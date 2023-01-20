ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County boys’ basketball wins twice

The Greensville County Eagles were missing their head coach on Friday night, but they didn’t miss their spark or their offensive touch. For the second game in a row, they blew their opponent off the floor before halftime, knocking off the Southampton Indians 62-28. This marks the Eagles’ second...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

SVCC Cruises to 90-63 Win

SOUTH HILL — The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team broke out to a double-digit lead eight minutes in and never looked back in picking up a 90-63 victory over Bryant & Stratton MIT on Sunday afternoon. The victory improved the Panthers to 4-3 on the season.
SOUTH HILL, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County game vs. Lancaster cancelled due to non-related altercation

This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted. Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
EMPORIA, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Triplets share the court at Princess Anne

Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
NORFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

MEC leader Lee recognized by NRECA Board

After serving three years on the board of directors of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), John C. Lee Jr., president and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) in Chase City, will not seek re-election. Lee, who represented Virginia’s electric cooperatives on the board from 2020 until 2023, was...
CHASE CITY, VA
thenewjournalandguide.com

Obituary: Bishop Levi E. Willis II, 69 Reflections of A Consecrated Life

Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age 69. He was the third child and only son to the late Bishop Levi E. Willis Sr., and Mother Hortense Jones Willis. At age eight, he was struck by an automobile and landed in the windshield of another car traveling in the opposite direction. The doctors said he would never talk, let alone walk again, and he would be a vegetable. But God had a purpose and a plan! After much consecration and prayer, God’s miraculous healing took place.
NORFOLK, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

AKAs and OMEGAS donate coats to Brunswick and Greensville counties

LAWRENCEVILLE —The members of Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered with the members of Omicron Omega (OO), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to collect and donate coats, hats, and gloves to elementary school students in Brunswick and Greensville Counties. “We are really happy that...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Greensville County High School graduate receives promotion at Coca-Cola

Dr. George Pugh has been promoted to Senior Director in the Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs division of The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, Georgia). In this role, he will lead a team of toxicologists, chemists and engineers in the Risk Assessment and Ingredient Safety Center of Excellence. This team is responsible for developing scientific programs that focus on the safety of beverage ingredients, product packaging and crop protection technologies for agricultural commodities. Dr. Pugh joined the company in 2006, where his early work focused on understanding the safety of stevia leaf extract, which subsequently led to regulatory approvals of stevia sweeteners in the United States and more than 150 countries around the world.
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

