Kathy Bobb
4d ago
60 @ bedtime and 62 upon awakening. Utilities just too high and we stay cool all day. Actually look forward to getting in the car as at least we get warm then. Prices to survive are just killer. Food, gas, heat ....what are they doing to us, and why?????
