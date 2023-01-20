Read full article on original website
11-Year-Old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-Year-Old Girl Targeting Another Girl. What Has Happened To Families?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
8 DFW Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
Lee Harvey's for an Incredible Dallas BurgerSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas' Coyote ProblemNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Happiness is a Warm Jonathon's ClubSteven DoyleDallas, TX
12 Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants score coveted James Beard Award nominations
The James Beard Foundation has revealed the semifinalists for its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards. A dozen Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants have been included in both national and regional categories.Considered the Oscars of the food world, the awards recognize outstanding chefs and other culinary professionals in a wide range of categories ranging from Outstanding Chef to Best New Restaurant.The awards also include media categories that will be announced at a later date. DALLASDallas nominees include:Outstanding Chef: Junior Borges, MeridianOutstanding Restaurant: LuciaBest New Restaurant: Restaurant BeatriceBest New Restaurant: TatsuOutstanding Bakery: La Casita BakeshopOutstanding Bakery: Kuluntu BakeryBest Chef: Texas nominees include:Reyna Duong, Sandwich HagOlivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino OlōyōAnastacia Quiñones-Pittman, JoséRegino Rojas, Revolver Taco LoungeFort WorthFort Worth nominees include:Best New Restaurant: Don ArtemioBest Chef: Texas nominees Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's BarbecueElsewhere in Texas, Houston boasts 10 nominees, San Antonio has seven, and Austin has six.Finalists will be announced on Wednesday, March 29. The Foundation will reveal its winners at an awards ceremony on Monday, June 5, 2023, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Alt-rock stars Beck and Phoenix bring co-headlining tour to Dallas
In what’s sure to be a dreamy double billing for hipsters of not one but two generations, Beck and Phoenix are embarking on a co-headlining “Summer Odyssey” tour that will make three stops in Texas, including Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, on August 21.The tour also hits the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Houston on August 20 and the Moody Center in Austin on August 21.Special guests Weyes Blood and Sir Chloe will open all shows.What makes this musical coupling so compelling is that both acts have certainly stretched the boundaries of exploratory rock music, and in their own discographies have...
South Polk Pizzeria in Dallas' Oak Cliff slings perfect pies in pizza desert
Dallas has plenty of pretty pizza these days — but nearly all of it is found north of I-30.So let's hear it for South Polk Pizzeria, a new shop that opened in late December in Oak Cliff, at 3939 S. Polk St #527, just off US-67 and north of Loop 12, slinging the same kind of artisanal pies that are being slung across Deep Ellum, Oak Lawn, and North Dallas. South Polk is doing serious pizza with stellar toppings — the foodie-famous Jimmy's Italian sausage, for example — as well as the telltale sign of great-quality pizza: a crust made from...
These are the 10 best things to do in Dallas this weekend
This weekend in and around Dallas features some big names both on and off stage. There will be a famous violinist, a trio of theater productions, including a national tour, a couple of big name comedians, a well-known burlesque artist, a tribute to a classic soul singer, celebrities hawking alcohol, and a children's movie festival.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Thursday, January 19Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Pinchas ZukermanPinchas Zukerman reigns as one of today’s most sought-after and...
Juggernaut rock band Nickelback is touring summer 2023 with stop in Dallas
Nickelback is back: Canadian-born rock juggernaut Nickelback is going on tour in summer 2023 to support their new album, Get Rollin'. Called the "Get Rollin’ Tour," it'll hit 38 cities, launching on Monday, June 12 in Quebec City, QC at Videotron Centre, with special guests country rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country artist Josh Ross.It'll make two stops in Texas:Saturday, July 22: Dos Equis Pavilion in DallasSunday, July 23: Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in WoodlandsSo sorry, Austin and San Antonio! Sounds like a road trip is on the offing. Comfort yourself with the band’s announcement video here. Tickets go on sale...
Affluent Dallas neighbor cashes in as the richest city in Texas for 2023
North Texans wanting a glimpse into the lives of the 1 percent won't have to travel far to get a peek. Southlake has been named the richest city in Texas for 2023 in a recent study.HomeSnacks.com has been ranking cities, neighborhoods, counties, and states across America for more than five years, using data from the Census Bureau, OpenStreetMaps, the FBI, and other sources. For this year's study, released January 18, the website compared 355 cities with populations of at least 5,000 people to determine where "the richest of the rich" live.With a median income of $239,833, and a unemployment rate...
Dallas Zoo has another suspicious animal death, this time a vulture
Another animal has died at the Dallas Zoo, this time a vulture, found dead under what the zoo called "unusual" circumstances in the Wilds of Africa habitat. UPDATE 1-23-2023: The Zoo held a press conference on Monday afternoon in which they identified the bird as Pin, a lappet-faced vulture who they say had a wound, which they did not elaborate on. They're offering a $10,000 reward for any information. The bird, which was at least 35 years old, had been at the Dallas Zoo for 33 years. It's the latest in a long-running series of animal deaths at the zoo, more than...
Dallas' Longhorn Ballroom currently being renovated to open in spring '23
A Dallas music venue steeped in history is being brought back to life: The Longhorn Ballroom, which hosted countless iconic performers, is in the midst of a renovation by Kessler Presents, the team headed by historical steward Edwin Cabaniss, that restored the Kessler Theater in Oak Cliff and The Heights Theater in Houston.According to a release, the Ballroom will be open in spring 2023 with first shows to be announced soon.Cabaniss and his team hope to share the story of Longhorn Ballroom not in just a historical way, but as a living, breathing testament to its musical contributions.Those include legendary...
Dallas suburb moves into top-15 spot on U-Haul’s list of growing cities
More movers hauled their belongings to Texas than any other state last year. And those headed to North Texas were mostly pointed toward Richardson, according to a new study. In its recently released annual growth report, U-Haul ranks Richardson as No. 15 among U.S. cities with the most inbound moves via U-Haul trucks in 2022.The Houston suburbs of Missouri City and Conroe rank at No. 13 and No. 19, respectively. They were the only other Texas cities to make the list.Texas ranks No. 1 overall as the state with the most in-bound moves using U-Haul trucks. This is the second...
Chicago drone company lands in Dallas-Fort Worth as part of Texas-wide expansion
A Chicago-based company that provides drone-based infrastructure inspection services is bringing new offices in Texas — including Dallas-Fort WorthHelios Visions revealed its expansion into Texas in December 2022, and named three new offices in DFW, Houston, and Austin. The company specializes in collecting automated and repeatable aerial data via drone technology within the architectural design, engineering design, and construction industries."Houston, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth are large markets, and it is a natural next step of our continuing expansion strategy," says Ted Parisot, co-founder of Helios Visions, in a news release. "Moving into the Texas market allows us to best serve...
North Dallas restaurant serves breakfast and authentic Peruvian all day long
There's a restaurant in North Dallas serving ceviche but also much much more: Called Okey Resto Bar, it's a Peruvian restaurant in North Dallas at 14902 Preston Rd. #706, near the busy intersection of Preston and Belt Line roads, where it offers a rich variety of dining experiences and cuisines.The restaurant is open seemingly all hours, starting with a hearty breakfast and brunch menu that's available 9:30 am-3:30 pm, and then late on weekend nights when it becomes a hot spot with live music and dancing until 2 am.The menu is lengthy and diverse, featuring both traditional Peruvian food and...
Behind the wall of greenery and other Dallas restaurant must-haves
If you're a Dallas restaurant in 2023, you're nowhere without a wall of greenery. We're talking an entire wall covered in ivy, or else a wall made up entirely of flowers. Also, throw in a neon sign. Walls covered with greenery are among the features restaurants are deploying these days to lure in diners. Food is still the official reason people go out to eat, but as Restaurant Dive notes, restaurants these days are more visual — more experience-oriented. It's almost as if the eating part of dining out is an afterthought, a sideshow to the stylish extras restaurants are adding to lure...
New private jet service takes off in this week's 5 hottest Dallas headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here.1. New private jet service Aero takes off to Aspen and Mexico from Dallas Love Field. A luxe, semi-private jet service called Aero is scheduled for takeoff from its new hub at Dallas Love Field starting this spring. The Dallas hub will launch routes to Los Cabos, Mexico and Aspen, Colorado on April 21 and May 18, respectively.2. Dallas-based Vonlane revs up luxury bus service...
2 North Texas cities rank among best places to find new apartments in 2023
Renters seeking new apartments could have the best luck finding their new home in two Dallas suburbs, a new study says. RentCafe has named Frisco and McKinney as the fourth and fifth best cities for finding new apartments in 2023, respectively. The apartment listing service ranked the top 50 U.S. cities for finding new apartments by analyzing the number of new apartments opened in the last 10 years, how large they are, the most recent occupancy rate, and the quality of neighborhoods where they are located. The RentCafe report notes that apartment buildings are almost full in every metro area...
Chick-Fil-A chain opens location in fancy downtown Dallas building
The Chick-Fil-A chain has opened a new location in Dallas, which ordinarily would not seem all that surprising, as the Georgia-based chain has more than 2,900 locations across the U.S. including 140 in Dallas-Fort Worth.But this one is in downtown Dallas, on the ground floor of The National, the high-profile 50-story high rise at 1401 Elm St. on the corner of Akard, la-dee-da.Owned by Dallas-based Todd Interests, The National is home to six other restaurants and bars that include Monarch, Kessaku, Nine at The National, Catbird, and White Rhino.This new Chick-Fil-A has to be among the fanciest of its kind,...
Where to shop in Dallas right now: 8 must-hit stores for January
The vibe for 2023 is being a well-rounded person. And what better way to illustrate that in our lives than in the places we shop and in the items that we buy. From luxe skincare to fancy dog food and even fancier golf gear, the list this month checks off pretty much every consumer’s box. Abercrombie & Fitch Yes, your teenage years are calling, and they wanted to ask you to give your clothes from that time another chance. This new and improved version of the iconic brand is opening in NorthPark Center on level one near Macy’s and invites you to...
Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul hit Dallas for mezcal meet-and-greet with fans
Like so many great ideas, it all began over drinks.A few years ago, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, the award-winning stars of the critically acclaimed cult fave series Breaking Bad, sat in a New York sushi spot, devising ways to work together as the show had ended and acting projects together were rare. Hey, the duo thought as they sipped, cocktails why not start a liquor brand — maybe a mezcal?And so, just as Cranston's Walter White in Breaking Bad devised the perfect solution to bankroll his cancer treatment, the pair devised and eventually launched Dos Hombres mezcal in 2019....
New York skincare shop Heyday brings fuss-free facials to 2nd Dallas-Fort Worth location
A new facial and skincare shop with a goal to “take the facial out of the spa and into your life” has debuted in Southlake: Heyday opened its doors in Southlake Town Square on Thursday, January 19. Heyday Southlake is the brand's first location in Tarrant County and the second in North Texas, after a shop opened in Dallas’ Knox-Henderson district in December.Heyday offers 50-minute facials at a more affordable price ($135) than most luxury spas. They keep things simple and unfussy by providing just one type of facial that gets tailored to each client. To be clear, it's not...
Restaurant with cute school theme at Dallas' West Village closes after 7 years
School's out at the West Village in Uptown Dallas with the sad closure of PS 214, the catchy school-themed restaurant located in the 3700M building at 3700 McKinney Ave.Also known as Public School 214, the restaurant, which opened in early 2015 during the then-emerging craft beer trend, closed in late November, after seven years in the space. A spokesperson for Grill Concepts, the parent company, said that they were unable to come to an agreement on the lease, which was up for renewal.Originating from Southern California, Public School 214 was part of the Grill Concepts family, which owns the Daily...
New SXSW-style music industry festival to debut in Fort Worth Stockyards
A new music event in North Texas seems to be taking on SXSW: Called the Fort Worth Music Festival & Conference at the Stockyards, it's a music networking conference for aspiring agents, managers, promoters, and emerging local Texas-based artists, that will take place across multiple venues at the Stockyards. According to a release, it'll take place from March 2-4 — a week before SXSW, which in 2023 runs from March 10-19. The event will begin with a VIP Party at Tannahill’s on March 1, followed by three days of panels, workshops, and performances. Produced by Live Nation in partnership with Chef Tim Love...
