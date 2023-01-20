ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

northwestmoinfo.com

Albany National Honor Society Students Assist in Area Blood Drive

ALBANY, MO – With the assistance of students from Albany High School National Honor Society, the Community Blood Center collected 58 units of whole blood and 20 units of red blood cells for a total of 78 units during the January Albany Area Blood Drive. The generosity of area donors will help up to 234 people who need blood or blood products.
ALBANY, MO
kttn.com

Carrollton man injured in crash on rural road in Carroll County

A Carrollton man sustained minor injuries after the car he drove overturned in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Sebastion was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The car traveled east on Route E before running off the right side of the road and overturning...
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL

The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
CHARITON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Police Continue to Investigate Airport Damage

CHILLICOTHE, MO – Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department have released additional information regarding the damage to the Chillicothe airport on Monday. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the grounds near the runway. The damage was sustained when a vehicle drove through the soft ground and on the runway. Trash and litter was also left on the runway. The police department says the crime is of great concern due to safety issues for arriving and departing pilots when vehicles are in restricted areas and leave potentially hazardous debris on the runway.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Man Injured in Clay County Crash Monday

A Cameron man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:47 Monday afternoon on I-35, at mile marker 11.4, as 53-year-old Russell D. Reynolds drove northbound. Troopers say Reynolds struck the rear of another northbound vehicle driven by...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair

A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Robert Albertis Woolsey

Robert Albertis Woolsey, 94, of Lawson, MO, passed away Sunday, Jan 22, 2023, in Excelsior Springs, MO. He was born Oct 25, 1928 in Kansas the son of Olin and Myrtle (Casebolt) Woolsey. Robert, also known as Buck or Squeaky, was a lifelong truck driver, retiring in 1999 with his...
LAWSON, MO
kttn.com

St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street

Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kq2.com

Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Dale Eugene Wray

Dale Eugene Wray, 67, of Pickering, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Dale was born on September 30, 1955, in Clarinda, IA, to Henry and Goldie M. (McNeese) Wray. They preceded him in death, Goldie in 1971, and Henry in 1996. He was also preceded by his brother, Dennis and grandson Tucker Wray.
PICKERING, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Report St. Joseph Woman Injured in I-29 Crash Monday

A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a late Monday crash in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:35 Monday night on I-29, at mile marker 46.6 in Saint Joseph, as 56-year-old Cheryl J. Carpenter drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle struck Carpenter...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport

Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

