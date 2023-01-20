Great idea. We have had way too many people move here in recent years. In some areas that were great small towns now have traffic problems and housing prices that are sky high. Many people who were born and raised here can't afford to buy a home let alone pay high rents. Talked to one wo.an that was offered a nursing job and fortunately she checked out the area (Bozeman) and realized that she couldn't afford housing.
Sell their house in liberal state for big money. Because of what they caused. Move to red state and bring there liberal ways,along with making high-priced houses and rent here.
