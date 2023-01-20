'Cannot be financed and built': Company behind big offshore wind energy appeals DPU approval

Read full article on original website
Massachusetts residents are feeling the crunch as utility prices soar
As utility bills spike across the commonwealth, we speak to Beth Chambers of Catholic Charities about how the price hikes are hitting low-income consumers. We also explore why costs are up and what energy consumers can do to conserve. Here's a helpful resource for Massachusetts residents that WBUR reporters Yasmin...
How high utility bills are impacting Mass. residents
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 24. Tiziana Dearing is our host. With utility bills up across the commonwealth, we speak to Beth Chambers of Catholic Charities about how the price hikes are hitting low-income consumers. We also explore why costs are up and what energy consumers can do to conserve.
More Massachusetts districts are switching to electric school buses
In a school bus lot in Beverly, bus driver Henry Birkemouse starts up an electric school bus. A green light on the dashboard signals to the driver he can hit the accelerator. The bus resembles a traditional gas- or diesel-powered bus, yellow exterior and all, with the exception of the lettering on the hood that says "high voltage."
Massachusetts is first state to add marijuana component to drivers' ed classes
Massachusetts is the first state to create a curriculum teaching the risks of cannabis-impaired driving as part of its mandatory driver's education for new drivers under 18. The program, rolled out earlier this month, is a partnership between the state's Registry of Motor Vehicles, the AAA Northeast, and the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission and will be taught to about 50,000 new drivers a year.
Housing Check: Gov. Maura Healey and affordable housing
We've got more on housing, folks! Today, we're taking a look at what Gov. Maura Healey's has planned to address housing insecurity at the state level. WBUR's Simón Rios joins The Common to discuss what we know about Gov. Healey's housing policy, including plans to hire a cabinet-level housing secretary.
Unions back basic benefits bill for Uber, Lyft drivers
Encouraged by the arrival of a governor who has already gone to the mat against Uber and Lyft, a growing coalition of labor leaders and workers will press lawmakers this session to extend significant new protections to drivers on the popular ride-hailing platforms. A new bill (HD 2071 / SD...
Lego to move from Connecticut to Boston starting in 2025
The Lego Group announced Tuesday that it will move its North American headquarters from Enfield, Connecticut, to Boston by the end of 2026. Skip Kodak, president of the Lego Group in the Americas, said in a release that the move supports the Denmark-based global toymaker's growth ambitions. “Boston is ranked...
New England gets walloped by rain and snow
Soaking rains followed by heavy snow in places snarled roads, knocked down electric wires and keeping some children home from school across New England on Monday. A winter storm warning issued by the National Weather Service is due to expire Monday evening — which covers sections of southern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine as well as parts of northern and western Massachusetts.
In 2nd storm of the week, expect snow first, then rain and gusts, in Mass.
The next round of wintry weather is knocking on our doorstep. Enjoy any limited sun in the early hours of Wednesday as it will disappear quickly behind clouds that usher in first snowflakes this afternoon. At first, snow will fall very lightly, and the temperature will be above freezing, so...
Here's what to expect from Monday's winter storm in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Today’s forecast may call for the help of Sherlock Snowmes, Sled Zeppelin and the rest of MassDOT’s new, excellently named snow plows by this afternoon. Let’s kick off the week with a look at the wintry weather on the way:
'Ambitious and attainable': Mass. school officials defend new school accountability plan
School superintendents from across the state filled the seats at Tuesday's meeting of the Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education to voice support for a proposed new student accountability plan unveiled by the state department of education in a special meeting earlier this month. The significant turnout by school...
California mass shootings: Looking at the community impact on Asian American elders
We are now processing a second mass shooting involving Asian Americans in California in the midst of the Lunar New Year, and the third mass shooting in California in recent days. Two connected attacks in Half Moon Bay on Monday killed 7 people just days after another shooting in Monterey...
