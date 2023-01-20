ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

‘Beehive: The 60s Musical” To Open This Weekend At The Canyon Theatre Guild

By Carl Goldman
By Carl Goldman
 4 days ago

“BEEHIVE: The 60s Musical” opens this weekend at the Canyon Theatre Guild.

This non-stop journey follows eight women through the decade of the 60’s as they bring to life their memories of the music that shaped them.

Created by Larry Gallagher, this jukebox musical plays every weekend from January 21st through February 26th.

Paying tribute to every female singer, from iconic girl groups including the Shirelles, the Ronettes and the Supremes, to legendary solo artists like Leslie Gore, Aretha Franklin and Tina Turner— there’s something for everyone!

Under the direction of Ingrid Boydston and vocal direction of Leslie Berra, this show features the talents of Le’a Jefferson, Kelly Miyake, Katrina Negrete, Jacqueline Rich, Arianna Sonnenburg, Jill Scott, Sarah Stoddard and Megan Vargas.

When asked where she drew inspiration for the show, Boydston shares, “I am one of five daughters. We spent a major portion of our childhood singing, dancing, and if possible dressing up in the living room pretending to be the voices we heard on the radio and our records.”

She hopes audiences embrace “that crazy joy, that almost indefinable feeling of happiness that only music can bring.”

A multi-talented vocal director, Berra was recruited from Nashville, Tennessee to enhance the vocal stylings of the cast.

“To quote John Denver, ‘Gee, it’s good to be back home again.’ I am thrilled to return to the Canyon Theatre Guild, working on Beehive with such a high-caliber cast and crew,” Berra said. “This show features my favorite genre of music, especially the amazing harmonies that are flawlessly executed by the stellar cast!”

Called “A rafter-raising musical!” by People Magazine and “Pure irresistible fun” by the New York Times. For reservations, call The Canyon Theatre Guild at 661-799-2702 or visit the website .

