Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Passing of the torch, BCPD Chief Jim Blocker holds public retirement celebration
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department held a public retirement celebration for outgoing BCPD Chief Jim Blocker on Tuesday. This event marked the retirement for Chief Jim Blocker as well as the community introduction to current Deputy Chief Shannon Bagley, who is serving as interim Chief.
WWMT
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
WWMT
Anonymous donation to fund program aimed at retaining, recruiting Holland teachers
HOLLAND, Mich. — An anonymous donation from a Holland donor will fund a new program at Holland Public Schools aimed at retaining and recruiting educators in the district, according to a Teachers Live Here press release. Every year, 10 Holland Public Schools teachers are set to receive $25,000 toward...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man sentenced to 37 months for illegally selling, trafficking guns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man will spend over three years behind bars for illegally buying and trafficking firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Mark Totten Monday. Jerreil Martin ran an illegal gun trafficking business using a tactic called "straw purchasing." He charged customers $50 to $100 per...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Schools could hire new superintendent by May
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is gearing up to start its search for a new superintendent, following the sudden resignation of former Superintendent Rita Raichouduri last December. District leaders still won't answer questions about why Raichouduri left with a six-figure severance deal, only saying the resignation was a...
WWMT
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
WWMT
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
WWMT
BHDPS asks for public's help solving suspicious death
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Investigators need your help solving a suspicious death in Benton Harbor. Leon Johnson was found dead inside his home on LaSalle Street Sunday night. Police say he had lived there for a long time and that his death is suspicious. No other details have...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
WWMT
AK pistol, converted gun seized during Michigan Avenue traffic stop
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested after two guns were found by Kalamazoo public safety officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Public safety officers were called to East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street to address quality of life issues, and stopped a car for a traffic violation, according to the department.
WWMT
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash
TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
WWMT
Save a Life: Two steps to learn Hands-Only CPR
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — CPR, especially when performed immediately, can double or triple the victim's chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association, or AHA. The dispatcher can assist you while emergency services are on the way, AHA said. 2. Perform CPR: Push hard and fast in the center...
WWMT
SW Michigan road commissions prepping amid Winter Weather advisory
WEST MICHIGAN — With heavy, wet snow on the way for West Michigan, road commissions are expecting to gear up for a Winter Weather Advisory. John Lindsey, Managing Director of the St. Joseph County Road Commission, says that they are "prepared for whatever mother nature throws at us." "We...
WWMT
West Michigan high school graduate returning home to star on stage
KALAMAZOO, Mich — The acting bug hit at a young age for Trinity Posey. When she was 9 years old, the 2019 Portage Northern High School graduate appeared in a show at the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre. Now, she is returning to West Michigan as a cast member of a...
WWMT
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
WWMT
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date
RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
WWMT
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
WWMT
Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
WWMT
Deputies use patrol vehicles to stop stolen F450 in multi-county chase
EATON COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect in a stolen F450 lead deputies on a multi-county chase, speeding through stop sticks and ending with a crash into patrol vehicles Tuesday, according to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office. The chase began in Barry County when dispatch advised the Eaton County Sheriff's...
Comments / 0