KETV.com
Cattlemen’s Heritage Beef plant aims to bring billions in revenue to Iowa
MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — Cattlemen's Heritage Beef Company plans to build a beef-processing plant in Mills County, Iowa, that could bring billions in revenue to the state. The developer originally planned to break ground in 2022 but the pandemic made finding and engineering more difficult than predicted. The company now plans to start construction in the Spring with the backing of a new investor.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle fire impacts I-80 traffic near Ashland
ASHLAND, Neb. -- Traffic in Cass County has been affected by a vehicle fire. According to the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the fire was reported at approximately 3:00 p.m. The fire has caused the right lane of traffic to be closed for westbound traffic on Interstate 80 east of Ashland.
Cass County Woman arrested on Benton County Warrant
(Red Oak) On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 45-year-old Jessica Craddock of Griswold in the 2300 block of Highway 71. Deputies transported Craddock to the Montgomery County Jail on a Benton County Warrant for Operating a Vehicle without the owner’s consent. Craddock’s bond was set at $2,000.
WOWT
More than 2,400 Sarpy County residents affected by power outage
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of Sarpy County residents are without power Monday morning. According to Omaha Public Power District (OPPD), 2,426 residents of Sarpy County are without power as of 10:57 a.m. Monday. OPPD says the outage started with circuit lockouts at two substations covering the Papillion and...
News Channel Nebraska
Minor injuries suspected after pickups collide on highway
AUBURN – The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Office investigated an injury accident on Highway 75 south of Auburn on Tuesday. A westbound pickup truck with Nemaha County license plates entered the highway and struck a southbound pickup with metropolitan plates. Despite a driver's side impact that put the Omaha truck into a spin, the driver was able to come safely to a stop in a field.
Fatal accident in Page County
(Page Co) A Shenandoah man was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Page County. The Page County Sheriff’s Office says dispatch was notified of a vehicle found in a ditch on the west side of E Avenue in the 2000 block at approximately 3:54 p.m. on Monday. An accident...
kmaland.com
Shen water main break reported
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah officials are asking residents to avoid a certain street due to a water main break. Officials say East Ferguson Road is currently closed from Center Street to Argus Road--just past the Waubonsie Park entrance--due to a water main break. Residents from Center Street going east on Ferguson, including Hyak Drive, will be without water service until the leak can be located and repaired. Once repairs have been made, and services are restored, these residents will be under a boil order/bottle water advisory.
News Channel Nebraska
Hospital talks with Richardson County about services for jail inmates
FALLS CITY – A month after announcing its intention to stop providing medical services to inmates at the Richardson County Jail, Hospital CEO Ryan Larsen told commissioners he is optimistic a new staffing arrangement can be found. Larsen said he and the Community Medical Center Board support law enforcement...
Residential Fire Under Investigation in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce is asking anyone with information about a residential fire at 2439 Aspen Avenue in rural Montgomery County. In the press release, Red Oak Fire Chief John Bruce stated that Fire Department personnel received a call on January 23 at around 7:00 p.m. from the owner Norman Hollesen saying he was contacted that the house burned down. Red Oak and Emerson firefighters responded to the scene and found the home destroyed.
SWIHTF Seeking Applicants for Home Ownership Assistance Program
(Atlantic) Iowa mortgage rates are rising, and the Southwest Iowa, Housing Trust Fund, offers a program that can help. Southwest Iowa Planning Council Grant Specialist Ann Anstey says the program is called the Homeownership Assistance Program. She says it is made possible by a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Finance Authority to the Southwest Iowa Housing Trust Fund. “This is a great program for people who want to own a home,” said Anstey.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Zachariah Matthew Boyd, 36, of Elk Horn, was arrested January 18th for Child Endangerment and OWI 1st Offense. Bond was set at $3,000. Dylan Ray Janssen, 22, of Council Bluffs, was arrested January 21st on a warrant for Violation...
kttn.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for counties in northern Missouri
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Missouri. The advisory went into effect at noon on Saturday and will expire at 6 am on Sunday morning, January 22. Light accumulating snow is expected to overspread the area this afternoon and continue overnight. Snowfall amounts of...
iheart.com
Nebraska inmate serving life dies
(Tecumseh, NE) -- A Nebrask inmate dies at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says on Monday, 62 year old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate Marty Nuzum died at Bryan Medical Center-East. Nuzum has been serving a life sentence since February 2003 on a first degree murder charge. Nuzum was sentenced to life for the 2002 murder of his ex-girlfriend Jodi Rowe.
Ringgold County Man arrested on Red Oak Police Department Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested a Ringgold County man on a Red Oak Police Department Warrant on drug possession charges. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Monday evening near 4th and Valley Streets in Red Oak. During the stop, it was found that 50-year-old Darold Eugene Bredberg of Mount...
Red Oak Police Arrest Council Bluffs Man on Shelby County Warrant
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police Department arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III of Council Bluffs in the 700 block of E. Market Street on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd-degree theft. Officers transported Pierce to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $5,000.00 bond while waiting to be transported to Shelby County.
kmaland.com
CB man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak Friday afternoon on a theft warrant. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 35-year-old Richard Dean Pierce III around 3:45 p.m. in the 700 block of East Market Street. Pierce was arrested on a Shelby County warrant for 2nd degree theft.
northwestmoinfo.com
Dale Eugene Wray
Dale Eugene Wray, 67, of Pickering, MO, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Dale was born on September 30, 1955, in Clarinda, IA, to Henry and Goldie M. (McNeese) Wray. They preceded him in death, Goldie in 1971, and Henry in 1996. He was also preceded by his brother, Dennis and grandson Tucker Wray.
WOWT
David’s Evening Forecast - Snow to the south ending, cloudy and chilly Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures chilly around the metro this afternoon with highs only in the lower 30s. Snow showers develop across southeast Nebraska and southern Iowa, but the bulk of the snow staying south of the metro, though a few flurries are possible as far north as Bellevue through roughly 7pm. Most of the snow will stay south of Highway 2, with 1 to 3 inches of total snow accumulation possible south of Lincoln and Nebraska City.
Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate dies at hospital
A 62-year-old Tecumseh State Correctional Institution inmate serving a life sentence out of Douglas County for charges including first-degree murder died at a hospital Monday.
northwestmoinfo.com
Virginia Marie (Kelley) Lett
Virginia Marie (Kelley) Lett, age 95, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville, with family at her side. Virginia was born in Pickering, MO, on October 16, 1927, and lived all her life in the area. Her parents were Orlen Oliver and Mattie Marie (Clayton) Kelley.
