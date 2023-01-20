Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Ohio State heads north for weekend set at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Wisconsin witness at Sun Prairie reported an electronics malfunction while watching a triangle-shaped object overhead at 10:15 p.m. on November 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox47.com
Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field
HERMAN, Wis. — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed "they both heard it and it shook their house."Dietrich said he's glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater from the impact."That's a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater," he said.NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that "this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare."The company said it is working to determine "the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure."
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
