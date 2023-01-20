A Land O’ Lakes woman has pleaded guilty to stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from an insurance company where she worked, according to Pasco County court records. Samantha Edson, 44, began working as a payroll manager in 2012 at All Insurance Underwriters Inc. in Land O’ Lakes. According to court documents, between March 2018 and November 2019, Edson made checks out to herself from the company’s bank account and deposited them into her personal accounts.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO