Ten years ago this March, Michigan’s right-to-work laws went into effect. These laws say you can’t force workers to join a union as a condition of employment. However, non-union workers get the same contract as the unionized workers who paid for contract negotiations. Democrats recently made clear that repealing right-to-work is a priority while the party has the majority. Clara Hendrickson from the Detroit Free Press broke it down for us.

