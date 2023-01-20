ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Justice with Jessica: Understanding Colorado's car seat laws

By Jessica Crawford
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yy2Ok_0kLpLvBx00

DENVER — Snow, ice, and slick roads can really increase your chances of skidding or getting into a crash. The situation can be even scarier if you have a child in the car.

Following Colorado's car seat laws can help you save your child's life. They can also help you avoid getting a ticket.

"It's remarkable what a properly installed seat with the child properly harnessed in it can do," says Sgt. William Revelle with the Aurora Police Department.

Revelle regularly does "Car Seat Check Ups." He helps parents properly install the safety devices, and says many well-meaning parents install them improperly.

While he suggests using a rear-facing car seat as long as possible, Colorado law does have minimum requirements for securing your child while on the road.

Colorado Child Restraint Requirements :

Child Age/Size Statutory Requirement
Less than 1 year and weighing less than 20 pounds Properly secured in a rear‑facing child restraint system in a rear seat of the vehicle
1 year to 4 years, and weighing 20 to 40 pounds
Properly secured in a rear‑facing or forward‑facing child restraint system

Children up to 8 years 		Properly secured in a child restraint system, such as a booster seat, according to the manufacturer's instructions

8 to 15 years
Properly restrained in a safety belt or child restraint system according to manufacturer's instructions

There are some exceptions for emergency situations.

If a child is not properly restrained according to state law, that could constitute a Class B traffic infraction and the driver could be subject to a $65 fine and a $6 surcharge.

It can be difficult to install a car seat in such a way that complies with both state law and manufacturer's instructions, but there are programs which offer help .

Presbyterian St. Luke's and Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children can help you get your car seat properly adjusted. To schedule an appointment, call (303) 839-7338.

Mother and nanny Ashlee Lane says she gets her car seats adjusted each time a child hits a new developmental stage. She also takes extra time when she helps her kids get buckled up.

"Taking that extra time and we're gonna be late because we have to fix something or do something, it's 100 percent worth it to me," says Lane.

Revelle agrees.

"We always say that your child is the most precious thing you'll ever put in your car," he says. "So take the time to do it right. Make sure they're properly in the car. Don't shortcut it."

Comments / 1

Related
KDVR.com

Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community

Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Video shows someone pulling handles in senior community. Residents in a community for people 55 and older are concerned about suspicious activity in their neighborhood. Greg Nieto reports. Hit-and-run driver...
DENVER, CO
cpr.org

A Colorado mother and daughter share their abortion stories, 50 years apart

It’s been 50 years since the Supreme Court decided to legalize abortion in the U.S., and it’s been less than a year since the court overturned Roe v. Wade. Before the landmark case, people would travel thousands of miles for abortion care, sometimes to other countries. After, many were afforded accessible and legal abortion.
COLORADO STATE
Retro 102.5

A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things

It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Deceased Colorado Man Identified as Triple Murderer

Typically, when you hear about a murder being solved, that news is accompanied by a statement regarding the culprit spending the rest of their life behind bars. However, while police have identified the man who took the lives of three people in Colorado, it has also been discovered that the man himself is already deceased.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
coloradonewsline.com

Cobalt spent almost $500K for abortion, support costs in Colorado following Dobbs decision in 2022

The Cobalt Abortion Fund spent nearly half a million dollars on abortion procedures and support services for patients following the overturning of Roe v. Wade last summer, a figure that is more than double its entire spending in previous years and represents an exponential increase in the requests for help the organization is receiving from pregnant people seeking abortion care.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Hardware store owner disturbed by rise in recent "blatant" shoplifting crimes

Colorado business owners have always had to factor the potential for theft into the budget. Even if it's rare, shoplifting has been documented as early as the 1700s and 1800s, and much like today for many lifters it becomes a business. The only problem now? Business is booming. According to the 2022 National Retail Security Survey, eight in 10 retailers report increased incidents of violence and aggression in the past year "It's a daily occurrence. Even depending on how long you guys are here, somebody is stealing right now," said Todd Erwin, owner of Green Mountain Ace Hardware in...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KKTV

WATCH- SWAT raids across southern Colorado, new info

VIDEO: Officials: No injuries reported in fiery crash on College Park Rd. Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Newsline

Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office

Colorado lawmakers say they want to see more progress, including grant programs and educational campaigns, from an office they created a year and a half ago to prevent gun violence. The Office of Gun Violence Prevention, housed within the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, launched in July 2021 and was part of a […] The post Frustration grows over slow progress at Colorado’s gun violence prevention office appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

COVID cases spike at local school

A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. How to keep pets safe during coyote mating...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo mother is getting national recognition after being selected as the 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year. American Mothers, Inc. (AMI) named Krystal Sherrod of Pueblo the 69th Colorado woman to receive this title. According to AMI, Sherrod is an advocate for addiction recovery awareness and shares her own story The post Pueblo woman named 2023 Colorado Mother of the Year appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
K99

Marijuana Laws in Colorado Could See Numerous Changes in 2023

It has been over a decade since Colorado first legalized marijuana for recreational use and, as many expected, the state legislature is consistently introducing new bills and policies to regulate the plant. That being said, it should come as no surprise that with a new year, comes new potential legislation...
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy