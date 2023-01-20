ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, NY

103.9 The Breeze

Ride Historic Train Loved By Celebrities From NYC To Albany

A vintage train that was once a favorite of Marilyn Monroe and Walt Disney will be riding the rails along the Hudson River from New York City to Albany next month. Before flying the friendly skies became the primary means of mass transit when moving across the country, riding the rails was the main way Americans traveled around our great nation. While still a form of viable transportation today, that history does bring a bit of nostalgia when riding the rails. Anytime I jump on an Amtrak train I still feel that history, and now it is coming back to Albany on the historic 20th Century Limited Train.
ALBANY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Time Is Ticking On New York Knicks Legend at Georgetown

Former New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing has worked hard to prepare for his first head coaching opportunity. Since retiring from the NBA, Ewing spent 15 years as an assistant coach for the Wizards, Bobcats (Hornets) and Magic. Finally, in 2017 Ewing's alma mater Georgetown University tabbed him as the head coach of their men's basketball program. It was truly a dream come true for the NBA Hall of Famer. Dreams eventually end.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

103.9 The Breeze

Schenectady, NY
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

