Johns Creek Municipal Court launches class for ticketed teens

Johns Creek has launched a new program for teen drivers who commit driving violations.

An online class through Johns Creek Municipal Court called Driver Risk Intervention and Vehicle Education is designed to teach young drivers road hazard detection, safe driving techniques and “the serious consequences of their driving behavior,” a city statement said.

The free class, known as DRIVE, is part of probation requirements for the court’s pre-trial diversion program for drivers ages 17-20 and must be completed within 30 days of being assigned. The class is assigned after the ticketed driver meets with the city solicitor and judge on their court date, Johns Creek spokesman Bob Mullen said. Previously, young drivers were assigned the Alive at 25 class by the National Safety Council which is a $50 fee.

According to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety , drivers ages 15-20 have a higher risk of being involved in a vehicular accident compared to other age groups. In 2019, at total of 203 drivers in that age group were involved in a crash daily, the highway safety website states. A total of 169 drivers in that category were involved in a fatal motor vehicle crash that year, the site says.

“The safety of our teen drivers and the driving public at large is of the utmost importance to the city,” Mayor John Bradberry said, “We all make mistakes but our hope is that DRIVE will help these younger drivers to make better decisions in the future.”

