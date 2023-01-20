Sheriff’s tip: Secure that load

Research by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety estimates that road debris played a role in more than 50,000 crashes each year in a four-year period. These resulted in over 9,800 injuries and approximately 125 deaths.

Law enforcement agencies across Oregon continue to find drivers hauling items to local landfills not securing the loads. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has released the following advisory.

Tie It Down

If you are thinking of making that annual or semi-annual trip to the dump? Ridding your home of unwanted items and trash is a great way to keep it a healthy, safe, and clutter-free place.

Remember also, that we want to keep our environment and fellow motorists healthy and safe. So, take a moment to inspect your cargo. Are there any light, loose items that can scatter and become unsightly litter or pollution along the roadway? Or worse, unsecured larger items that may fall out and cause another drive to swerve or crash?

The National Sheriffs' Association Traffic Safety Committee is working to raise awareness of the problem with unsecured loads.

To be secured, loads should be:

Tied down with rope, netting or straps

Tied directly to the vehicle or trailer

Covered entirely with a sturdy tarp or netting

NOT overloaded

Packed with lighter weight items at the bottom and evenly distributed to prevent them from sliding.

For more information and tips, visit: www.lincolncountysheriff.net