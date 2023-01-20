PM Prep-Segue

CORONER SAYS ACTOR LESLIE JORDAN DIED OF NATURAL CAUSES

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County coroner’s office says “Will & Grace” actor Leslie Jordan died from natural causes and not from a car accident last year. A coroner’s report says the 67-year-old’s death was from sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Jordan died at the scene after his car crashed in the Hollywood area on Oct. 24. An autopsy didn’t find any life-threatening trauma or signs of drugs or alcohol. The 4-foot-11 Tennessee native won an Emmy in 2005 for his role as Beverly Leslie in “Will & Grace.” He also appeared in “Call Me Kat,” “The Cool Kids” and “American Horror Story.”

LAWYER SAYS JUDGE TO REMOVE HIMSELF FROM YOUNG DOLPH CASE

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The defense attorney for a man charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph says he has asked a judge to remove himself from the case based on claims that the judge is not being impartial. Young Dolph was shot dead in November 2021 at a bakery in Memphis. Luke Evans, the lawyer for Justin Johnson, said he was not informed about an order issued in November by the judge limiting Johnson’s ability to communicate with people outside the jail other than Evans. The judge said during a court hearing that he issued the order after Johnson was alleged to have made a recording heard outside the jail. Media outlets reported that the recording was a rap song made by Johnson and distributed on social media.

MET OPERA CONCERT TO MARK UKRAINE INVASION ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK (AP) — The Metropolitan Opera will mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine with a concert to remember victims of the war. Met music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin will conduct Mozart’s Requiem and Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony. Soprano Golda Schultz, mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo, tenor Dmytro Popov, and Ukrainian bass-baritone Vladyslav Buialskyi will be the soloists at the Feb. 24 performance. The concert will be broadcast on radio and will be presented in association with the Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. All tickets cost $50 and go on sale Feb. 1. The Met is encouraging ticket buyers to make donations to Ukraine relief efforts.

SUNDANCE CELEBRATES THE ‘MAGIC’ OF BEING BACK IN-PERSON

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) - The Sundance Film Festival met the moment by going virtual for the past two years because of the coronavirus pandemic. But on Thursday, there was a palpable sense of relief from the festival’s leadership team at being in-person again. Sundance Institute CEO Joana Vicente, director of programming Kim Yutani, senior programmer John Nein and incoming Sundance Film Festival director Eugene Hernandez gathered Thursday afternoon in Park City, Utah, to discuss what’s to come. Yutani also announced the last-minute addition of “Justice,” a documentary from filmmaker Doug Liman about allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, that will debut Friday. The festival runs through Jan. 29.

DIOR MANIA AND K-POP OVERTAKE FASHION WEEK MENSWEAR

PARIS (AP) — Dior mania descended on Paris Fashion Week menswear Friday as over a thousand screaming fans thronged the magnificent Place de la Concorde for a glimpse of their favorite stars. The show’s VIP guests included David Beckham, Naomi Campbell and Korean band BTS members J-Hope and Jimin. Dior designer Kim Jones paid homage to Yves Saint Laurent, who became the world’s youngest couturier in 1957 upon Christian Dior’s death.

IS THERE A NETFLIX CURSE ON AUSTRALIAN OPEN TENNIS PLAYERS?

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tennis is abuzz with tongue-in-cheek talk about a “Netflix curse” during the Australian Open. There are folks drawing a line from the streaming service’s new docuseries about the sport to the recent rough times for Season 1 featured players. Only one of the 10 players featured prominently across the five episodes released last week remains in the singles competition at Melbourne Park heading into Saturday. That is Felix Auger-Aliassime. He is a 22-year-old from Canada who said he hadn’t heard of the supposed “curse” until his girlfriend mentioned it to him.