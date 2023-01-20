Many people enjoy outdoor dining (“Outdoor dining decks will come down,” ER January 19, 2023). Manhattan Beach should develop guidelines that allow outdoor dining on private property only. There could be exceptions for rental of setbacks on some of the walk streets like Uncle Bill’s or Slay. The rate should be the going downtown business rate of $10 to $12 per square foot. There should be no in-street dining or reduction of public parking. We should explore second level decks with clause’s to close the use of such open air space during winter, maybe at 9 p.m.. Warmer months 10 p.m. with Friday and Saturday 11 p.m.. We must remember that the downtown is for all residents; beach goers, diners, shoppers, strolling families, etc. It was not intended to increase the cash flow of restaurants only. We must consider all retail businesses, and residents. As a 70 year Manhattan Beach resident, I am so happy to see the removal of the decks is a short time away. It is disgraceful how businesses took advantage of the Covid situation to maintain their decks after 100 percent occupancy was restored. This was a slap in the face to the good residents surrounding the downtown area who supported us during the indoor shutdown. Best wishes of health and happiness in the new year, Bob Beverly.

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO