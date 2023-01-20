The vibe for 2023 is being a well-rounded person. And what better way to illustrate that in our lives than in the places we shop and in the items that we buy. From luxe skincare to fancy dog food and even fancier golf gear, the list this month checks off pretty much every consumer’s box. Abercrombie & Fitch Yes, your teenage years are calling, and they wanted to ask you to give your clothes from that time another chance. This new and improved version of the iconic brand is opening in NorthPark Center on level one near Macy’s and invites you to...

DALLAS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO