ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TN

#47. Washington County

By Brian Stansberry // Wikimedia Commons
The Herald News
The Herald News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MMJeM_0kLpTfAb00

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 24.2 (32 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 7,984,946 people (10,545,479 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 3

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Police: 2 arrested following Washington Co., VA cocaine bust

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Two people were arrested after authorities from Tennessee and Virginia conducted a narcotics seizure and found cocaine, a release from the Washington County Virginia Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) states. According to the release, a “multi-jurisdictional narcotic trafficking seizure” was conducted early Wednesday morning on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Virginia. The […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
993thex.com

Man Arrested After Shooting In Washington County, Tennessee

Washington County Tennessee Sheriff Keith Sexton says a Watauga Tennessee man is charged with Aggravated Assault in a shooting that occurred Monday afternoon in the 200 block of Furnace Road. Deputies responded to a 911 call at 225 pm Monday and found 47 year old Allen England standing in the road with a firearm on the ground next to him. England was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital for treatment. England is scheduled for a court appearance in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court and is being held on a 25 thousand dollar bond.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Carter County exploring solutions to food insecurity

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Carter County leaders held a public meeting Monday morning to address the issue of food insecurity that’s occurring within the county. One solution discussed was to receive extra funding from the state. Carter County has applied through the state of Tennessee to receive a Community Development Block Grant. Officials plan to […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Friend of second Sullivan County homicide victim speaks out

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A friend of Barry Countiss, the second victim in last week’s double shooting in Blountville, is speaking out after his death. Countiss was found dead in his home last Thursday morning when local police responded to his home for a welfare check. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says he was […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. firewood ministry gets community help after theft

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two engines were stolen from the Greene County Firewood Ministry’s work site. The Greene County Firewood Ministry provides wood to heat homes for people in need throughout the winter season. Each year they help up to 350 families. This season, they’ve donated over 1,000 loads of firewood. “It’s a hard time […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County residents meet to discuss crisis intervention

ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County residents met Thursday to discuss strategies to deal with crisis situations in the wake of last month’s dangerous cold snap. Over the Christmas holidays, Hawkins County and surrounding areas experienced single-digit temperatures that led to power outages and frozen water lines.
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga & Ashe for Sunday January 22, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-032>035-WVZ042>044-507-508- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Patrick-Franklin-Bedford-Amherst- Mercer-Summers-Monroe-Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista,...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
supertalk929.com

Stabbing at Johnson City tobacco store sends one to hospital

Johnson City Police are withholding the identities of two people involved in an altercation Sunday night that resulted in one person being stabbed. A report says the incident happened at around 9:45 Monday night at a tobacco store on South Broadway Street in the Keystone community. A male victim was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.

CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
CHILHOWIE, VA
WJHL

Families still without homes following Johnson City apartment fire

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- On Dec. 7, 2022, a Johnson City apartment complex just off North Roan Street caught fire, leaving many residents without a home. The American Red Cross stepped in to provide shelter and financial support for the people that were affected. Heather Carbajal, executive director of the American Red Cross of Northeast […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Winter Weather Advisories issued ahead of the snow tomorrow

Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of the region from midnight tonight until 4PM Monday. The Mountains of Northeast Tennessee, the North Carolina Mountains and counties across Southwest Virginia including Grayson, Smyth, Tazewell, Russell, Wise and Lee counties are under this Winter Weather Advisory. This will impact the morning and evening commutes. Roads may […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Second victim ID’d in Sullivan Co. homicides

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police identified the second victim in a pair of homicides attributed to Donald Britt, who was arrested in Johnson City Thursday. According to a release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville, died at a home on Stevenson Hill Road. In a press conference Thursday, Sheriff […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Man killed in Sullivan County homicide identified

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man killed in a Sullivan County homicide has been identified by police. Barry Countiss, 56, of Blountville was found dead Thursday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to a house on Stevenson Hill Road at around 10:30 a.m. and discovered...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Meth and heroin pipeline to Virginia and Tennessee busted by ATF and local officers

Seven people are facing several federal charges after local police and the ATF bust up a heroin and meth pipeline. John Joel Foster, 50, of Lee County, Virginia is one of the suspects indicted by a grand jury after evidence was produced to show him and the other men would obtain the drug supplies in Michigan and Tennessee and then distribute them to dealers in the Mountain Empire.
LEE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Affidavit: Sullivan Co. victim had recently broken up with killer

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Katie Arnold had broken up with accused murderer Donald Britt — partly over “his involvement in a robbery in Johnson City” — in the days before he allegedly fatally shot her through a window of her home, an affidavit for his arrest reveals. The document, filed Thursday, says that text messages […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Herald News

The Herald News

Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT

The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.

 https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy