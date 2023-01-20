ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

T.J. loves America
2d ago

As if taxation wasn't stealing enough of your money, the union wants more of it and doesn't actually do anything for you because the company will only give up what they are willing to give up. Unions are a scam.

Terry Muns
3d ago

reality is unions have become weak and kneel down to companies instead of paying dues members, I was in the IAM for 25 years and what a total joke

ibmadison.com

Wisconsin ranked among top 10 states for low student debt

Wisconsin has been named as the sixth best state in the U.S. for low student debt, according to a new data study documented by consumer finance startup Pheabs.com. The report analyzed federal data and divided the total balance borrowed in the area against the number of borrowers to determine the average student debt per borrower.
WISCONSIN STATE
empowerwisconsin.org

What we hope Gov. Evers says

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech before both chambers of the Legislature and the judiciary. Like many governors before him, a pronouncement that the state of the state is strong is all but to be expected. But is this truly the state of affairs in Wisconsin? Is state government serving the needs of its citizens and providing the services that we all expect? With a looming recession, is state government looking at how to help Wisconsinites — or at least not make things worse?
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Local organizations honored as clean energy leaders

During its 12th annual Renewable Energy Summit, RENEW Wisconsin will honor individuals and businesses who have made significant and lasting advances in clean energy development in Wisconsin. The summit will take place Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Monona Terrace in Madison. The city of Madison is being presented with the...
MADISON, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31

LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
LA CROSSE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout

MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
WISCONSIN STATE
doorcountydailynews.com

Legislature poised to move on PFAS with surplus money

In the wake of another Wisconsin community being negatively impacted by PFAS contamination, leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are aiming at the issue with the state’s budget surplus. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Friday that they issued well-specific drinking water advisories in the Town of Stella in Oneida County. The advisories were needed after dozens of residences found high concentrations of PFAS in their water. The state regulators issued a similar PFAS-related warning to those who might eat fish caught in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage. The human-made chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” and have been linked to certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility. State legislators are now looking at the state’s nearly $7 billion budget surplus as a starting point to get something done. Clean Water Action Council Executive Director Dean Hoegger says it is an important issue that needs money to address it.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’

MADISON., Wis. (WMTV/KKTV) – Tax time is here again. As of Monday, Americans can start filing their income tax returns. As they do, though, tax filers may be in for what a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service expert is calling a “refund shock.”. “We had a recovery rebate credit,...
WISCONSIN STATE
ibmadison.com

Dane County home sales declined 15% last year, but prices still rose

There were fewer homes sold across southern Wisconsin last year, but despite that sellers made out well as home prices continued to rise, according to a report from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. Across the south-central Wisconsin region (18 counties), the total number of sales were down 15%,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
KSDK

Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
TOWN AND COUNTRY, MO
ibmadison.com

Emergency Rental Assistance Program set to close Jan. 31

The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA), funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31 due to low remaining funds. Housing stability services will continue even after rental benefit funds are exhausted. Applications are being accepted until 11:59...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

