Kalamazoo, MI

Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall

MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
MARSHALL, MI
Kalamazoo Public Schools could hire new superintendent by May

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools is gearing up to start its search for a new superintendent, following the sudden resignation of former Superintendent Rita Raichouduri last December. District leaders still won't answer questions about why Raichouduri left with a six-figure severance deal, only saying the resignation was a...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Teen charged in Interfaith Homes shooting attempts to escape juvenile facility

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A teen charged for fatally shooting another Kalamazoo teen in December was charged for trying to escape from his juvenile facility. Kahree Compton, who is housed inside the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, threw a cup of water into the face of a facility member Dec. 23 at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home, according to probable cause documents obtained by News Channel 3 Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Salty strike: Battle Creek Arby's employees quit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A series of social media posts were sent to News Channel 3 this past week of the Battle Creek sign at the Arby's located on West Columbia Avenue in Battle Creek. Allegedly, former Arby's employees posted "F*** you Tria" and "We quit," on the Arby's sign.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Kalamazoo Township residents upset with the firing of two fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Community and board members voiced concerns about the firing of former Kalamazoo Township Fire Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac that took place back in September 2022. During the Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustee meeting Monday night, Trustee Ashley Glass said she is...
KALAMAZOO, MI
BHDPS asks for public's help solving suspicious death

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — Investigators need your help solving a suspicious death in Benton Harbor. Leon Johnson was found dead inside his home on LaSalle Street Sunday night. Police say he had lived there for a long time and that his death is suspicious. No other details have...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Kalamazoo man dies after Beadle Lake Road car crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man died and two passengers were injured in a car crash on eastbound I-94 Wednesday morning, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 6:45 a.m. on the Beadle Lake Road entry ramp in Emmett Township when a driver lost control of his car and rolled down an embankment, troopers said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
AK pistol, converted gun seized during Michigan Avenue traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two people were arrested after two guns were found by Kalamazoo public safety officers during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Public safety officers were called to East Michigan Avenue near Harrison Street to address quality of life issues, and stopped a car for a traffic violation, according to the department.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit man dies in Calhoun County I-69 semi truck crash

TEKONSHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver died early Wednesday after a car crash on southbound I-69, according to Michigan State Police. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. just south of M-60 in Tekonsha Township when the driver of a Mercury entered the highway from an entry ramp, lost control of his car, struck a guardrail, and spun out in front of a semi-truck, troopers said.
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI
Save a Life: Two steps to learn Hands-Only CPR

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — CPR, especially when performed immediately, can double or triple the victim's chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association, or AHA. The dispatcher can assist you while emergency services are on the way, AHA said. 2. Perform CPR: Push hard and fast in the center...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Winter storm taking aim at West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For an updated forecast, visit the story: Heavy, wet snow arrives Wednesday morning. A winter storm is projected to brush West Michigan Wednesday, likely bringing the most snow we've seen since the blizzard just before last Christmas. A powerful storm is projected to move from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Scotts Café reveals new location, grand opening date

RICHLAND, Mich. — Scotts Café is re-opening for business. The former Scotts staple will be opening in Richland under the same name, according to Josie and Bekah Coburn in a Facebook post. Scotts Corner Café closes: Scotts Corner Café announces closing. "...Our desire was for the...
RICHLAND, MI
Otsego father dies, daughters escape vehicle driven into Lake Macatawa

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two girls survived hours of shivering cold temperatures after they escaped their father's vehicle submerged in Lake Macatawa early Sunday morning, according to investigators. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office dive team pulled the body of 52-year-old Otsego resident John Dower from a Nissan Rogue at...
OTSEGO, MI
Palisades closing could hurt area's economy, evaluation shows

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — As an effort to reopen Van Buren County's nuclear power plant simmers in Washington D.C., Covert Township and its neighboring communities are planning as if it'll stay shut down for good. Researchers with the University of Michigan’s Economic Growth Institute presented a new evaluation...
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI

