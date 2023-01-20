ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ibmadison.com

Mt. Horeb company connects schools with auto shops

Mount Horeb-based WrenchWay is working with local high schools to connect them with area auto shops in an effort to combat the labor shortage, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Verona Area High School students can take an automotive class and learn everything from basic maintenance to removing a...
MOUNT HOREB, WI
ibmadison.com

Dane County home sales declined 15% last year, but prices still rose

There were fewer homes sold across southern Wisconsin last year, but despite that sellers made out well as home prices continued to rise, according to a report from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. Across the south-central Wisconsin region (18 counties), the total number of sales were down 15%,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
ibmadison.com

Developer’s plan will trump potential landmark designation for Madison building

A potential landmark designation for the Filene House near Tenney Park won’t affect a proposed development on the site from Chicago-based Vermilion Development thanks to some timely paperwork filing, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. That’s because Vermillion submitted its plans to tear down the historic...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Wisconsin Energizer battery plants could be forced to close

Energizer’s battery manufacturing plants in Portage and Fennimore face uncertain futures rumors swirl that the company’s corporate office plans to shift operations to England and North Carolina. Teamsters Local Union No. 695, which represents nearly 600 workers at the two plants, says it was told by the company...
PORTAGE, WI
ibmadison.com

Local organizations honored as clean energy leaders

During its 12th annual Renewable Energy Summit, RENEW Wisconsin will honor individuals and businesses who have made significant and lasting advances in clean energy development in Wisconsin. The summit will take place Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Monona Terrace in Madison. The city of Madison is being presented with the...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Madison schools consider raising summer school teacher pay to $40/hour

The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking at a proposal to increase summer school teacher salaries from $28 per hour to $40 per hour in an effort to reverse staffing shortages, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Summer school staff pay was increased from $25 to $28...
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy