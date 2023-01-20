Details About PaliSociety’s Hollywood Hotel Emerge

Last July, What Now Los Angeles reported that Palisociety — a hotel brand backed by Avi Brosh — would be opening two new locations: one in WeHo and the other in Hollywood . While details about the West Hollywood location were available, the Hollywood hotel remained shrouded in mystery.

Now, WNLA has obtained details about the hotel and its accompanying restaurant, including that Chef Casey Lane will be in charge of curating the dining concept.

Lane, who opened the Abbot Kinney Boulevard restaurant The Tasting Kitchen in 2009, is now the creative director of food and beverage for Palisociety and is hard at work turning each of their hotel eateries into “destination restaurants.”

For instance, Palihouse WeHo includes a cozy Japanese restaurant called Mezzanine Sushi and the Lobby Lounge Café and Bar , “which aims to be something like Tower Bar meets South Beverly Grill and has a menu with lobster tacos, Cobb salad, and steak frites,” says Forbes .

However, Palihouse’s Hollywood hotel restaurant will differ in that the space will be guest exclusive, says a representative for the brand. The rep did not disclose when & where the hotel + restaurant would debut.

