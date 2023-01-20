ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cross Plains, WI

ibmadison.com

Mt. Horeb company connects schools with auto shops

Mount Horeb-based WrenchWay is working with local high schools to connect them with area auto shops in an effort to combat the labor shortage, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. Verona Area High School students can take an automotive class and learn everything from basic maintenance to removing a...
MOUNT HOREB, WI
ibmadison.com

Madison area bars, breweries hope to get lift from PubPass

Local bars and breweries expect to gain some new customers thanks to the debut of the 2023 Madison PubPass, which is essentially a craft beer passport, according to a report from WMTV NBC-15. For $25, participants get a free pint of beer at 26 participating Madison area bars, breweries, distilleries, and cideries.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Developer’s plan will trump potential landmark designation for Madison building

A potential landmark designation for the Filene House near Tenney Park won’t affect a proposed development on the site from Chicago-based Vermilion Development thanks to some timely paperwork filing, according to a report from the Wisconsin State Journal. That’s because Vermillion submitted its plans to tear down the historic...
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Dane County home sales declined 15% last year, but prices still rose

There were fewer homes sold across southern Wisconsin last year, but despite that sellers made out well as home prices continued to rise, according to a report from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin. Across the south-central Wisconsin region (18 counties), the total number of sales were down 15%,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

Highway 69 South back open north of Monroe following crash

MONROE, Wis. -- Highway 69 South is back open Tuesday north of Monroe after a crash. The incident was reported at around 9:30 a.m. All lanes were blocked near Abels Road. Green County Highway Department officials said a vehicle left the roadway and stopped in a ditch. After the vehicle...
MONROE, WI
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

Honoring the Execs of the Year

IB honored some of Greater Madison’s top executives at the 10th annual Executive of the Year awards Jan. 18 at the Overture Center for the Arts. The awards celebrate exemplary business executives based on leadership, innovation, and company success. This year’s honorees were:. George Cullen, co-president, JP Cullen.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

More than $6K in lotto tickets stolen during armed robbery

Madison Police Department officers were dispatched to the BP Gas Station located along the 1000 block of Sherman Ave. around 9 p.m. Saturday for a reported armed robbery, according to an MPD statement. Authorities say two men, dressed in all black and wearing black facemasks, entered the store and displayed...
MADISON, WI
KSLTV

‘Absolutely crazy’: Wind turbine in Wisconsin collapses

DODGE COUNTY, Wisconsin (WISN) — Wednesday night the blades and top portion of a wind turbine came crashing down to the field below in a rural area of Dodge County, near the town of Herman. The impact scattered massive pieces of debris across the ground. Nobody was hurt. “The...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

From filling prescriptions to mixing cookies: Home baker weighs in on new ruling

MILWAUKEE — A Dane County judge recently ruled that people in Wisconsin can sell homemade goods without a certified kitchen or commercial license. This ruling now allows Wisconsinites to use their own kitchens to make and sell items like coffee beans and fudge, as long as the food does not require refrigeration. The recent ruling is creating new opportunities for Wisconsin home bakers.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox47.com

Janesville Hy-Vee adds 600 helpful smiles, boost to economy

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville is about a month away from adding another grocery store, but it’ll add much more to the table and local economy than just food. Janesville has blossomed to a population of about 66,000, thanks in part to continued economic growth like the new Hy-Vee in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wind turbine, blades collapse onto southern Wisconsin field

HERMAN, Wis. — A company that operates a southern Wisconsin wind farm is investigating what caused part of a wind turbine and its blades to plummet to the ground, leaving debris strewn across a field.No one was injured Wednesday night when the blades and top portion of a wind turbine collapsed in Dodge County, near the town of Herman.The turbine, which is part of the Butler Ridge wind farm, stands about 400 feet above the ground, according to the National Weather Service.Mark Dietrich, whose father owns the property where the collapse occurred, told WISN-TV that a nearby resident said that when it collapsed "they both heard it and it shook their house."Dietrich said he's glad nobody was hurt, although massive pieces of debris were left scattered across the ground and there is a large crater from the impact."That's a lot of weight coming down at one time. It left quite the crater," he said.NextEra Energy Resources owns the turbine. The company said in statement that it believe that "this was an isolated incident as turbine malfunctions are rare."The company said it is working to determine "the cause of the turbine failure and assessing other turbines on site as a quality-control measure."
DODGE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR issues white bass consumption advisory for Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and Department of Health Services (DHS) issued an updated PFAS consumption advisory for parts of the Yahara Chain of Lakes in Dane County. After a recent study following up on the 2021 advisory, the DNR found elevated levels of...
DANE COUNTY, WI

