45. Sequatchie County

Related
High winds reached 80 mph for some Wednesday
Areas across East Tennessee saw strong winds on Wednesday, with some gusts reaching over 80 mph at higher elevations.
WDEF
Local nonprofit, community clean up illegal tire dumpsite
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An eyesore off of Exit 20 in Cleveland has finally been cleaned up after more than a year’s worth of volunteering from the community. Now, it seems they’re doing all they can to keep it that way. Exactly one year ago today,...
The cases of three children who disappeared in East Tennessee decades ago
East Tennessee has some long-term missing children whose cases remain unsolved in 2023.
wvlt.tv
The gusty winds blow in cold air and rain to some snow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The breezy conditions will blow in colder air throughout the day. Spotty rain transitions into some snow overnight into Thursday. Now, before you get too excited about a snow day, most of this won’t stick in a substantial way. Friday and Saturday are pick days, but rain is back Sunday and again by the middle of next week.
chattanoogacw.com
Reese is missing from her East Brainerd home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Her owners hope you can get a small, tan, 'sweet' chihuahua pug mix named Reese back to her home where she belongs. Jamie Sholtz tells us Reese went missing over the weekend from a subdivision in East Brainerd across the street from Banks Road, close to the Mr. Zip gas station.
wvlt.tv
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
McMinn County man charged for contributing to overdose death, TBI says. A McMinn County man was indicted Tuesday after police said he contributed to an overdose death in 2021, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need. Updated: 4 hours...
WKRN
Apparent murder-suicide reported in Marion County
An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. An apparent murder-suicide happened Tuesday in Marion County, TN. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small …. Amazon warehouse evacuated in Mt. Juliet due to small fire. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. Police arrest prescription fraud suspects. What you...
WDEF
Fatal Collision between Motorcycle and Van
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — A collision between a motorcycle and a van on Monday resulted in the death of the motorcyclist, Georgia State Patrol said. They say the crash took place on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County, Georgia. Gerald Shane Dagnan, 44, of Ringgold, Georgia was driving...
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
Firefighters battle fire at Tullahoma nursing home
The Tullahoma Fire Department fought a fire at Life Care Center late Friday night. Officials say there are no reported injuries.
WDEF
Fentanyl Distribution Bust in Walker and Hamilton Counties
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — Law enforcement officers busted a suspected fentanyl-manufacturing setup in Chickamauga, according to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force. They also busted a connected distribution in Hamilton County, Tennessee. After obtaining two search warrants, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the...
mymix1041.com
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
From NewsChannel 9: Two suspects are in custody after police in Collegedale say they led officers on a chase that started at the campus of Southern Adventist University (SAU). A post from Collegedale Police said the incident began while officers were conducting checks of the SAU campus after receiving reports of several vehicle break-ins.
wvlt.tv
Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office officials asked for the public’s help in finding a missing teen. Jason Michael Vonhagel, 14, was last seen on Saturday in the Wyndridge subdivision and hasn’t been heard from since, CCSO officials said. Vonhagel is 5′5 with brown...
WTVC
'Smelly, but safe:'Tennessee farmers weigh in on fertilizer made from recycled human waste
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A day after we told you about the city of Chattanooga sending a refined version of human waste to farms across the state of Tennessee, we have learned the company responsible for shipping it to one farm in Warren County is going to do something about the smell.
WTVC
Marion County man shoots woman, himself in apparent murder suicide, sheriff says
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man shot a woman and then shot himself in an apparent murder suicide in Marion County Tuesday, Sheriff Bo Burnett says. The sheriff says the incident happened on 19th street in South Pittsburg:. Sheriff Burnett says the man was 23 years old and the...
WDEF
Vehicle Theft, Kidnapping in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — On Monday morning, a person stole a vehicle with a child inside in Downtown Chattanooga. Police say the vehicle was crashed, and the child was returned to their family. There is still no information about the suspect, according to police. The car was stolen on...
fox17.com
Body found floating in Putnam County lake
PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A body was found floating in a Putnam County lake on Wednesday. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) was notified of the body by a TWRA agent who was on a training mission on Center Hill Lake near the Hickey Boat Ramp. The victim...
WDEF
Drug Bust, Four Arrests in McMinn County
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Four people were arrested in a drug bust at a home in McMinn County, according to the sheriff’s department. The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office had a narcotics search warrant for the home, resulting in the arrests. They say this residence has been...
wcyb.com
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
The Herald News
Dayton, TN
13K+
Followers
17K+
Post
824K+
Views
ABOUT
The Herald-News is dedicated to providing a high-quality community newspaper that our readers and advertisers find beneficial, informative, reliable and enjoyable. The paper strives to inform readers of local government activity that touches their lives, to celebrate the freedom of speech granted by the First Amendment by publishing letters of opinion and matters of record, and to offer news of people, places and events that chronicles life in Rhea County, Tennessee.https://www.rheaheraldnews.com/
Comments / 0