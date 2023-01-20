Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
nebraskaexaminer.com
New governor fires back at ‘cheap stunts’ attacking his hog farms
LINCOLN — Newly sworn-in Gov. Jim Pillen is firing back at billboards in Lincoln and Columbus that went up recently attacking the governor’s hog operations, calling the billboards “cheap stunts.”. Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, said the aim of the billboards was to “destroy Nebraska’s way...
News Channel Nebraska
A kolache, a pivo, and a plate...license plate, that is
BEATRICE – A southeast Nebraska State Senator has introduced a bill to create a Czech Heritage license plate in Nebraska. Senator Tom Brandt, of Plymouth, represents District 32, which has a large contingent of Czech descendants in the Saline County part of the district. "We're very fortunate to have...
1011now.com
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s a return to tradition in Avoca, Nebraska, a tradition that spans four decades. “Two local members of the community had a bar bet of who had the fastest duck, and they went down to one of the local ponds about January time,” TJ Goepfert, the Avoca fire chief, said. “It was frozen over. And they raced their ducks on the ice. And that’s where it all started.”
City of Omaha making push to hire hundreds amid worker shortage
Like any company, Omaha competes for employees. With unemployment so low, it's always competitive. Nebraska's unemployment rate in December was 2.6%,
KETV.com
Three Nebraska airports among national count with 2022 firearm discoveries
OMAHA, Neb. — Transportation Security Administration officers in Nebraska found 17 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in 2022, contributing to the 6,542 firearms discovered at 262 airports across the country. The previous record of firearms discovered by TSA was 5,972 in 2021. "As a responsible gun owner, we really...
KETV.com
Woman injured in Omaha stabbing early Wednesday
OMAHA, Neb. — A woman was seriously injured in a stabbing Wednesday morning. Omaha police found her stabbed in the neck and lower body near 22nd and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Paramedics rushed her to the hospital for treatment. Officers believed the person who stabbed her was also...
1011now.com
Thursday Forecast: Warmer temps, less wind, and a little more sun for Thursday...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast over the next week continues to be headlined by snow chances that will return this weekend and the return of arctic air and cold temperatures late this weekend and through the week next week. Between now and then though, we’ll deal with some up and down temperatures with some small chances for scattered light snow, including into the day on Thursday.
Grand Jury Indictments District of Nebraska
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 9 unsealed Indictments charging 13 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. *...
norfolkneradio.com
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha mom selected as Nebraska Mother of the Year
OMAHA, Neb. -- Mother of the Year isn't just something that is printed on a mug for Mother's Day. It's an award that mothers can be nominated for across the state and nation. A woman from Omaha, received just that. Angie Blad was selected as the 2023 Nebraska Mother of the Year.
KETV.com
Motorcycle riders over 21 would not have to wear helmets under proposed bill
Neb. — There's another effort to make motorcycle helmets optional for riders 21 and older, in Nebraska. State Sen. Ben Hansen is proposing LB 91, which would make helmets optional for people ages 21 and over, as long as they take a safety class. "The motorcycle riders themselves...
1011now.com
Lincoln Fire and Rescue promotes firefighter cancer awareness month
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - January is firefighter cancer awareness month. Lincoln Fire and Rescue crews put their lives on the line while dousing flames or checking out gas leaks. But, one of the hidden risks of the job is the inhalation and ingestion of carcinogens and toxins that are leading causes of cancer in the profession.
klkntv.com
72-year-old Nebraska inmate dies in hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate died Tuesday night at a Lincoln hospital. John Epting, 72, was being treated for a medical condition, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He was a prisoner at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. In 2006, Epting was sentenced in Lincoln...
1011now.com
New COVID-19 variant becomes dominant strain in U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A new variant of COVID-19 has become the dominant strain in the U.S. and is rising in the Midwest. The variant is called XBB.1.5, and the CDC estimates that last week it accounted for nearly 50% of all COVID-19 cases across the U.S. Dr. Renuga Vivekanandan with...
KETV.com
Phone lines down at Nebraska Medicine hospitals and clinics
OMAHA, Neb. — As of Monday night, Nebraska Medicine confirmed their phones are down at their hospitals and clinics. Nebraska Medicine says they are working on a fix. It is unknown how long the lines will be down.
1011now.com
Nebraska casinos generate $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska casinos generated more than $2.8 million in tax revenue in 2022. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its monthly gaming tax revenue report on Tuesday, which included all gaming tax revenue from 2022. “The cumulative gaming tax revenue of $2,806,557.33 generated in 2022 will...
1011now.com
Bullet casings found after several gunshots heard in northeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating a report of shots fired and damage to the door of a home in northeast Lincoln. Lincoln Police officers were sent to a report of several gunshots heard near N 56th and Fremont Streets at 7:12 a.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, officers were unable to find any damage.
