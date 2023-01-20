43. Campbell County

Related
Just one resource center is available outside Knoxville, as 3,500 people experience homelessness in Knox Co.
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — According to the 2022 Knox County Homelessness Report, about 3,500 people are experiencing homelessness on any given night in the county. About 1,200 of those people are in the city of Knoxville and the rest are spread throughout the county. It's been a growing problem...
Lenoir City, Loudon County leaders at odds over housing development
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than two years ago, Lenoir City officials approved plans for a development that would bring a housing complex to the city. The project’s developer has spent upwards of $11,000,000 on roads and a water and sewage system on the land that would bring housing for more than 1,000 people.
House fire in North Knox County extinguished early Monday
A house fire is under investigation in North Knox County. Rural Metro fire crews responded to Jenkins Lane around 3 a.m. Monday
TBI: Investigation underway of assault at Campbell County school
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation into allegations of an assault involving a Campbell County teacher is currently underway. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into a complaint made by a Campbell County High School student against a teacher. This comes after a request from the 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler.
Oak Ridge ‘Baby Wyatt’ case bringing light to TN’s Safe Haven Law
A 2020 Oak Ridge case surrounding an unidentified baby is bringing attention to Tennessee's Safe Haven Laws. The law was created to help mothers have a safe option to surrender their child.
Some delays, closings of county schools due to possible incoming inclement weather
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Due to possible inclement weather on Monday, several county schools will either close or open on a 2-hour delay. This list will be updated as more schools say they will be delayed or closed due to possible inclement weather.
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
Arrest after chase across county lines
Sevier County residents, workers to receive discounts at Ober Mountain
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Anyone who lives and/or works in Sevier County can receive a discount at the slopes on Ober Mountain. On select Thursdays and Sundays through March 2, residents and workers of Sevier County can receive a ski/snowboard package for $40. That price includes a ski area ticket...
Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one. Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools,...
Knoxville leaders approve ban on tethering dogs unsupervised, animal center speaks up
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville city council members approved a total ban of leaving dogs chained up outside unsupervised Tuesday night, following nearly two hours of discussion and amendments. The current city ordinance allows it, but the Knoxville Animal Welfare Alliance wanted to change that and brought the issue up...
What Caused the Gatlinburg Fire of 2016? Here’s the Real Story
Years have passed, but the scars remain. Large swaths of the forest that burned in November of 2016 have yet to completely heal. Of course, they will heal eventually. As more years pass, green growth will envelop the deadwood. Some scars heal with the passage of time. Others, however, stay...
THP: Morgan Co. wreck leaves one dead
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.
