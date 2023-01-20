Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: Laurel moving up, Midview and Stow moving down

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
"Karen" Caught On Tape Causing Chaos At Arby's Over Order Mix-UpTy D.Hudson, OH
Alamogordo Tiger Boys Defeat Mayfield and Tiger Individual Swin Results from Artesia InvitationalAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in AsiatownIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
Related
No. 7 Stow takes down No. 5 Brecksville, 69-56, in Suburban League rematch; Strongsville gives No. 15 Holy Name its first loss: Boys basketball scoreboard, top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — With a little more than a week until coaches vote on district tournament seeding for boys basketball, Stow-Munroe Falls continues to make a push for a higher seed. The Bulldogs’ 69-56 win at Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Tuesday night is among the highlights around Northeast Ohio. Stow,...
No. 4 Garfield Heights ‘plays big’ to beat No. 10 Cleveland Heights, 66-56, for first place in the LEL
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Germainn Marshall didn’t have long to make a strong impression. Garfield Heights coach Sonny Johnson feared playing a bigger lineup that includes Marshall at 6-foot-5 with 6-9 forward Deandre Jones could struggle against Cleveland Heights’ quick, guard-oriented lineup.
News-Herald.com
High school boys basketball: Richmond Heights remains atop AP state poll, Cornerstone among vote getters
For the second week in a row, the defending Division IV state champion Richmond Heights sits atop the Associated Press state poll. The area’s lone undefeated team, the Spartans (16-0) saw an uptick in first-place votes as they earned 16 of the 19 with a total of 185 votes. Jackson Center jumped Leesburg Fairfield to second place.
USFL switches format, includes Canton as hub for 2023 season
CANTON, Ohio – Plastered throughout the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village is the slogan: Honor the past. Inspire the future. And that was the overarching theme resounded Wednesday with the announcement of the USFL expanding its presence in Canton. The second-year professional football spring league is moving from...
Cody Head’s Shaker Heights reunion comes just as Lutheran East finds its best fits: Best in Show from the Chet Mason Invitational
LYNDHURST, Ohio — Teammates through their sophomore year, Cody Head and Kellon Smith stood side by side for a picture Sunday after their game at Brush High School for the Chet Mason Invitational. They met as opponents for a second time in as many years. Smith remains at Shaker...
What offseason WR options do the Browns have? Ashley Bastock, Tim Bielik, Brad Ward on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. We are joined by Ashley Bastock and...
With Browns out of contention which team should fans cheer for in playoffs? Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns missed the playoffs again this year, so if you’re a Browns’ fan you’re probably looking for a team still in the playoffs to cheer on to the Super Bowl. Out of the four teams left — Kansas City, Cincinnati, San...
cleveland.com
NE Ohio chef remembers his cousin, the late big-leaguer Sal Bando
CLEVELAND, Ohio – For Tim Bando, news of the death of former Major Leaguer Sal Bando brought back family memories from his childhood. When he thinks of Sal, he remembers a cousin warmly. And he also recalls the countless signed balls his big-league relative used to give him.
Donovan Mitchell misses practice, status for Thursday night in Houston uncertain
NEW YORK -- Donovan Mitchell did not participate in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ light practice session Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan before leaving for the next stop on their three-game road trip. Mitchell’s availability is currently uncertain for Thursday night against the Houston Rockets. The Cavaliers will release their official injury...
Police break up 50-student brawl after basketball game
"As more fights erupted," officers called in backup and were joined by officers from Shaker Heights, University Heights and South Euclid.
Why Cleveland high school is closed Tuesday
Students who go to Glenville High School are getting a calamity day Tuesday.
Block or charge? Player punched in face during rec center basketball game: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Jan. 9, police were dispatched to the Strongsville Recreation center regarding an assault. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Falcons and owls during a wonderful kid-friendly event in Cleveland’s Emerald Necklace
We attended the Owl Hoot-enanny event a few weeks ago at the Cleveland Metroparks’ North Chagrin Reservation in what is often called the Emerald Necklace. This program was free and open to the public. We enjoyed an indoor discussion in the North Chagrin Nature Center building led by Jeff, a naturalist who was extremely knowledgeable about owls. (The park has four owls in outdoor enclosures that house rescued owls that cannot be released.)
A baffling bench, Cavaliers’ 3-point shooting defense lit up under the lights of Madison Square Garden: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cavaliers’ 3-point shooting defense was once again in disarray as Julius Randle and the New York Knicks used the long ball to grind out a 105-103 victory at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Cleveland holds a two-game lead over the Miami Heat for...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Why Myles Garrett should’ve been a finalist for 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year: Mary Kay Cabot
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the sixth straight year, Myles Garrett will finish an NFL season without achieving his secondary goal of winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as voted on by a panel of 50 Associated Press voters. His primary goal is and always will be winning a...
What are the best pizza places in Ohio, according to Yelp?
Yelp has released the top 100 pizza places in the United States and a couple Ohio places made the top 100. The top rated pizza joint in Ohio according to Yelp is In Forno Pizza, located in Avon, Ohio. In Forno Pizza ranks #12 on Yelp’s list. Yelp says In Forno Pizza is known for […]
Lorain County student artists win awards in regional contest
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio -- Students from Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville were among the top five honorees in this year’s Lorain County Regional Scholastic Art Show. The show is currently on exhibit at the Stocker Art Center in Elyria. Avon High School junior Isabella Keller, Avon Lake High...
Brooklyn Senior Center promotes new classes in hopes of increasing membership
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- A new year means new programming opportunities at the busy Brooklyn Senior Center. “We brought back line dancing this year,” Brooklyn Senior Services Coordinator Kathy Messeri said. “Absent since COVID, that’s come back as a hit every Monday at 10:30 a.m. “We started with...
Hoynsie’s HOF ballot, Mike Clevinger’s troubles and Terry Francona’s scooter: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Terry Francona’s beloved motorized scooter was stolen Saturday and recovered by Cleveland police earlier this week. It’s the latest in a strange week for news surrounding Cleveland’s baseball team, as it was also revealed on Tuesday that former Cleveland pitcher Mike Clevinger is under investigation by Major League Baseball for allegations of domestic abuse.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
99K+
Followers
94K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0