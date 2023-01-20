ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers

FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
FITCHBURG, WI
ibmadison.com

Mail thefts plaguing Middleton businesses

The Middleton Police Department says an increasing amount of mail has been reported stolen from businesses in the city’s industrial park recently, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. With the number of incidents on the rise, investigators suspect the perpetrators are looking for any checks they could steal,...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel 3000

Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
MADISON, WI
x1071.com

Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting

Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
HIGHLAND, WI
oregonobserver.com

Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police

The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
OREGON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash outside Baraboo. Emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road W around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rizzio was...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo

BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
BARABOO, WI
Channel 3000

Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
JANESVILLE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
MADISON, WI

