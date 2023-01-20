Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | American Companies completes buildout at local Truck Driving Academy in Theresa, WI
West Bend, WI — American Companies finished the building remodel of WI Regional Truck Driving Academy’s new site in Theresa. The academy has state-of-the-art equipment that will keep it on the cutting edge of logistics training. Washington County Insider on YouTube. The mammoth grey building on the west...
ibmadison.com
Mt. Horeb company connects schools with auto shops
Mount Horeb-based WrenchWay is working with local high schools to connect them with area auto shops in an effort to combat the labor shortage, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Verona Area High School students can take an automotive class and learn everything from basic maintenance to removing a...
ibmadison.com
Developer’s plan will trump potential landmark designation for Madison building
A potential landmark designation for the Filene House near Tenney Park won’t affect a proposed development on the site from Chicago-based Vermilion Development thanks to some timely paperwork filing, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. That’s because Vermillion submitted its plans to tear down the historic...
KSDK
Union alleges Energizer plans to shut down 2 manufacturing plants
TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters has alleged that Town and Country-based Energizer Holdings Inc. has plans to shut down two manufacturing plants in Wisconsin that employ nearly 600. The union said Thursday in a news release that Energizer, which manufactures batteries and car care...
ibmadison.com
Local organizations honored as clean energy leaders
During its 12th annual Renewable Energy Summit, RENEW Wisconsin will honor individuals and businesses who have made significant and lasting advances in clean energy development in Wisconsin. The summit will take place Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, at Monona Terrace in Madison. The city of Madison is being presented with the...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jilly’s Car Wash proposed to replace Albanese’s Roadhouse
WAUKESHA — After decades in business, Albanese’s Roadhouse is in the process of being sold. A Jilly’s Car Wash is proposed for 2301 Bluemound Road. The Waukesha Plan Commission will consider a conditional use permit on Wednesday for the facility, proposed where Albanese’s Roadhouse currently sits. The lawyer for the Albanese family, Robert Moodie, said the business has entered into a proposed agreement with Jilly’s Car Wash to sell the property to them. It is contingent on all the necessary approvals from the city of Waukesha. They are hoping to close in March or early April.
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin Energizer battery plants could be forced to close
Energizer’s battery manufacturing plants in Portage and Fennimore face uncertain futures rumors swirl that the company’s corporate office plans to shift operations to England and North Carolina. Teamsters Local Union No. 695, which represents nearly 600 workers at the two plants, says it was told by the company...
nbc15.com
Little John’s halting most operations amid high costs, lack of workspace
You now have an opportunity to weigh in on issues around housing in Dane County, and have a chance to win a $25 gift card. The Dane County Community Housing Survey can be completed online in 7 to 10 minutes. State finished with calling witnesses in Randle El trial. Updated:...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin pizza joints crack Yelp’s top 100 spots in US and Canada
(WFRV) – Yelp released its top 100 pizza spots in the United States and Canada, and Wisconsin claimed two spots. On January 23, Yelp provided its top pizza spots across the country, and Canada too. Wisconsin’s two pizza places are in Madison and Milwaukee. The two pizza spots...
Wisconsin City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
ibmadison.com
Wisconsin’s largest business school appoints new dean
The University of Wisconsin–Whitewater College of Business and Economics has named Dr. Paul Ambrose as its new dean. The College of Business and Economics is ranked in the top 2% of the world’s business schools. Ambrose has been part of the UW–Whitewater community since 2005, serving in multiple...
ibmadison.com
Madison area bars, breweries hope to get lift from PubPass
Local bars and breweries expect to gain some new customers thanks to the debut of the 2023 Madison PubPass, which is essentially a craft beer passport, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. For $25, participants get a free pint of beer at 26 participating Madison area bars, breweries, distilleries, and cideries.
ibmadison.com
Madison schools consider raising summer school teacher pay to $40/hour
The Madison Metropolitan School District is looking at a proposal to increase summer school teacher salaries from $28 per hour to $40 per hour in an effort to reverse staffing shortages, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. Summer school staff pay was increased from $25 to $28...
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overhead
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox47.com
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
stoughtonnews.com
Stoughton Trailers teaming up with UW-Whitewater
Stoughton Trailers is partnering with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater to prepare tomorrow’s supply chain and business professionals. Stoughton Trailers LLC,, together with the Wahlin Foundation, a private foundation supporting Stoughton Trailers communities, has partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Business and Economics to create a new program supporting business education. Through a combination of student scholarships and faculty fellowships, the program is designed to promote a well-trained Wisconsin workforce.
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
Another Phone Scam Reported In Small Town Wisconsin
Have you received a call from an unknown number recently? Maybe you've even received a call that said it was a company or business but it wasn't. Scammers are evolving and a new scam reported in Wisconsin is a good example of that. This scam was reported earlier this month...
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
Comments / 0