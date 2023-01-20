ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, TN

#46. Warren County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FeJL7_0kLpThw300

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.5 (10 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 8,684,172 people (3,543,229 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

On Target News

Old Scam back again in Coffee County

Please be aware that the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls regarding a phone scam that has been done in the past and is happening again. The callers identify themselves as members of the sheriff’s department and advise victims that they have an active warrant. If the victim pays a fee, this will satisfy the warrant, and they will not be arrested. The phone scammers request Green Dot cards or other forms of payment, possibly credit card or banking information.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Press Release form Life Care Center of Tullahoma

Statement for Life Care Center of Tullahoma: On Jan. 20, a roof air conditioning unit above the dietary department started smoking and caught on fire. The fire department was immediately called, and associates sprang into action, following their fire safety training. Fourteen residents in the unit closest to the fire...
TULLAHOMA, TN
ucbjournal.com

City Council approves rezoning of property on 10th street in Cookeville

Rezoning will allow 7 more units on the property when needed. Cookeville – The Cookeville City Council recently approved the rezoning of 1.3 acres of land located at 1068 E. 10th street in Cookeville, adjacent to CVS, from neighborhood commercial to local commercial. “The rezoning request was submitted to...
COOKEVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
carthagecourier.com

‘Most Wanted’ man found deceased

A man who managed to elude Nashville Metropolitan police in Davidson County since December of last year was discovered deceased inside a Smith County residence. Jeremiah Abel, 41, Wilson County, has been listed on Metro-Nashville Police Department’s “Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted”, according to a spokesperson with the police department’s public information office.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Camper stolen from Maine found in Middle TN

A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. A camper stolen from Maine was found in Lebanon with the help of license plate readers. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder …. Closing arguments underway in Clarksville murder case. Suspect sought after woman...
LEBANON, TN
wvlt.tv

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
Sumner County Source

Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle

From Gallatin Police Department 1-24-2023: GPD Case #: 23-00404 On January 23, 2023, Shea Allen Simpson, committed vandalism of a vehicle at 323 S. Cemetery Ave. Gallatin TN 37066. Simpson left the scene prior to the officers’ arrival. Simpson has warrants on file with Sumner County. If you have any information regarding this individual, or […] The post Suspect Wanted by Gallatin Police for Vandalism of a Vehicle appeared first on Sumner County Source.
GALLATIN, TN
