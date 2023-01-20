Read full article on original website
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County boys’ basketball wins twice
The Greensville County Eagles were missing their head coach on Friday night, but they didn’t miss their spark or their offensive touch. For the second game in a row, they blew their opponent off the floor before halftime, knocking off the Southampton Indians 62-28. This marks the Eagles’ second...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
SVCC Cruises to 90-63 Win
SOUTH HILL — The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team broke out to a double-digit lead eight minutes in and never looked back in picking up a 90-63 victory over Bryant & Stratton MIT on Sunday afternoon. The victory improved the Panthers to 4-3 on the season.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County game vs. Lancaster cancelled due to non-related altercation
This past weekend, the Greensville County Eagles boys’ varsity basketball squad took a long bus trip which turned out to be wasted. Their scheduled game against Lancaster High School on Saturday, part of the Virginia Hoopfest Showcase hosted by Westmoreland High School, was cancelled just before tip-off due to circumstances beyond the control of either team.
Norfolk State Spartan Legion Marching Band voted HBCU Sports Band of the Year
The Norfolk State University Spartan Legion Marching Band has been voted the 2022 HBCU Sports Band of the Year.
Smoking inside Rivers Casino Portsmouth raises concerns for some
Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday. The casino hosted a soft opening charity event Thursday night ahead of its public grand opening on Monday.
Chesapeake man wins $1 million in Mega Millions drawing
A Chesapeake man who won $1 million playing the Mega Million wants to use some his winnings to give back.
WAVY News 10
Hampton retiree wins $200K on lottery scratcher
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man recently won the $200,000 top prize in the Virginia Lottery’s Money Stacks scratcher. Wayne Smartwood says he knew right away he had won, but didn’t want to celebrate too much until he knew for sure, the lottery said in a a release on Monday. The retiree bought the ticket at the Little E. Food Store at 313 Buckroe Avenue in Hampton, and said he has no immediate plans on how to spend the winnings.
No children injured after Greensville County school bus hit by SUV on Highway 301
The school said the incident involved school bus #30. The bus was hit on Highway 301, near Ruffin Street, while on the way to drop the children off at school.
WAVY News 10
Triplets share the court at Princess Anne
Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team. Darnell Dozier has coached at Princess Anne for nearly three decades, having won 12 state titles along the way. Never has he coached a set of triplets on his team.
WAVY News 10
Norfolk mother of Amore mourns loss of daughter
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Amore Wiggins’ body was found more than 10 years ago in Opelika, Alabama, but until last week, she had been known by a different name as investigators worked to find out her identity, what happened to her and deliver justice. It was last week...
Student assaulted after 4 trespassers gain entry to Menchville High
New protocol includes two security officers at the front desk checking in visitors and monitoring student and staff entry and exit
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
MEC leader Lee recognized by NRECA Board
After serving three years on the board of directors of the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA), John C. Lee Jr., president and CEO of Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative (MEC) in Chase City, will not seek re-election. Lee, who represented Virginia’s electric cooperatives on the board from 2020 until 2023, was...
thenewjournalandguide.com
Obituary: Bishop Levi E. Willis II, 69 Reflections of A Consecrated Life
Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age 69. He was the third child and only son to the late Bishop Levi E. Willis Sr., and Mother Hortense Jones Willis. At age eight, he was struck by an automobile and landed in the windshield of another car traveling in the opposite direction. The doctors said he would never talk, let alone walk again, and he would be a vegetable. But God had a purpose and a plan! After much consecration and prayer, God’s miraculous healing took place.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
AKAs and OMEGAS donate coats to Brunswick and Greensville counties
LAWRENCEVILLE —The members of Gamma Lambda Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. partnered with the members of Omicron Omega (OO), Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. to collect and donate coats, hats, and gloves to elementary school students in Brunswick and Greensville Counties. “We are really happy that...
Man shot and killed in Hopewell
A man is dead after being found with gunshot wounds near the intersection of Langston Park Drive and Winston Churchill Drive.
Virginia's first freestanding casino officially operating in Portsmouth
After several years in the making, Virginia's first freestanding casino, Rivers Casino Portsmouth, is officially in operation.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Greensville County High School graduate receives promotion at Coca-Cola
Dr. George Pugh has been promoted to Senior Director in the Global Scientific and Regulatory Affairs division of The Coca-Cola Company (Atlanta, Georgia). In this role, he will lead a team of toxicologists, chemists and engineers in the Risk Assessment and Ingredient Safety Center of Excellence. This team is responsible for developing scientific programs that focus on the safety of beverage ingredients, product packaging and crop protection technologies for agricultural commodities. Dr. Pugh joined the company in 2006, where his early work focused on understanding the safety of stevia leaf extract, which subsequently led to regulatory approvals of stevia sweeteners in the United States and more than 150 countries around the world.
WAVY News 10
WAVY TV remembers Biscuit the therapy dog
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach mass shooting in 2019 was hard on the entire community. You may remember therapy dogs at the memorial, helping provide comfort to those who needed it most. One of those amazing dogs was a Golden Retriever named Biscuit. Biscuit also made her...
Missing Virginia Beach teen found safe Tuesday
Virginia Beach police are seeking the help of community members find a missing teen who has been missing for nearly a week.
Route 460 clear after tractor-trailer crash in Sussex
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place in the area of Route 640 and Fargo Lane, near the Prince George/Sussex County line. There are alternating closures in the eastbound lanes due to the crash.
