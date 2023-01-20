Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia InvitationalAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Niles Police Arrest Man for Alleged Fraudulent Schemes Targeting Elderly ResidentsVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinNiles, OH
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of OhioTravel MavenMesopotamia Township, OH
Nostalgic local candy shop opens in OhioKristen WaltersChardon, OH
The People's Favorite Restaurant Located In Mentor Closed Permanently After 34 Years In BusinessMadocMentor, OH
Related
YAHOO!
Mount Vernon teen sentenced in fatal stabbing of cheerleading rival Kayla Green
The 15-year-old Mount Vernon girl who fatally stabbed cheerleading rival Kayla Green last year apologized in court Tuesday and said she wished there was more she could do than just say sorry. “I am sorry my actions took away a big sister. I am sorry my actions took away a...
YAHOO!
Euclid Police seeking suspects in robbery
Jan. 24—The Euclid Police Department needs help identifying two male suspects who robbed a couple at gunpoint on Jan. 21. According to a Facebook post by the department, the robbery occurred at 7:57 p.m. on Jan. 21 at 27801 Euclid Ave., and the victims describe the men as about 6-foot tall and skinny with a dark complexion.
YAHOO!
Willoughby man arrested, charged in shooting at Mentor home
Jan. 23—A Willoughby man has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after firing two gunshots into a home in Mentor. According to the Mentor city manager's weekly memo to city council, the Mentor Police Department received a 911 call at 8:24 p.m. Jan. 19 regarding two gunshots fired at a home on Jordan Drive.
YAHOO!
Michigan auto industry struggles to hire, keep workers — with some quitting by lunch
Michigan's auto industry has its "hiring" signs out, but few are applying and some who do quit by lunchtime. It is a nationwide problem that's hit small mom-and-pop suppliers and reverberated to the biggest carmakers in the world. The challenge is serious enough that the Michigan Manufacturers Association has increased...
YAHOO!
Erie shootings leave man and woman dead in murder-suicide, teen hurt in music video mishap
Separate shootings in Erie on Monday night left a married couple dead in a murder-suicide and wounded a 14-year-old boy in what police are calling a music video mishap. The shootings, which happened less than four hours apart, remained under investigation by Erie police on Tuesday. The murder-suicide was reported...
YAHOO!
ID released of man who died after Fairfield Twp. Canal Road incident
Jan. 24—A 42-year-old man died after an incident Saturday on Canal Road in Fairfield Twp., according to the Butler County Coroner's office and police. David Snider, of Canal Road, died because of multiple traumatic injuries, and the manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner's office.
YAHOO!
Death investigation at LCCF
Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
YAHOO!
Walz proposes checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households
More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and many seniors would pay lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget. Walz on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years, drawing...
YAHOO!
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $300,000 from Pasco insurance company
A Land O’ Lakes woman has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an insurance company where she worked, according to Pasco County court records. Samantha Edson, 44, began working as a payroll manager in 2012 at All Insurance Underwriters Inc. in Land O’ Lakes. According to court documents, between March 2018 and November 2019, Edson made checks out to herself from the company’s bank account and deposited them into her personal accounts.
Comments / 0