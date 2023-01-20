Read full article on original website
T.J. loves America
2d ago
As if taxation wasn't stealing enough of your money, the union wants more of it and doesn't actually do anything for you because the company will only give up what they are willing to give up. Unions are a scam.
Reply
6
Terry Muns
3d ago
reality is unions have become weak and kneel down to companies instead of paying dues members, I was in the IAM for 25 years and what a total joke
Reply
3
Related
cwbradio.com
Owner of Wisconsin Timber Company Fined for Back Wages and Civil Penalties
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) The owners of a Wisconsin timber company who lied to workers from Mexico and Central America about where they would work and how much they would earn must pay more than $1 million in back wages and civil penalties. According to Rich Kremer with...
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin ranked among top 10 states for low student debt
Wisconsin has been named as the sixth best state in the U.S. for low student debt, according to a new data study documented by consumer finance startup Pheabs.com. The report analyzed federal data and divided the total balance borrowed in the area against the number of borrowers to determine the average student debt per borrower.
empowerwisconsin.org
What we hope Gov. Evers says
On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers will deliver his fifth State of the State speech before both chambers of the Legislature and the judiciary. Like many governors before him, a pronouncement that the state of the state is strong is all but to be expected. But is this truly the state of affairs in Wisconsin? Is state government serving the needs of its citizens and providing the services that we all expect? With a looming recession, is state government looking at how to help Wisconsinites — or at least not make things worse?
ibmadison.com
Local organizations honored as clean energy leaders
During its 12th annual Renewable Energy Summit, RENEW Wisconsin will honor individuals and businesses who have made significant and lasting advances in clean energy development in Wisconsin. The summit will take place Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Monona Terrace in Madison. The city of Madison is being presented with the...
news8000.com
Wisconsin's Emergency Rental Assistance program ending January 31
LA CROSSE (WKBT) -- An emergency rental assistance program in Wisconsin is coming to an end at the end of the month, due to funding running out. The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or WERA, will no longer accept application after January 31, due to low remaining funds. According to...
voiceofalexandria.com
Gov. Tony Evers prioritizes mental health funding, education in State of the State address
In the first State of the State address of his second term, Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday proposed boosting mental health spending and increasing funding for public education and local governments — proposals that may see some support from the Republican-controlled Legislature, depending on the price tag. Evers...
LITTLE COMPETITION AND NOT MUCH CHOICE: In nearly 90 races for WI state legislature in 2022, only one incumbent lost.
Wisconsin is the purplest of states, with statewide candidates winning by paper-thin margins. But of nearly 90 state legislative races with an incumbent in the 2022 election in the state, only one lost. And even that comes with an asterisk. For a variety of reasons, incumbents often enjoy an electoral...
empowerwisconsin.org
Two can play at this game: Referendums and voter turnout
MADISON — Republicans have rolled out a range of referenda proposals of late, including an advisory question on work and welfare and constitutional amendment questions on bail reform. Democrats see the GOP’s direct democracy efforts as a cynical move to drive up conservative turnout in April’s state Supreme Court...
Wisconsin voters to decide three ballot measure questions on April 4
Welcome to the Monday, January 23, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. Wisconsin Legislature puts three ballot questions on the April ballot. Over the last week, 236 election-related bills were introduced in state legislatures. An update on last week’s additions to the...
wisfarmer.com
Is drinking raw milk safe? Wis. dairy researcher weighs in amid call for legalizing sales
At the Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s convention last month, delegates for the largest general farm organization in America's Dairyland voted to support legalizing raw milk sales by farmers. But public health authorities and dairy researchers are continuing to urge caution. They warn consuming raw milk remains too risky. John Lucey...
Op-Ed: Illinois state leaders see taxpayers’ ‘no’ as reason to just ask again
You’ve been in the supermarket and seen the beleaguered parent bugged by a child for a package of cookies. “No” is followed by asking again, and whining, and asking yet again. Illinois taxpayers are seeing this scene, only they are the parents and state leaders the needy...
doorcountydailynews.com
Legislature poised to move on PFAS with surplus money
In the wake of another Wisconsin community being negatively impacted by PFAS contamination, leaders in the Wisconsin Legislature are aiming at the issue with the state’s budget surplus. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Department of Health Services (DHS), and Wisconsin Emergency Management (WEM) announced on Friday that they issued well-specific drinking water advisories in the Town of Stella in Oneida County. The advisories were needed after dozens of residences found high concentrations of PFAS in their water. The state regulators issued a similar PFAS-related warning to those who might eat fish caught in Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage. The human-made chemicals are also known as “forever chemicals” and have been linked to certain cancers, liver damage, and decreased fertility. State legislators are now looking at the state’s nearly $7 billion budget surplus as a starting point to get something done. Clean Water Action Council Executive Director Dean Hoegger says it is an important issue that needs money to address it.
nbc15.com
Tax season begins; Beware of a ‘Refund Shock’
MADISON., Wis. (WMTV/KKTV) – Tax time is here again. As of Monday, Americans can start filing their income tax returns. As they do, though, tax filers may be in for what a Jackson Hewitt Tax Service expert is calling a “refund shock.”. “We had a recovery rebate credit,...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ibmadison.com
Dane County home sales declined 15% last year, but prices still rose
There were fewer homes sold across southern Wisconsin last year, but despite that sellers made out well as home prices continued to rise, according to a report from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. Across the south-central Wisconsin region (18 counties), the total number of sales were down 15%,...
KSDK
Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
ibmadison.com
Emergency Rental Assistance Program set to close Jan. 31
The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance program (WERA), funded by the Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program through the U.S. Department of Treasury, will close applications on Jan. 31 due to low remaining funds. Housing stability services will continue even after rental benefit funds are exhausted. Applications are being accepted until 11:59...
WWMT
Wisconsin school district sued over gender identity policy, accused of violating parental rights
MADISON, Wis. (CITC) — Wisconsin parents are moving forward with a lawsuit challenging a school district policy they claim allows children to undergo gender transitions without parental consent. A school board-approved gender support plan provided by the Madison Metropolitan School District (MMSD), one of Wisconsin's largest public school districts,...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Comments / 22