased
A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
WKRN
Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN
A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
wjle.com
Three Sentenced in “Operation Ice Pick” Meth Trafficking Investigation
Three people indicted last summer in a major methamphetamine trafficking operation called “Operation Ice Pick” were sentenced in DeKalb County Criminal Court Wednesday, January 18. 32-year-old Tara R. Treadway of Smithville, charged with two counts of meth 300 grams or more – conspiracy entered a plea to conspiracy...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle
From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
Murfreesboro Republican files the ‘Tennessee Retirement Savings Plan Act’
It would give people who don't have a retirement savings plan -- like a 401k -- through their employer a chance to start saving through the state.
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0