Skowhegan, ME

Z107.3

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
Government Technology

Maine Cities to See New Fiber-Optic Network, Internet Service

(TNS) — There's more good news for consumers in Lewiston and Auburn looking for true high-speed Internet service. GoNetspeed, formerly OTELCO, based in Oneonta, Alabama, is in what it calls the "making ready" phase of its network build-out in the the area, with crews spotted last week in bucket trucks checking lines in Auburn.
LEWISTON, ME
mainebiz.biz

Dead River acquires Belfast fuel oil distributor

Dead River Co., the largest heating fuel supplier in northern New England, has acquired Tidewater Oil Co., a Belfast-based distributor of fuel oil and propane. The transaction closed Dec. 7. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tidewater Oil was founded in 2006 by Matt Porter. The company offers fuel...
BELFAST, ME
B98.5

Did You Know This Central Maine Statue Has A Name?

There is a good chance you have driven past this statue dozens (or even hundreds) of times and never really thought too much about it. Did you know that it has a name?. They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it....
AUGUSTA, ME
observer-me.com

Bangor drag queen troupe schedule 1st show in Dover-Foxcroft

DOVER-FOXCROFT — A popular drag group that performs at venues across the state will be in Piscataquis County for the first time in April. Delicious Drag Divas, founded in Bangor by Lloyd Tracy and his husband, Tony, a.k.a. LaDonya Lovelace, is coming to the Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft on April 15.
DOVER-FOXCROFT, ME
wabi.tv

First dedicated courthouse therapy dog in Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - “I am training the very first service dog ever in Maine’s history,” Jones said. Her name is Holiday and she is a yellow lab being trained to provide comfort during court proceedings to children and and other abuse and trauma victims. “Her job...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Inland Maine prepares for third round of heavy snow

LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine is preparing for another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. The Lewiston area is expecting another half-foot of snow. Some residents say they’re tired of the shoveling. Others say the snow means good business for plow drivers and good conditions for snowmobiling and...
LEWISTON, ME
New England Today

Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event

New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
CAMDEN, ME
WGME

Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill

Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
AUGUSTA, ME

