Manhattan Beach, CA

easyreadernews.com

Letters to the Editor 1-26-23

Many people enjoy outdoor dining (“Outdoor dining decks will come down,” ER January 19, 2023). Manhattan Beach should develop guidelines that allow outdoor dining on private property only. There could be exceptions for rental of setbacks on some of the walk streets like Uncle Bill’s or Slay. The rate should be the going downtown business rate of $10 to $12 per square foot. There should be no in-street dining or reduction of public parking. We should explore second level decks with clause’s to close the use of such open air space during winter, maybe at 9 p.m.. Warmer months 10 p.m. with Friday and Saturday 11 p.m.. We must remember that the downtown is for all residents; beach goers, diners, shoppers, strolling families, etc. It was not intended to increase the cash flow of restaurants only. We must consider all retail businesses, and residents. As a 70 year Manhattan Beach resident, I am so happy to see the removal of the decks is a short time away. It is disgraceful how businesses took advantage of the Covid situation to maintain their decks after 100 percent occupancy was restored. This was a slap in the face to the good residents surrounding the downtown area who supported us during the indoor shutdown. Best wishes of health and happiness in the new year, Bob Beverly.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Hermosan wants owls to not be disturbed by city

Hermosa Beach resident Izumi Brandvold has been back and forth with the city of Hermosa Beach for months about trimming trees in front of her home. The city wants the leaves cut back, but she doesn’t and she had a good reason. A nesting pair of barn owls owls...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Baywatch Community Calendar 1-26-23

Spotlight: Music Declares Emergency U.S., a group dedicated to guiding the music industry’s response to the global climate and ecological emergency, is holding a concert at The Lighthouse in Hermosa Beach on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 3-7 p.m. The group aims to raise awareness about the climate crisis and raise funds to expand its work. RoofTOP, Barley and Jeremy Buck, along with several other South Bay musicians, will be performing. The Lighthouse is located at 30 Pier Ave. Tickets are $20 general admission and $50 for VIP reserved seats and are available at musicdeclares.us.
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Hidden tacos, squashing a rumor, eatery openings, wine dinners, and other dining news

A Eureka Moment: The Mexican stew called birria has become more widely available in the South Bay recently, and now a new restaurant in Rolling Hills Estates is serving a modern riff on it: birria ramen. This dish was apparently invented almost a decade ago in Mexico City, but Fuego Cravings is the first place I’ve seen serving it locally. When I heard those two words together, I did indeed start craving it, so the restaurant is well named. It’s not the first modern Japanese-Mexican fusion dish, since Sinaloa-style sushi has been around for a while, but it sounds interesting and I’m going to try it. (550 Deep Valley Dr. #155, RHE)…
ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, CA

