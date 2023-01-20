Accreditation and accountability are two distinct processes with different goals, yet the distinction between them is sometimes lost among educators. Accountability systems in most states capture a moment in time for student achievement, graduation rates, career readiness and other factors. They were not designed to identify the root causes for performance or explain why results are what they are. While these data can be used to display a history of performance, it is not forward-looking to consider what factors are impacting student success or how to drive improvement.

