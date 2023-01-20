COX MEDIA GROUP Rhythmic Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3)/MIAMI has named JADE ALEXANDER as its new morning host. Best known as a co-host of "FOOTY & THE CHIX" at crosstown iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WHYI (Y100) in 1990-2001, ALEXANDER more recently hosted middays at AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) and hosted and reported at CBS O&O WFOR-TV (CBS 4) and independent/MY NETWORK TV affiliate WBFS-TV.

