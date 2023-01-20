ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 is the Year of the Trail in NC

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ph2AP_0kLpKiiH00

The Mountains to Sea Trail.

Photo by @bthefruit

If your New Year’s resolutions involve getting outside more or leveling up your weekly walks, you’re in luck — 2023 is the Year of the Trail in NC . This campaign celebrates our state’s vast network of trails, greenways, and blueways
through guided adventures, learning opportunities, workdays, and more.

In 2021, the NC General Assembly designated 2023 as the Year of the Trail. Why? This year marks the 50th anniversary of the 1973 North Carolina Trails System Act , which created the NC Trails Program .

NC is the Great Trails State and it shows. Trails are the cornerstone of outdoor recreation in NC, which provides 260,000+ jobs and has an economic impact
of more than $28 billion annually . NC has 12 state trails and 40+ state parks with hundreds of miles of trails ( think: Lake James State Park and Mount Mitchell State Park ).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVxPk_0kLpKiiH00

Find the biggest trees in the state at Joyce Kilmer Memorial Forest.

Photo by AVLtoday


Whether you want to walk, run, hike, bike, paddle, or ride , there’s a local trail for everyone. Here are some ways to get involved:
Find a trail near you and view more trail events .

