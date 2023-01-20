ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County Children Services offers free pre-service training classes for foster/adopt/respite

From Richland County Children Services
richlandsource.com
 5 days ago
richlandsource.com

Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap

MANSFIELD — Evangelist Sharon Blevins has held many titles during her years of service in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). She is a lifelong Mansfield resident and the 1st Lady of Latter Rain Church on Glessner Avenue, where her husband Louis Blevins Jr. is the Pastor. She is recognized as a national Evangelist and most recently served as Mansfield’s District Missionary.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Shelby company awarded tax abatement for $12 million expansion project

MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved property tax incentives for a Shelby manufacturer that plans to invest $8 to $12 million in an expansion project. Commissioners approved a 15-year enterprise zone for the Lloyd Rebar Co., 139 Technology Parkway. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown's Kaid Benson earns the American FFA Degree

FREDERICKTOWN -- Kaid Benson from the Fredericktown FFA was among over 3,800 that were recently recognized for receiving their American FFA Degree. "Kaid has worked very hard and invested a lot of time to get this honor," said Debra Burden, Fredericktown's FFA advisor.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

GoFundMe raises money for local veterans advocate

BELLVILLE — Tami Oyster has spent the last five years as a full-time volunteer, helping local veterans however she can. Her charity thrift store, Love Our Hero's, has raised almost $89,000 and helped more than 300 veterans.
BELLVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97

JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Plain City Jonathan Alder unloads on Richwood North Union

Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Richwood North Union 51-30 in an impressive showing at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on January 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High...
PLAIN CITY, OH
richlandsource.com

Cooper Enterprises announces promotion of Jerry Truex

SHELBY -- Cooper Enterprises, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jerry Truex to Director, Sales & Marketing, effective Jan. 3. "Jerry has over five years of experience with Cooper Enterprises, Inc.," said Mike Murray, president of Cooper Enterprises. "He began his career at Cooper as Account Executive and later was promoted to Manager, Sales & Marketing.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon

A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
WOOSTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race

MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
LEXINGTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Ruth Ann Wintermute

Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Jeffrey S. Wright

Jeffrey S. Wright age 62, resident of Shelby, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 18, 1960, in Willard to George and Mary (Irvin) Wright, he had been an area resident the majority of his life. A 1979 graduate of Plymouth High School, Jeff was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Zanesville West Muskingum wallops Coshocton

Zanesville West Muskingum left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 60-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For results, click here.
ZANESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Strasburg shuts off the power on Newcomerstown

Strasburg's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newcomerstown 58-16 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, Strasburg and Newcomerstown squared off with November 30, 2021 at Newcomerstown High School last season. For more, click here.
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH

