A Texas school district removed a teacher for giving a 7th-grade special needs class an 'extremely disturbing' worksheet with racial slurs and insults
The insults and slurs were displayed in word scramble, fill-in-the-blank, and matching exercises on worksheets given to a class of 7th graders.
Indiana bill requires schools to notify parents of students’ gender identity changes
INDIANAPOLIS – A bill introduced at the Indiana Statehouse would require schools to notify parents if a student asks to change their gender identity, including their name and pronouns. The proposal appears on the last page of Senate Bill 354, a school accreditation bill. Under the bill, teachers and other school employees would be required […]
Demystifying accreditation and accountability
Accreditation and accountability are two distinct processes with different goals, yet the distinction between them is sometimes lost among educators. Accountability systems in most states capture a moment in time for student achievement, graduation rates, career readiness and other factors. They were not designed to identify the root causes for performance or explain why results are what they are. While these data can be used to display a history of performance, it is not forward-looking to consider what factors are impacting student success or how to drive improvement.
Tennerton Elementary students raising money for ‘Kids Heart Challenge’
Tennerton Elementary School students have been raising money for the American Heart Association since Jan. 4, and one student has really dedicated himself to the challenge.
Required Florida training tells educators to ‘err on the side of caution’ for library materials
In response to controversial new laws with implications for curriculum content, the Florida Board of Education has unanimously approved a required training and certification for librarians, media specialists and others on how to select library and reading list materials. Approved during a Jan. 18 school board meeting, the required training...
How states are trying to solve the special educator shortage crisis
The special education teacher shortage is at such a critical level, it's the biggest issue facing the National Association of State Directors of Special Education, said Executive Director John Eisenberg. "We're seeing a crisis of epic proportions in the field of education in terms of shortages," said Eisenberg, a former...
