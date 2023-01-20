Read full article on original website
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals join search for Madison homicide suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Federal agents have now joined the search for one of the suspects in a summertime homicide in Madison last year. The Madison Police Dept. revealed late Tuesday afternoon the U.S. Marshal Service has been enlisted to help find Charvis Blue, who is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide, party to a crime.
empowerwisconsin.org
Madison Police drop race from suspect descriptions in police reports
MADISON — Last week, a woman was filling up her vehicle at a convenience store in the 2700 block of Madison’s E. Washington Avenue when a “man pointed a gun at her face and demanded she give him the keys,” according to the Madison Police Department incident report.
Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated. According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at […]
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of breaking child’s wrist back in jail after less than a day
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The man accused of breaking a child’s wrist during a domestic disturbance early Saturday morning was arrested soon after being released on bail, the Janesville Police Dept. revealed Tuesday morning. On Monday, the suspect, Samuel Ryan, was let out of the Rock Co. jail...
nbc15.com
$6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison convenience store
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Two men made off with cash and thousands of dollars in lottery tickets after an armed robbery at a convenience store on Madison's north side last weekend. The men, who were wearing all black at the time, went into the BP store, in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing several charges after fleeing hit-and-run, eluding officers
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A 34-year-old Wisconsin man is facing several charges after being involved in a hit-and-run and fleeing officers during a traffic stop. According to the Fitchburg Police Department, on Saturday, January 21, 2023, around 5:00 p.m., officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash between two vehicles in the 6300 block of Nesbitt Road.
ibmadison.com
Mail thefts plaguing Middleton businesses
The Middleton Police Department says an increasing amount of mail has been reported stolen from businesses in the city’s industrial park recently, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. With the number of incidents on the rise, investigators suspect the perpetrators are looking for any checks they could steal,...
Channel 3000
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station
MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
x1071.com
Highland Woman Arrested For Fighting
Law Enforcement in Iowa County received a report of a fight at a business on Main Street in Highland Saturday shortly after 11pm. Iowa County Deputies responded to the scene. As a result, 23 year old Emily Headings of Highland was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct. Headings was booked into the Iowa County Jail and later released after posting bond.
Family of Four Arrested With Meth and Fentanyl in Wisconsin Dells
The Wisconsin Dells can be an action packed, family adventure. Especially if you have meth? A family of four AND a couple more people, arrested in huge Wisconsin Dells meth bust! WISCNEWS. There was a total of NINE people arrested with this giant Wisc Dells meth take down...Including a family...
Beloit woman, shot in Rockford, later arrested on outstanding warrants
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Beloit woman, wanted on domestic battery and theft charges, was arrested in Rockford after she was shot in the head on Saturday. According to Rockford Police, Brianna Hernandez Carruthers, 32, survived a minor gunshot wound to her head when the Oakwood Avenue home she was in was fired upon by […]
oregonobserver.com
Oregon man faces charges for threats to kill family, police
The Oregon Police Department arrested 60-year-old resident Tracey Nelson after he threatened to kill a family, law enforcement officers and the Oregon K9 on Friday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from Chief Jennifer Pagenkopf. It was reported that Pagenkopf’s agency responded to a call at around 8:17 p.m....
Oregon police arrest man for threatening to kill another man, officers and K9
OREGON, Wis. — Oregon police arrested a man who they said threatened to kill another man and his family, as well as officers. Police were called to the 200 block of Walnut Street at around 8:17 p.m. Friday night after the man made threats. When officers arrived he allegedly ran into his apartment. Once inside, police said the man...
nbc15.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after rollover crash in Dodge Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 55-year-old Madison man was arrested for an OWI offense after rolling over his vehicle in Dodge Co. Sunday, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s office. The crash occurred just after 2 p.m. along U.S. 151 near E. Salem Rd. Power lines were damaged due...
nbc15.com
Iowa Co. deputies arrest man in crash after learning about previous hit and run
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Iowa County Sheriff’s Department deputies arrested a 52-year-old man from Prairie Du Sac that had been in a crash after learning he was involved in an earlier hit and run. Communications said it got reports of a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon just before 5 p.m....
Channel 3000
Sauk County Sheriff's Office identifies man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office identified a man Tuesday who was killed in a crash outside Baraboo. Emergency crews responded to a crash along County Road W around 11:45 p.m. Sunday night. Nicholas Rizzio, 20, of Reedsburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said Rizzio was...
Channel 3000
Reedsburg man killed in crash outside Baraboo
BARABOO, Wis. -- A 20-year-old man died Sunday after a crash outside Baraboo, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash along County Road W east of Pikes Peak Road at around 11:45 p.m. A 2011 Chevrolet Impala had sustained severe damage. An...
Channel 3000
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. The jury received the case just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and deliberated for around two hours before returning the...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sentenced for distributing hard drugs, possessing firearms
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 48-year-old Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years behind bars for several drug-related charges he pleaded guilty to back in 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Western District of Wisconsin, Michael S. Murphy from Madison was sentenced to six years for distributing heroin and fentanyl as well as possessing firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Madison man arrested for OWI after knocking out power lines on USH 151 in Dodge County, WI
January 22, 2023 – Dodge Co., Wi – On January 22, 2023 at approximately 2:05 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover crash on USH 151 north of E. Salem Road, town of Calamus. The driver suffered minor injuries. Deputies said power...
