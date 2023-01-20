ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orwell, OH

Euclid Police seeking suspects in robbery

Jan. 24—The Euclid Police Department needs help identifying two male suspects who robbed a couple at gunpoint on Jan. 21. According to a Facebook post by the department, the robbery occurred at 7:57 p.m. on Jan. 21 at 27801 Euclid Ave., and the victims describe the men as about 6-foot tall and skinny with a dark complexion.
EUCLID, OH
Willoughby man arrested, charged in shooting at Mentor home

Jan. 23—A Willoughby man has been arrested and charged with felonious assault after firing two gunshots into a home in Mentor. According to the Mentor city manager's weekly memo to city council, the Mentor Police Department received a 911 call at 8:24 p.m. Jan. 19 regarding two gunshots fired at a home on Jordan Drive.
MENTOR, OH
Death investigation at LCCF

Jan. 24—WILKES-BARRE — An autopsy on the body of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility revealed she took her own life. District Attorney Samuel Sanguedolce confirmed detectives from his office are investigating the death of Kristen L. Lasalle. Lasalle, 36, was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Sunday...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Walz proposes checks for 2.5 million Minnesota households

More than 2.5 million Minnesota households would receive checks from the state and many seniors would pay lower taxes on their Social Security benefits under DFL Gov. Tim Walz's $65.2 billion budget. Walz on Tuesday proposed his full vision of state spending and taxes for the next two years, drawing...
MINNESOTA STATE
Woman pleads guilty to stealing more than $300,000 from Pasco insurance company

A Land O’ Lakes woman has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an insurance company where she worked, according to Pasco County court records. Samantha Edson, 44, began working as a payroll manager in 2012 at All Insurance Underwriters Inc. in Land O’ Lakes. According to court documents, between March 2018 and November 2019, Edson made checks out to herself from the company’s bank account and deposited them into her personal accounts.
PASCO COUNTY, FL

