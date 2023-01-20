Richland County Children Services offers free pre-service training classes for foster/adopt/respite

Read full article on original website
Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility seeks renewal of tax levy on May 2 ballot
MANSFIELD -- Richland County voters will likely be asked to vote May 2 on the renewal of a property tax levy that provides more than 70 percent of the annual revenue for the the county's Dayspring Assisted Living and Care Facility. The five-year, 0.8-mill property tax generated more than $1.71...
In preparation for severe weather, local clinics will delay opening
MANSFIELD -- With severe weather expected to impact much of Richland and Crawford counties on Wednesday, Third Street Family Health Services will delay opening. The community health clinic and all of its campuses will delay by two hours. All locations will open at 10 a.m.
Shelby native makes Mansfield Playhouse debut Friday in 'Unnecessary Farce'
MANSFIELD -- Duncan Hike is comfortable behind the wheel of a tractor-trailer. He knows the controls. He knows the road. He understands the signs. An 18-wheeler is his home away from home. The 26-year-old Shelby High School graduate chose to steer a different path this week.
Metro housing board fires director, Mansfield mayor threatens legal action
MANSFIELD — Steve Andrews has been fired, but he hasn't given up. Three members of the Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority board voted Tuesday to terminate Andrews, the agency’s executive director. Download PDF file.
Tragedy & elevation inspires Mansfield evangelist Mother Blevins to bridge the gap
MANSFIELD — Evangelist Sharon Blevins has held many titles during her years of service in the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). She is a lifelong Mansfield resident and the 1st Lady of Latter Rain Church on Glessner Avenue, where her husband Louis Blevins Jr. is the Pastor. She is recognized as a national Evangelist and most recently served as Mansfield’s District Missionary.
Shelby company awarded tax abatement for $12 million expansion project
MANSFIELD -- Richland County commissioners on Tuesday approved property tax incentives for a Shelby manufacturer that plans to invest $8 to $12 million in an expansion project. Commissioners approved a 15-year enterprise zone for the Lloyd Rebar Co., 139 Technology Parkway. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
Fredericktown's Kaid Benson earns the American FFA Degree
FREDERICKTOWN -- Kaid Benson from the Fredericktown FFA was among over 3,800 that were recently recognized for receiving their American FFA Degree. "Kaid has worked very hard and invested a lot of time to get this honor," said Debra Burden, Fredericktown's FFA advisor.
GoFundMe raises money for local veterans advocate
BELLVILLE — Tami Oyster has spent the last five years as a full-time volunteer, helping local veterans however she can. Her charity thrift store, Love Our Hero's, has raised almost $89,000 and helped more than 300 veterans.
St. Peter's "Sister Bernie" dies Wednesday morning at age 97
JOLIET, Illinois – A Mansfield St. Peter's icon has passed. The Congregation of the Third Order of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate (Joliet Franciscans) announced Sister Bernard Marie Campbell, died early Wednesday morning. She was 97 years old. She had been in failing health and died peacefully in her sleep.
Plain City Jonathan Alder unloads on Richwood North Union
Plain City Jonathan Alder handled Richwood North Union 51-30 in an impressive showing at Plain City Jonathan Alder High on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Richwood North Union and Plain City Jonathan Alder faced off on January 11, 2022 at Richwood North Union High...
Letter to the Editor: Marion's Groundhog Day event prompts PETA complaint to feds
MARION — Is it illegal? WMRN-AM plans to use a groundhog supplied by Kokas Exotics — whose owner, Craig Kokas, is only licensed to breed and sell animals, not to exhibit them, and received 70 federal citations for animal welfare violations in 2022 alone — at its Groundhog Day event.
Cooper Enterprises announces promotion of Jerry Truex
SHELBY -- Cooper Enterprises, Inc. has announced the promotion of Jerry Truex to Director, Sales & Marketing, effective Jan. 3. "Jerry has over five years of experience with Cooper Enterprises, Inc.," said Mike Murray, president of Cooper Enterprises. "He began his career at Cooper as Account Executive and later was promoted to Manager, Sales & Marketing.
Razor thin: Wooster earns tough verdict over Mt. Vernon
A sigh of relief filled the air in Wooster's locker room after a trying 60-58 test with Mt. Vernon for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 24. The start wasn't the problem for Mt. Vernon, as it began with a 13-8 edge over Wooster through the end of the first quarter.
Tygers' victory, Lexington's loss tightens OCC boys basketball race
MANSFIELD -- Two taut results tightened the Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball race considerably after Tuesday night's action. Mansfield Senior racked up a 68-58 road win at West Holmes, while New Philadelphia upset Lexington 55-53 to complete a dramatic turn of events.
Too wild to tame: Maria Stein Marion Local topples St. Henry
Maria Stein Marion Local put together a victorious gameplan to stop St. Henry 68-52 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. The last time Maria Stein Marion Local and St. Henry played in a 56-43 game on March 1, 2022. For more, click here.
Ruth Ann Wintermute
Ruth Ann Wintermute, age 88, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield. She was born June 30, 1934, in Marion, Ohio, the only child of the late Inez (Sult) and Harold Courtney. She graduated from Marion High School and married Jack E. Wintermute on August...
Bent but not broken: Gnadenhutten Indian Valley weathers scare to dispatch Sugarcreek Garaway
With little to no wiggle room, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley nosed past Sugarcreek Garaway 62-58 on January 24 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The first quarter gave Gnadenhutten Indian Valley a 17-9 lead over Sugarcreek Garaway.
Jeffrey S. Wright
Jeffrey S. Wright age 62, resident of Shelby, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at Ohio Health Mansfield, following a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 18, 1960, in Willard to George and Mary (Irvin) Wright, he had been an area resident the majority of his life. A 1979 graduate of Plymouth High School, Jeff was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy.
Zanesville West Muskingum wallops Coshocton
Zanesville West Muskingum left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Coshocton 60-32 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Zanesville West Muskingum and Coshocton faced off on February 1, 2022 at Zanesville West Muskingum High School. For results, click here.
Strasburg shuts off the power on Newcomerstown
Strasburg's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newcomerstown 58-16 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 24. Last season, Strasburg and Newcomerstown squared off with November 30, 2021 at Newcomerstown High School last season. For more, click here.
