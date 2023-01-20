Read full article on original website
Albany National Honor Society Students Assist in Area Blood Drive
ALBANY, MO – With the assistance of students from Albany High School National Honor Society, the Community Blood Center collected 58 units of whole blood and 20 units of red blood cells for a total of 78 units during the January Albany Area Blood Drive. The generosity of area donors will help up to 234 people who need blood or blood products.
Carrollton man injured in crash on rural road in Carroll County
A Carrollton man sustained minor injuries after the car he drove overturned in Carroll County on Tuesday afternoon, January 24th. Sixty-five-year-old Ronald Sebastion was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital of Carrollton. The car traveled east on Route E before running off the right side of the road and overturning...
CHARITON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS AND SHERIFF ANNOUNCE CLOSURE OF COUNTY JAIL
The Chariton County Commissioners and Chariton County Sheriff recently decided to discontinue housing inmates at the Chariton County Jail effective March 1, 2023 according to authorities. The current jail was constructed in 1995 and houses a maximum of 35 inmates. The building also contains E-911, the Sheriff’s Department, Coroner’s Office...
Audio: Snowfall amounts in northern Missouri exceed National Weather Service forecast by several inches
Snowfall during the 24 hours ending at 7 am Sunday included six inches in downtown Trenton measured by KTTN and five-point-eight inches (5.8) inches at both the water plant in west Trenton and at the residence of Grundy County Emergency Management Director Glenn Briggs on east 5th Street in Trenton.
Chillicothe Police Continue to Investigate Airport Damage
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department have released additional information regarding the damage to the Chillicothe airport on Monday. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the grounds near the runway. The damage was sustained when a vehicle drove through the soft ground and on the runway. Trash and litter was also left on the runway. The police department says the crime is of great concern due to safety issues for arriving and departing pilots when vehicles are in restricted areas and leave potentially hazardous debris on the runway.
Cameron Man Injured in Clay County Crash Monday
A Cameron man suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Monday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 3:47 Monday afternoon on I-35, at mile marker 11.4, as 53-year-old Russell D. Reynolds drove northbound. Troopers say Reynolds struck the rear of another northbound vehicle driven by...
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
Richmond Middle School student speaks out on racial bullying in district
Another family in the Richmond School District has come forward with complaints of racial bullying after an incident prompted a basketball game to be canceled.
St Joseph Man Facing a Possession Charge Following Arrest Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph man is facing a possession charge following an arrest made by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Buchanan County Monday. At 1 P.M. William J. Benbeneck a 36-year-old was arrested on a charge alleging possession of a controlled substance. He was also...
Missouri State Highway Patrol announces trooper Jared Thompson promoted to corporal
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol troop in northwest Missouri has announced a promotion of an area trooper. According to Captain Shawn Skoglund, Trooper Jared Thompson will be promoted to corporal and designated the assistant zone supervisor for the counties of Caldwell and Clinton effective February 1st.
Robert Albertis Woolsey
Robert Albertis Woolsey, 94, of Lawson, MO, passed away Sunday, Jan 22, 2023, in Excelsior Springs, MO. He was born Oct 25, 1928 in Kansas the son of Olin and Myrtle (Casebolt) Woolsey. Robert, also known as Buck or Squeaky, was a lifelong truck driver, retiring in 1999 with his...
St. Joseph man arrested and accused of 8 allegations by Missouri State Highway Patrol
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Saint Joseph man in Harrison County on multiple allegations on Tuesday morning, January 24th. Thirty-year-old Jeremy Pullen was accused of felony fleeing creating a substantial risk, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive on the right half of the road, failing to signal, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding a siren and displaying red and blue lights, and failing to proceed with caution or reduce speed when approaching a stationary vehicle displaying emergency lights. He was also accused of three counts of exceeding the posted speed limit by more than 26 miles per hour.
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Chillicothe Police arrest suspicious individual on Clay Street
Monday night, Chillicothe Police conducted a pedestrian check on a suspicious person in the 300 block of Clay Street. Officers recognized the suspect to have an active warrant for his arrest although, police said, he attempted to lie about his identity. Officers attempted to take the suspect into custody when he physically resisted the arrest.
Livingston County Sheriff seeking information on wanted person
(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) The Livingston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted for an alleged probation violation. According to the department, 30-year-old Kegan Swartz allegedly violated his probation on an original class felony failure to register as a sex offender. The warrant lists the...
Dale Eugene Wray
Dale Eugene Wray, 67, of Pickering, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Dale was born on September 30, 1955, in Clarinda, IA, to Henry and Goldie M. (McNeese) Wray. They preceded him in death, Goldie in 1971, and Henry in 1996. He was also preceded by his brother, Dennis and grandson Tucker Wray.
Troopers Report St. Joseph Woman Injured in I-29 Crash Monday
A Saint Joseph woman suffered injuries in a late Monday crash in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 6:35 Monday night on I-29, at mile marker 46.6 in Saint Joseph, as 56-year-old Cheryl J. Carpenter drove northbound. Troopers say another northbound vehicle struck Carpenter...
Chillicothe police investigating “thousands of dollars in damage” to Chillicothe Municipal Airport
Chillicothe police are investigating property damage at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport, and are requesting the public’s assistance in an effort to solve the case. At 2:20 Monday afternoon, a report was made to Chillicothe Police that “thousands of dollars worth of damage” was done to the grounds near the runway. Police said it appears the damage was caused by a motor vehicle driving on the soft ground, and on the runway. There also was trash and litter left on the runway.
Man from Tina dies after experiencing medical issue, then crashing on County Road 166
The Highway Patrol reports a Tina man died after he experienced a medical issue, and the truck he drove ran off the road in Carroll County on Friday morning, January 20th. Seventy-six-year-old Merl O’Neal was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic. His body was taken to the Bittiker Funeral Home of Carrollton.
