Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in MarylandKristen WaltersMaryland State
Jay Briscoe, US Star Wrestler, Dies at 38WilliamLaurel, DE
Additional secret documents are discovered by lawyers in Biden's garage in Wilmington.Northville HeraldWilmington, DE
Four Places For Pizza Lovers on DelmarvaKatie CherrixDelmar, DE
Four Shops on Delmarva Every Foodie Will LoveKatie CherrixHebron, MD
Cape Gazette
Care team at Beebe really made me feel special
After coming to Delaware from Virginia to recuperate from a recent surgery, I was staying with my sister at her home in the Lewes area. Then my recuperation took an unfortunate turn, and I started feeling ill. I was brought to Beebe Healthcare, where I was diagnosed with a bowel...
Cape Gazette
Tanya Lynn Ehlers, woman of strong faith
Tanya Lynn (Davis) Ehlers, wife of Dr. Andrew Ehlers, pastor of High Tide Church, went to be with the Lord Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. She battled stage 4 colon cancer for the last 38 months. Tanya was born Dec. 7, 1972. Tanya served with her husband to help plan High...
WDEL 1150AM
Seals start to make their annual visits to Del. beaches
It's getting to be that time of year when seals are more likely to visit a Delaware beach. Seals usually start to appear in November, but sightings become more and more numerous through the winter into March or April. These are often seal pups, in need of a rest, as they learn to survive on their own.
Cape Gazette
Buonanno appointed to lead Beebe Medical Group
Beebe Healthcare announced the appointment of Anthony Buonanno, MD, MBA, as vice president and chief medical officer of Beebe Medical Group, effective Tuesday, Jan. 31. In his new role, Buonanno will provide executive and clinical oversight for Beebe Medical Group, the physician network group that employs hospital-based physicians, walk-in care providers and a diverse line of clinical specialists who practice in more than 30 primary care and specialty practices across Sussex County. His leadership will be instrumental as Beebe continues to expand its clinical capabilities and reach to best serve those who live, work, visit and seek care in Sussex County.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
Cape Gazette
All Saints’ Thrift Shop winter clearance runs thru Feb. 4
All Saints’ Parish Thrift Shop, located on the Forgotten Mile between Rehoboth Beach and Dewey Beach at 20673 Coastal Highway, is in the final weeks of its winter clothing clearance, with sales of $5 per bag running through Saturday, Feb. 4. Kitchen bags will be provided at checkout. Spring...
Cape Gazette
Sussex Academy students provide meals for neighbors in need
Sussex Academy's All in Alliance Club members recently had a busy weekend of service Jan. 14-16 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On Saturday, Ana Rial and Sophia Hume helped the Sussex Academy Green Team hold its third annual free market drive for The Shepherd's Office in Georgetown. They also served hot lunches.
Cape Gazette
CAMP Rehoboth Women’s Fest set April 27-30
Save the date and book a room if needed, because the Mid-Atlantic’s largest event specifically for women will be returning to Rehoboth Beach from Thursday to Sunday, April 27 to 30. Now in its 22nd year, CAMP Rehoboth’s Women’s Fest is known as the event where women can meet...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth Beach creating awnings, canopies, marquees code
In advance of projects expected to come before the city with awnings, canopies and marquees as part of the design, Rehoboth Beach commissioners have set out to codify language defining those structures and the process associated with executing a license agreement with the city. This is a timely issue, said...
Washington Examiner
Quiet Rehoboth Beach: An unlikely vortex of the Joe Biden document mess
Some excitement might be coming to Rehoboth Beach, the quiet Delaware beach town where President Joe Biden spends a lot of time. Rehoboth, where I spent many summers growing up, is a place with boutique shops, pizza parlors, farms, a large gay community, and million-dollar homes. People have opinions about their neighbor, President Biden, both pro and con, but they are easygoing about it.
Cape Gazette
Family Court commissioner receives outstanding service award
Delaware Family Court Commissioner Andrew K. Southmayd was recently honored by the Delaware State Bar Association with its Outstanding Service to the Courts and Bar Award. Southmayd, a Lewes-area resident, has been a judicial officer at Family Court in Georgetown for more than 30 years. He was presented the award by Family Court Judge Janell Ostroski during a recent luncheon held at the Hyatt Place on the Riverfront in Wilmington.
wrestleview.com
Funeral services for Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) announced
Per the Delaware Online, The vigil for Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) will be Wednesday, January 25, at 7:00 pm. It will take place at the Lee Elliott Worship Center, 17237 Phillips Hill Road, Laurel. The funeral is set for this Sunday, January 29, at Laurel High School gym, 1133 S....
Ocean City Today
Book helps author deals with grief
(Jan. 20, 2023) Dan O’Hare’s book starts with a letter to his little girl. “Dear Olive,” the Ocean Pines Realtor, and reportedly first baby to be born in the sprawling community, writes to the 8-year-old, “when I started writing this book I didn’t know why I was writing it or for whom this book was being written.
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
YAHOO!
2 separate crashes in Sussex County about 12 hours apart leave 2 people killed
In a matter of 12 hours, two people were killed in separate crashes on opposite sides of Sussex County, Delaware State Police said. The first fatal crash occurred about 7:20 p.m. Sunday as a 40-year-old Rehoboth Beach man was driving a 2013 Nissan Altima south on Coastal Highway (Route 1), police said.
WBOC
Monday Memory – Salisbury Rollergirls
Buster Skull, Ida Crazy Mama, Lawless Lucy. It's not a lineup in a thrilling action movie, but actually a lineup that you can catch at your local roller rink. We're talking about the Salisbury Rollergirls.
Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Cape Gazette
Enjoy beach living at its finest at 638 Tingle Avenue, Bethany Beach
WELCOME TO TINGLE AVE! Enjoy beach living at its finest with this fully updated modern custom home with 4 BR and 4 BA that is approximately 4 blocks to the beach and walking distance to several shops, restaurants and more! The Bethany Beach Trolly pick up is just 5 houses down and is accessible during the summer months for those who wish to ride vs. walking. Some of the many home features include a modern kitchen with stainless Monogram appliances, gas cooking, modern fixtures/lights, KraftMaid white painted cabinetry w/dovetail/softclose features, marble countertops, custom glass backsplash and more. This is a fiber free home and has hardwood floors throughout. Some of the construction features are Anderson windows, Anderson front door with a tri-lock feature, gas fireplace w/multi-speed blower and remote, hidden storage behind wall tv, Nest thermostat and dual 2 zone system by Carrier, front and rear decking w/screened porch, custom Norman blinds throughout, front and rear storage rooms under the home w/dual garage door remotes and so much more. Please ask for the itemized list of included home features. There is a transferable warranty for the 30 year new shingles that were installed Nov. 2022. Come see this lovely home today and be here for summer at the beach!
Aldi opening first store in Denton, Caroline County
Aldi supermarket will be opening its first location in Denton, Caroline County, at 9 a.m. Thursday. The supermarket will be in the Denton Plaza shopping center on Legion Road.
