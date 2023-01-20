Read full article on original website
Fukushima to release contaminated water – an expert explains why this could be the best option
Over ten years ago, a tsunami triggered a disaster at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant on Japan’s east coast. After the accident, large amounts of radioactivity contaminated the ocean leading to the imposition of a marine exclusion zone and huge reputational damage to the regional fishing industry. Huge...
Futurism
Solar Powered Machine Turns CO2 and Waste Plastic Into Valuable Fuel
In promising news for our humanity-burdened planet, a team of researchers at the University of Cambridge say they've built a machine that transforms both CO2 and plastic waste into sustainable fuel and other valuable materials, using only energy from the Sun to do so. As the researchers detail in a...
Al Gore explains global AI program that is spying on thousands of facilities to monitor emissions
Former Vice President Al Gore on Thursday explained how the Climate TRACE initiative is tracking climate emissions right down to the level of individual facilities.
msn.com
Humanity May Reach Singularity Within Just 7 Years, Trend Shows
By one unique metric, we could approach technological singularity by the end of this decade, if not sooner. A translation company developed a metric, Time to Edit (TTE), to calculate the time it takes for professional human editors to fix AI-generated translations compared to human ones. This may help quantify the speed toward singularity.
Heathrow CEO to Davos: ‘The wealthy people in this room’ need to pay even more to make flying greener
Airlines and airports are under heavy pressure to reduce their environmental footprint—and the head of London’s Heathrow Airport has a message for Davos: the way to accomplish that is to hike fares for the wealthiest of travelers. John Holland-Kaye, the Heathrow CEO, was speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos when he proposed individuals and companies with high net worths should pay even more than their current staggeringly high fares to cover the costs of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), sparing less wealthy passengers the cost.
A zero emissions future without the mining boom
The effort to shift the U.S. economy off fossil fuels and avoid the most disastrous impacts of climate change hinges on the third element of the periodic table. Lithium, the soft, silvery-white metal used in electric car batteries, was endowed by nature with miraculous properties. At around half a gram per cubic centimeter, it’s the lightest metal on Earth and is extremely energy-dense, making it ideal for manufacturing batteries with a long life.
Bill Gates Wants to Stop Cows from Burping by Feeding Them an Anti-Methane Dietary Supplement, Changing Food Digestion
Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and billionaire, believes that finding a solution to stop cows from burping is a valuable idea, according to Bloomberg. He has invested in an Australian startup that is working on reducing methane emissions from cows by researching food supplements for livestock.
'Limiting' your coffee intake will help fight climate change: Study
Canadian researchers studied the "carbon footprint of coffee" and published their findings on how to moderate consumption that contributes to climate change.
Business Insider
Rocks vacuumed off the seafloor can power electric cars. But is mining the ocean worth it?
Rocks vacuumed off the seafloor can power electric cars. But is mining the ocean worth it?. A Canadian mining startup says metal-rich rocks on the seafloor can help power the switch away from fossil fuels. Critics say mining them could cause serious ecological destruction, but no one knows exactly what the impact will be yet.
scitechdaily.com
Climate Conundrum: Building Green Energy Facilities May Produce Substantial Carbon Emissions
However, speeding the transition might nearly cancel the effect. First, the bad news: Nothing is free. Moving the world energy system away from fossil fuels and into renewable sources will generate carbon emissions by itself, as construction of wind turbines, solar panels, and other new infrastructure consumes energy—some of it necessarily coming from the fossil fuels we are trying to get rid of. The good news: If this infrastructure can be put online quickly, those emissions would dramatically decrease, because far more renewable energy early on will mean far less fossil fuel needed to power the changeover.
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
TechCrunch
Plant-based seafood startup the ISH Company rides new funding wave toward pipeline commercialization
Instead of caving in to those urges, David went looking for a plant-based company to invest in. Not finding exactly what he wanted, he founded the ISH Company around a central pillar of sustainability and health. ISH stands for Innovative, Sustainable and Healthy. ISH started with plant-based seafood because two-thirds...
This Apparel Company Will Only Use 100% US Cotton
Next Level Apparel wants to be sure the cotton making its blank apparel isn’t linked to forced-labor cotton. The wholesale producer and seller of blank apparel in the U.S. has taken two significant steps in continuing its commitment to ethical and responsible sourcing. Next Level Apparel (NLA) is expediting its requirement to have all fabric suppliers use 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton for purchase orders placed after Feb. 1, 2023. This is ahead of the company’s original goal of 100 percent U.S.-grown cotton, which was tied to a larger initiative to nearshore its supply chain, by 2025. Additionally, the company is implementing origin testing protocols to further ensure...
sixtyandme.com
In snowy Davos, oil steals the climate show
Davos Man has changed in the past decade. He’s richer. That’s about all though, as the annual summit of the 1% in the Swiss Alps has presided over a steady erosion in globalization that can be traced all the way back to the great financial crisis of 2008. But few could resist the first meeting back in […]
gcimagazine.com
In-cosmetics Global 2023: Sustainability, Events, Industry Experts
Sustainability is a high priority for personal care and cosmetic ingredient suppliers, manufacturers and brands. Helping the industry to take the next step towards circularity, in-cosmetics Global will return to Barcelona, Spain at the Fira Barcelona Gran Via from 28-30 March 2023 with sustainability at the forefront of discussions. More...
Tree Hugger
The Keeling Curve Prize Is Awarding 10 Climate Solutions $50,000—Here's How to Apply
The Keeling Curve Prize is an annual award that aims to help solve climate change by helping fund projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The winners receive unrestricted grant money to support projects that reduce, remove, or replace planet-heating pollution. This year’s prizes have doubled to $50,000 and there’s still time to apply.
BBC
Northern Ireland agriculture: Turning tonnes of dung from waste to resource
Northern Ireland produces a lot of manure - and with manure comes a lot of harmful, hot air. It's estimated that the agriculture industry could feed 10 million people - way more than the actual number of people here. But that much food equates to more than three million cows,...
