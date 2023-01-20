47. Washington County

Related
Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
993thex.com
Man Arrested After Shooting In Washington County, Tennessee
Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says a Watauga Tennessee man is charged with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 225 pm Monday and found 47 year old Allen England standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him. England was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment. England is scheduled for a court appearance in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court and is being held on a 25 thousand dollar bond.
Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
cardinalnews.org
The Bristol landfill smells so bad the attorney general is suing. Why does it stink so much?
More than two years after odor complaints about Bristol, Virginia’s landfill began, city residents are still dealing with the stench, the price to fix it has jumped to more than $60 million and the city is now being sued by Virginia’s attorney general. But what is actually causing...
10 Best Places in the Southeast To Live on Only a Social Security Check
Social Security paid the average retiree $1,632 per month as of November 2022 -- $3,264 for a couple. If the program's benefits are your only source of income, that doesn't leave a whole lot of wiggle...
WLOS.com
Storm system to bring heavy rain, gusty winds, a chance of snow to WNC, nearby areas
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A powerful storm system moving through the central United States has produced at least one tornado in the Houston metro area. And, as it moves into Western North Carolina, the Upstate and northeast Georgia overnight, it will bring some heavy rain for the Wednesday morning commute.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention
ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
supertalk929.com
Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital
Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
Families still without homes following Johnson City apartment fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Dec. 7, 2022, a Johnson City apartment complex just off North Roan Street caught fire, leaving many residents without a home. The American Red Cross stepped in to provide shelter and financial support for the people that were affected. Heather Carbajal, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast […]
Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow
Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
wcyb.com
Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
supertalk929.com
Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers
Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
The Herald News
