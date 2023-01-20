A Kinston teenager was arrested Monday on multiple firearm charges. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m. members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Mitchell Wooten Apartments. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings and discovered that one apartment had been struck by gunfire. Members of the community quickly rallied together and provided detailed accounts of what had occurred. This led to a K-9 track being performed by Sgt. Stewart and K-9 Brix. This track led to the discovery of Jermaine Williams, 19, of Kinston hiding in the nearby area. Williams was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm.

