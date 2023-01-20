Read full article on original website
People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’
Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
WPFO
Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here
BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
Government Technology
Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service
(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
mainebiz.biz
Dead River acquires Belfast fuel oil distributor
Dead River Co., the largest heating fuel supplier in northern New England, has acquired Tidewater Oil Co., a Belfast-based distributor of fuel oil and propane. The transaction closed Dec. 7. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tidewater Oil was founded in 2006 by Matt Porter. The company offers fuel...
Check Out Some of the People Who Won the Lottery in the State of Maine
Even if you didn’t buy the $1.3 billion Meg Millions ticket sold in Maine, it's exciting to be a part of lottery history. It was the first for the state and the second largest payout ever. There have been some big winners in the state over the years. Nothing...
Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?
There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
observer-me.com
Bangor drag queen troupe schedule 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT — A popular drag group that performs at venues across the state will be in Piscataquis County for the first time in April. Delicious Drag Divas, founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband, Tony, a.k.a. LaDonya Lovelace, is coming to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15.
WGME
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
wabi.tv
First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
mainebiz.biz
Iconic retailer Lamey Wellehan ascends from basement warehouse with room to grow
Lamey Wellehan, a family-owned shoe retailer dating back to 1914, is moving its warehouse from a basement into a 10,201-square-foot industrial space that is larger, more efficient and offers room for the company to grow its shoe donation program. Lamey Wellehan leased the space, at 42 Aviation Drive in Auburn,...
Here’s Why Seeing This Youtuber’s Videos Of Maine Made Me Furious
As I have gotten a little older, and a little wiser, I have tried my best to always be respectful of other people. That being said, I am human, so sometimes I fail... But, I try to start every morning asking God to help me be kind to all those I encounter.
This Tiny Central Maine Restaurant Is A Ramen Lover’s Paradise
Over the last few years, we have really seen a "ramen revolution" here in the United States. The Japanese noodle soup has gone from being dirt cheap sustenance for college kids and others living on a budget, to being a real culinary experience. Now, some of the best restaurants in...
WGME
Maine lawmakers reveal plan to bring floating wind turbines to Gulf of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A big plan was revealed in Augusta Tuesday to bring floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine. The bill to jumpstart offshore wind development was unveiled at the State House. Supporters claim the bill is about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine,...
Veterinary clinics dealing with staffing shortfalls and backlog from the pandemic
BANGOR, Maine — The pandemic was a time when many people found themselves at home and in a position to adopt new pets. As the demand for veterinarians grew during the pandemic, veterinarian clinics are still dealing with staffing shortages and an influx of appointments. Dr. Abby Arena, a...
WGME
Trinity Church to be revamped: 'Missing piece in the development of this neighborhood'
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years. But for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
WGME
Community to weigh in on study for potential train route between Portland, L/A area
AUBURN (WGME)-- The last time passenger trains ran from Lewiston to Portland was in the mid-1950's. But state officials are studying the potential economic impact of a passenger and commuter train service between the two communities again. For Lewiston-Auburn area residents like John Lombard, it's hard to get to Portland...
WGME
Inland Maine prepares for third round of heavy snow
LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine is preparing for another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. The Lewiston area is expecting another half-foot of snow. Some residents say they’re tired of the shoveling. Others say the snow means good business for plow drivers and good conditions for snowmobiling and...
New England Today
Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event
New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
WGME
Maine lawmaker accused of using fraud to collect $14,000 in clean elections funding
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine lawmaker has been indicted for allegedly using fraud to secure taxpayer money for his campaign. Now, the House speaker is calling on him to resign. Representative Clinton Collamore, a newly elected Democrat from Waldoboro, was indicted in December for allegedly having up to 30 fraudulent signatures on government forms.
WGME
Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill
Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
