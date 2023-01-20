ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
UW neurobiology student wins Miss Madison pageant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 20-year-old student from Onalaska took home the Miss Madison crown Saturday night at Madison East High School’s theatre, pageant officials announced. Paige Alexis Eide, a UW-Madison neurobiology student, is Miss Wisconsin-bound after claiming her 2023 Miss Madison title Saturday night. According to officials, she...
Madison area bars, breweries hope to get lift from PubPass

Local bars and breweries expect to gain some new customers thanks to the debut of the 2023 Madison PubPass, which is essentially a craft beer passport, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. For $25, participants get a free pint of beer at 26 participating Madison area bars, breweries, distilleries, and cideries.
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
Concerned customers still waiting for Palace Theater refunds

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - One customer is frustrated that he still hasn’t received a refund for purchasing tickets to the Palace Theater in Wisconsin Dells, which closed in December. La Velle resident Robert Cohoon could be out $296 for buying tickets to the Echoes of Pink Floyd tribute...
Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
Former Badger Marcus Randle El found guilty in Janesville double murder

A jury has found former Wisconsin Badgers football player Marcus Randle El guilty in the 2020 shooting deaths of two women, 27-year-old Brittany McAdory and 30-year-old Seairaha Winchester. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Wisconsin Welcomes Intriguing Top Prospects To Campus Visit

Recently, the Wisconsin Badgers held events around campus for Junior day. The staff welcomed the class of 2024 recruits and prospects to Madison to meet with the staff and take pictures in Wisconsin gear. Among the recruits, four-star quarterback Mabrey Mettauer visited Madison accompanied by two top prospects who have yet to commit to a school.
Over $6,000 in lottery tickets stolen from Madison gas station

MADISON, Wis. -- Over $6,000 worth of lottery tickets were stolen Saturday from a gas station on Madison's north side. Police said that just before 9 p.m. two men, wearing all black clothes and black facemasks, entered the gas station in the 1000 block of North Sherman Ave. and displayed a gun.
Wisconsin-Northwestern game rescheduled for Monday

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers’ date with the Wildcats is back on, just a few days later than planned. Wisconsin will travel to Northwestern on Monday and tip off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. CT. The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within Northwestern’s team.
Osteria Papavero brings authentic, seasonal Italian dining to Madison

Osteria Papavero’s wooden sign with a burst of cheery, red poppies is flapping in the wind on a rainy, blustery day in downtown Madison. Tucked inside the brick building on East Wilson Street where it first opened in 2006, the restaurant serves rustic Italian dishes inspired by owner and chef Francesco Mangano’s childhood in Bologna, where he spent the school year, and Tuscany, where he spent summers. “We try not to make too much food from Bologna, because it’s pretty fatty food,” Mangano says with a laugh. “No, I’m just joking, but it’s really rich. Bologna is called La Grassa in Italy, [which means] ‘the fat one.’ ” South of Bologna and moving into Tuscany, dishes native to those regions use more vegetables and olive oil. Osteria Papavero’s menu combines a little bit from both places, Mangano says. No matter the dish, Mangano focuses on using high-quality ingredients — from foraged mushrooms to French chocolate — to create delicious, unfussy dishes that remind him of home.
Wisconsin Football Expected to Retain Excited Recruiting Assistant

Throughout the staff changes, the Wisconsin Badgers have been sorting through their current staff. Ultimately, it is up to Luke Fickell to decide whether or not to keep any left over staff from Paul Chryst. Thus far, Fickell has made some astounding hires and changes, most notably the hire of Phil Longo. However, one recruiting assistant was informed that he will continue to live out his football dreams.
Unseasonably warm weather leaves anglers 'in the weeds'

MADISON, Wis. — The most popular winter sport throughout the U.S. is skiing and snowboarding but for many parts of Wisconsin it’s ice fishing. Steven and Rosa Owen are die hard anglers from the Madison area. Steven has been fishing for over 30 years in Wisconsin and he said this year has been different than most.
Sun Prairie joining Madison’s bus rapid transit system

The city of Sun Prairie will join Madison Metro’s bus rapid transit (BRT) system in 2023, according to a report from the Sun Prairie Star. Paratransit service in Sun Prairie using Madison Metro drivers and personnel will also be included in the plan. A soft launch of the BRT...
