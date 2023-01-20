Read full article on original website
Stateside: Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023
Ten years ago this March, Michigan’s right-to-work laws went into effect. These laws say you can’t force workers to join a union as a condition of employment. However, non-union workers get the same contract as the unionized workers who paid for contract negotiations. Democrats recently made clear that repealing right-to-work is a priority while the party has the majority. Clara Hendrickson from the Detroit Free Press broke it down for us.
Stateside Podcast: What COVID-19 taught us about racial disparity
COVID-19 put the failings of the health care system in the limelight. In the harsh glow, legislators, community leaders, and health equity experts saw an opportunity to make systemic change. Dr. Phil Levy, director of the Center for Population Health Accountability for Wayne Health, is one of these people. “Don't...
Watch Live: Michigan's 2023 State of the State
The State of the State address returns to the Michigan Capitol as COVID moves from pandemic to endemic and Governor Gretchen Whitmer lays out plans for her second term. The governor’s expected to touch on the economy, abortion and LGBTQ rights, and infrastructure. Join Michigan Radio on-air or online Wednesday, January 25 at 7 p.m. for the address, GOP response, and analysis.
Debating how to fairly charge electric vehicles for use of the roads
Michigan needs more money for road repair than it gets in fuel taxes and registration fees. There’s been little agreement among lawmakers about how to fix that. Both state and federal fuel tax revenue is not what it could be. More efficient vehicles don’t burn as much gas. The COVID pandemic reduced traffic on the roads.
Projects, security mark priorities for capitol commission
The group that oversees Michigan’s state Capitol building says new security measures could be coming. The Capitol Commission met Monday for the first time since four new members joined the board. During the meeting, commissioners mainly discussed maintenance projects, scheduling, and staffing. One of those new projects that visitors...
More than 700,000 Michiganders could lose Medicaid insurance in the coming months
For the first time since the pandemic began, the federal government will require people with Medicaid to show income eligibility to keep their insurance. According to the Center for Health and Research Transformation, that could result in 700,000 or more people in Michigan being disenrolled from the Medicaid insurance program in the coming months.
Whitmer will call for red flag, background check gun laws
Governor Gretchen Whitmer will call for new gun control laws when she delivers her State of the State address this week. The governor tells MLive she will call for storage requirements, universal background checks and a red flag law in her annual address. The administration confirmed the details to Michigan Public Radio after they were first reported by MLive.
Judge OKs list of people eligible for $20 million unemployment fraud settlement
A Michigan judge has approved a preliminary list of the people eligible for a portion of a $20 million settlement in an unemployment fraud case. The state agreed to the settlement last year, but the parties still needed to define exactly who was eligible. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says...
