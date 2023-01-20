Jaylen Brown is sick of Boston traffic

BOSTON -- Jaylen Brown is a budding star of the NBA. He's a ridiculously athletic 26-year-old who drives through the lane with relative ease.

But when it comes to driving around Boston, Brown is just like the rest of us. Like anyone and everyone who resides in the 617 area code and has to drive to get around, Brown is sick and tired of Boston traffic.

He made that abundantly clear with a Friday afternoon Tweet. Brown doesn't live all that far from TD Garden, but it took him nearly two hours to get to the arena for Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown.

Thursday traffic is usually bad in Boston anyways. Add in the NBA's spotlight game to the mix -- not to mention a few raindrops -- and forget it. You're going to be sitting around doing nothing (aside from losing your sanity) for a while.

The traffic "traumatized" Brown, with the effects of Thursday's gridlock still with him on Friday afternoon.

We feel you, JB. We feel you.

Maybe the traffic is an explanation for Brown's sluggish start to Thursday night's win, though the groin injury that kept him out of the three games leading up to the clash likely had more to do with his output. Brown at least picked things up in crunch time, hitting a game-tying three to force overtime while adding five points and a pair of assists in overtime.

Hopefully he had a much easier drive home.

Slow news day? Yep. But not as slow as trying to get through the streets of Boston.