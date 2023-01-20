Investigators find no evidence that Taco Bell employees put rat poison in burritos

A Taco Bell logo at a restaurant in Miami. | Wilfredo Lee, Associated Press

After investigating the incident of a man ingesting rat poison found in a Taco Bell order, authorities found no evidence that Taco Bell employees put the rat poison in the order.

On Sunday, a Colorado man ordered a meal and requested that the drink be switched to a burrito. According to NBC affiliate KUSA , authorities responded to a disturbance at this time. The man was reportedly upset that employees told him the soda machine wasn’t working.

He had ordered three bean burritos and ended up getting an additional burrito for free, per the Deseret News . At around 7 p.m., this man was transported to the hospital due to becoming ill. Later, it was determined that he ingested rat poison.

Authorities then launched an investigation into the Taco Bell location and looked at surveillance footage to see what transpired that day.

After reviewing footage and conducting their investigation, authorities said on Friday that there’s no evidence Taco Bell employees put rat poison in the man’s food, per KUSA. Authorities were able to confirm through testing that rat poison was inside his burrito. They “cannot account for how the poison got into the food at this time.”

Authorities have reportedly made several attempts to contact the Colorado man since the incident. According to CBS News , “The sheriff’s office says they have tried to talk to the man since Sunday but he hasn’t responded to their phone calls and he didn’t respond when they attempted to talk to him at his house in a visit to the location on Thursday.”