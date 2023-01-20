Read full article on original website
Teen Being Charged As An Adult In Washington County Double-Homicide
The 17-year-old girl accused of murdering her adopted grandparents with the help of another man has been identified by Washington County. Investigators say Heidi Dutton is being charged as an adult with 2 counts of first-degree murder, 2 counts of desecration of a corpse, and one count of conspiracy. She and Lucas Walker are accused of killing Dutton's grandparents Larry and Deborah Dutton at their home on December 19 and burying their bodies in the backyard.
kggfradio.com
CPD Arrest Coffeyville Man For Drugs
The Coffeyville Police Department arrest a Coffeyville man for drugs and interference with a law enforcement officer. 31-year-old Brittain Woods was charged late last week with possession of an opiate, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with a law enforcement officer. Records of the arrest have been sent to the...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Brought in After Speeding Through Town
A Washington County man appeared via videoconference from the courthouse on Monday afternoon facing charges of eluding a police officer, driving with defective equipment and failing to stop. On Sunday evening, a probable cause affidavit states that a Bartlesville police officer observed Jason Wayne Turner driving westbound on Adams Blvd....
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
Victims identified in Washington County double homicide
The Washington County Sheriff's Office identified the two people Monday who they found dead in a rural part of the county over the weekend.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wa. County Commissioners Talk Crime Stoppers
The Washington County Commissioners met for their regular meeting and named January as Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers Month – and approved other items. Sheriff Scott Owen was on hand to read a proclamation. Owen says Northeast Oklahoma Crime Stoppers is an organization that has benefited Bartlesville and the surrounding community.
Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street.
City of Tulsa facing another lawsuit over Open Records Act
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Firefighters Union is suing the City of Tulsa due to what they claim is a failure to obey an Open Records request. According to the petition filed at the Tulsa County Courthouse, in March of 2022 the plaintiff stated they requested information that falls under both the Oklahoma Open Records Act and the Fire and Police Arbitration Act but never received the documents needed.
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
KTUL
Tulsa police work to identify serial burglary suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of several burglaries around the city. Detectives said they believe the man is responsible for burglaries at a Jersey Mikes Subs at 91st and Yale, Rainbow Spa at 71st and Mingo, Yum Eats & Sweets at 81st and Harvard three times, and Albarka at 51st and Sheridan.
Teens escape from Welch Skills Center, still on the run
WELCH, Okla. — The Craig County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says three teen boys who escaped from the Welch Skills Center late Tuesday still have not been found. The Skills center is group home that focuses on therapy, trades training and behavioral programs. Craig County Sheriff Heath Winfrey says...
Sheriff: two people in custody for murder in Washington County
Two people are in custody for first degree murder after a search warrant in Washington Co. The Washington County Sheriff's office issued the warrant.
2 Arrested On First-Degree Murder Complaints In Washington County
Washington County Deputies said they've arrested two people on first-degree murder complaints. The sheriff’s office said they were investigating a possible missing persons case. They said it took them to a home northeast of Dewey where two people were arrested. Deputies have not released the names of any victims...
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
KTUL
Skiatook police identify suspects in credit card fraud
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) - The Skiatook Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people believed to be involved in debit and credit card fraud. SPD says the male subject has a distinctive tattoo on his knuckles. Officers ask if you recognize either of the people to...
Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
KOKI FOX 23
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
City of Tulsa Task Force holds meeting on homelessness
TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness & Mental Health Task Force held its first meeting to understand the main causes of homelessness in Tulsa, according to the City. The Task Force was created to help the City of Tulsa better understand it’s role in addresses...
