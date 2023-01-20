ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chisago County, MN

Sheriff: Father, son arrested during attempted burglary in Chisago County

 5 days ago

CHISAGO COUNTY, Minn. -- A father and son have been arrested after they were caught in the middle of an attempted burglary, officials say.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office says they received a call from a man in Nessel Township, who said motion sensor cameras captured a picture of a person walking on his property. He owned a barn and a canopy tent, where he stored some of his belongings.

Deputies arrived at the address to find a car at the end of a long driveway with a person inside, who said he was waiting for his father to come back with a can of gas, as they'd run out.

The sheriff's office says deputies saw foot tracks leading up and down the driveway and into the barn. There was property stacked up, waiting to be removed, officials say.

Deputies found the father hiding in the snow after 30 minutes. The father and son were eventually taken into custody and are both on probation for previous crimes.

"Take your kid to work day is on April 27 this year," the Chisago County Sheriff's Office said. "Take your kid to crime day doesn't exist."

Minneapolis, MN
