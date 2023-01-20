Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
New Bern man headed to prison on second degree murder guilty plea
NEW BERN, Craven County — Timothy Harris will be in prison for up to 25 years after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official on Jan. 13. According to a release from NC Courts, District Attorney Scott Thomas and Craven County...
wcti12.com
Severe weather cancellations
Wednesday's potential for severe weather has some area schools canceling afterschool activities or releasing students early. Washington County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled. Craven County Schools afterschool activities have been canceled.
wcti12.com
Kinston teen arrested on gun charges
A Kinston teenager was arrested Monday on multiple firearm charges. According to a release from the Kinston Police Department, on Monday, Jan. 23, at approximately 12:40 p.m. members of the Kinston Police Department were called to the report of shots fired in the vicinity of Mitchell Wooten Apartments. Upon arrival, officers located several shell casings and discovered that one apartment had been struck by gunfire. Members of the community quickly rallied together and provided detailed accounts of what had occurred. This led to a K-9 track being performed by Sgt. Stewart and K-9 Brix. This track led to the discovery of Jermaine Williams, 19, of Kinston hiding in the nearby area. Williams was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm.
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
wcti12.com
Parking rates to rise in downtown New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — The city of New Bern passed an item at a Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, board meeting that will raise the monthly rate for limited and unlimited lease parking downtown. The price will go up for limited from $20 to $35 per month and $30...
wcti12.com
Two arrested on fraud charges after not delivering goods paid for by customers
GREENE COUNTY — Two people were arrested and charged with obtaining property by false pretenses and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses. Richard Moore, 52, and Kimberly Matthews, 45, both of Kinston were taken into custody. An investigation in Greene County showed the two ran ads on social...
wcti12.com
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
wcti12.com
Onslow law enforcement arrests 35 people in drug bust
ONSLOW COUNTY — Over the past several months, the Onslow County Sheriff's Office's Drug Enforcement Unit along with Jacksonville Police Department's Special Operations Division and the NCIS Special Operations Unit collaborated in a drug operation in Onslow County. The operation took place Jan. 18-20, 2023 and was called "Operation...
wcti12.com
Two-vehicle wreck knocks traffic light out at MLK and Simmons
NEW BERN, Craven County — A two-car collision at the intersection of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Simmons St. has knocked a traffic signal line down. Crews were on the scene working to repair the lights and noted that any injuries were expected to be minor. Lieutenant Donald McInnis...
wcti12.com
Car drives through Morehead City store
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — A store in Morehead City is closed after a driver ran into the building Monday morning. Dollar General on Bridges Street next to Williams Hardware is temporarily closed after a driver slammed into the building, according to the Town of Morehead City Facebook page.
