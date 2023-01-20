Bishop Levi Edgar Willis II , born August 16, 1953, passed away January 13, 2023, at age 69. He was the third child and only son to the late Bishop Levi E. Willis Sr., and Mother Hortense Jones Willis. At age eight, he was struck by an automobile and landed in the windshield of another car traveling in the opposite direction. The doctors said he would never talk, let alone walk again, and he would be a vegetable. But God had a purpose and a plan! After much consecration and prayer, God’s miraculous healing took place.

NORFOLK, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO