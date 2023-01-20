Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 arrested in alleged kidnapping, assault in Wells
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Three people, who have since been identified, were arrested Tuesday night in Cherokee County after two people reported to have been held hostage. According to Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson, two people arrived at the Wells Police Department, and said they had been held hostage at gunpoint and another person […]
kjas.com
Man wanted for felony crimes arrested in Tyler County
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department says a man named in warrants for multiple felony crimes has been arrested. According to the department, on Wednesday, January 18th, a deputy noticed eight people on Highway 69 north of Woodville and they were pulling a portable generator behind them. Upon further investigation,...
fox4beaumont.com
Suspect arrested in Tyler County with outstanding warrants
TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Deputies arrested Steven Brown Jr of Colmesneil January 18th during a routine patrol. Deputies were patrolling Hwy 69 N when 8 individuals were seen pulling a portable generator down the road by hand. Steven Brown Jr was identified and arrested on three outstanding Arrest Warrants issued for Felony Assault Public Servant Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, Felony Taking Weapon from Officer Enhanced-Repeat Felony Offender, and Felony Tamper-Fabrication Physical Evidence Enhanced-Repeat Offender. Brown was transported to the Tyler County Jail with no bonds set by District Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker.
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
kjas.com
San Augustine Co deputy charged with Official Oppression
A San Augustine County Sheriff’s Department deputy, who was formerly a Sabine County deputy, has been arrested and charged with one Class A Misdemeanor count of Official Oppression. According to San Augustine County Jail records obtained by Daily News & More in Hemphill, 54-year-old Terry Lynn Fountain surrendered himself...
kjas.com
Police investigate theft at school gymnasium
Jasper Police are investigating the theft of items from a locker room at the Gymnasium. Word is that following the basketball game between the Jasper Bulldogs and Vidor Pirates on Friday evening, some of the members of the Vidor team returned to the locker room to find personal items had been taken from clothes, bags and other gear.
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
kjas.com
kjas.com
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
12newsnow.com
Do you know them? | Police asking for help identifying person of interest in Beaumont theft
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department needs the public's assistance in identifying a theft suspect. Detectives released a picture of a person of interest who they believe was involved in a theft near the area of Major Drive and West Park Circle. Police also released a picture of a white car.
Three men facing multiple charges after Jasper County chase leads to discovery of stolen property
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three men are facing multiple felony charges after a chase that began in Jasper County later led to the discovery of stolen property. The incident happened on January 5, 2023 around 8 p.m. A Jasper County deputy was patrolling the area of County Road 451 and County Road 471 in Roganville when he tried to top a red Nissan truck, that was spray painted white, for traffic violations.
KLTV
1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested. According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
Beaumont mother who was paralyzed in brutal 2019 attack thanks Southeast Texas community for donations
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont mother reached out for help after a brutal attack and was met with the love and support of the Southeast Texas community. "It's been very humbling to see people support me even though they don't really know me," Brittany Morris, a Beaumont mother, said.
Names released in fatal Diboll shooting
UPDATE: The Diboll Police Department has released the names of two individuals involved in a shooting on Friday. Osvaldo Madera, 18, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, and Diego Gardea, 18 was arrested for murder. His bond was set at $250,000. DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in […]
White supremacist gang member arrested after deputies find drugs, stolen items at house in Vidor
VIDOR, Texas — An alleged white supremacist gang member is in custody after drugs and stolen property were found at a house in Vidor Thursday morning. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Orange County Narcotics Division along with other agencies executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Byrd Street in Vidor.
Port Neches Police: 16-year-old girl who reportedly ran away has been found, recovered
PORT NECHES, Texas — Port Neches Police said a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since Saturday has been found and recovered. Officers responded to a call from an area residence regarding a "runaway juvenile" on Saturday, January 21, 2023. The teenager was later identified as Katelyn Louvier, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.
kjas.com
Human remains found at fishing ponds in northeast Beaumont
Beaumont Police say they’re investigating after human remains were found at the fishing ponds on Bigner Road, near the Neches River Salt Water Barrier in northeast Beaumont. Police say the body, which was in an advanced stage of decomposition, was discovered shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Sunday by a man who was there to do some fishing.
Livingston, Texas Man Ordered to Pay Over $100K for Timber Theft
The Texas A&M Forest Service is reporting that Anthony Dewayne Major, 43, of Livingston, has pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. The charge stems from a timber theft investigation that involves three individuals. Major was sentenced to 10 years of deferred adjudication and...
Man, woman busted with guns, coke, crack during traffic stop in south Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man and woman are behind bars after police found guns and drugs in their car during an afternoon traffic stop in a south Beaumont neighborhood. Keith Allen Fowler Jr., 30 and Ty’Keyah Alliyanna Coleman, 23, both of Beaumont, were arrested Wednesday by Beaumont Police officers, according to a news release from police.
DeRidder teen dies in early Friday crash
State Police say the pick-up truck failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the roadway and struck a tree.
