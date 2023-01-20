Read full article on original website
This is how Satoshi Nakamoto envisioned crypto working
Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin (BTC), originally envisioned cryptocurrency as a form of payment between two people. This is a key reason why blockchain, the underlying technology of the crypto ecosystem, found its best use cases within the payments sector. Blockchain-based payment solutions, widely known as crypto payments, allow...
SEC’s ‘one-dimensional’ approach is slowing Bitcoin progress: Grayscale CEO
The approach to crypto regulatory enforcement by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has stalled the advancement of Bitcoin (BTC) in the country, according to the CEO of Grayscale Investments. In a letter published in The Wall Street Journal on Jan. 23, the chief of the cryptocurrency asset...
UK Bitcoin community reacts to incoming CBDC and digital pound rollout
The U.K. government’s economic and finance ministry, His Majesty’s Treasury, is recruiting for a head of central bank digital currency (CBDC) to lead the development of a digital pound. The work is described as “important, complex, and cross-cutting” and will “require extensive engagement across and beyond the HM Treasury.”
Crypto exchange Digital Surge emerges as a rare survivor of FTX fallout
Australian cryptocurrency exchange Digital Surge appears to have narrowly avoided collapse, despite having millions of dollars in digital assets tied up in the now-bankrupt FTX crypto exchange. On Jan. 24 local time, Digital Surge creditors approved a five-year bailout plan, which aims to eventually refund its 22,545 customers who had...
Why is crypto pumping? Watch The Market Report live
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss the real reasons behind the recent price pump in the market. Can this lead to a $25,000 Bitcoin (BTC) and beyond, or will some unforeseen event ruin the party? Tune in to find out. We start off this...
When meme? Top crypto memes and their meaning
The crypto market is highly volatile, and the prices of cryptocurrencies can fluctuate dramatically in a short period. Memes offer a way for people to express their emotions and cope with the ups and downs of the market in a lighthearted, humorous way. Crypto culture is heavily centered around online...
What is a crypto index fund, and how to invest in it?
While the COVID-19 pandemic’s long-term socioeconomic effects are yet to be known, most economies are still dealing with the effects of the global financial crisis. Moreover, millions of households are under or unbanked, and there are additional obstacles faced by people, including slow wage growth, skyrocketing property costs and government debt as more and more individuals are living hand to mouth.
Film review: ‘Human B’ shows a personal journey with Bitcoin
The human side of Bitcoin (BTC) is seldom explored in legacy or mainstream crypto media outlets. Even within the Bitcoin space, Bitcoin is “number goes up” technology, while catchphrases like “Bitcoin to the moon” and “have fun staying poor” rattle around like coins in a jar.
Opinion: Crypto exchanges keep failing, so why do we still trust Changpeng Zhao?
Cryptocurrency has faced more than its fair share of catastrophes, nearly all of which seemed as though they might end or at least seriously impede the continued growth of the sector. Yet despite the many “teachable moments,” the social layer of crypto refuses to learn its lesson and continues to place its trust in the hands of individuals rather than fully utilize the technologies it claims to support.
Six on-chain metrics suggesting Bitcoin is a ‘generational buying opportunity’
Several on-chain metrics from the Bitcoin (BTC) network are flashing buy signals following this year’s rally. Bitcoin has broken out of its torpor to notch up a 37% gain since the beginning of 2023. However, on-chain data is still signaling it could be a “generational buying opportunity,” according to analysts.
$1.48B in Bitcoin options expire on Friday — Will BTC hold $22K?
Bitcoin investors' sentiment improved after signals pointing to lower inflationary pressure suggested that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon move away from its interest rate increase and quantitative tightening. Commonly known as a pivot, the trend change would benefit risk assets such as cryptocurrencies. On Jan. 22, the China-based peer-to-peer...
Nicholas Merten of DataDash predicts a 'cold winter' for the crypto market
Nicholas Merten, a crypto trader and the creator of the DataDash YouTube channel, joined Cointelegraph’s Crypto Trading Secrets podcast for an interview with host Benjamin Pirus, discussing a number of topics, including his opinions on the state of the crypto market. “I think that right now, we’ve been going through what can only be seen as a period of consolidation,” he said when asked about his thoughts on the price of Bitcoin (BTC) as of Jan. 9, the date of the interview.
Bitcoin derivatives data shows room for BTC price to move higher this week
This week Bitcoin (BTC) rallied to a 2023 high at $23,100 and the move followed a notable recovery in traditional markets, especially the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, which gained 2.9% on Jan. 20. Economic data continues to boost investors' hope that the United States Federal Reserve will reduce the pace...
BlockFi to sell $160M in Bitcoin miner-backed loans: Report
Bankrupt crypto lending firm BlockFi reportedly has plans to sell off $160 million in loans backed by around 68,000 Bitcoin mining machines as part of bankruptcy proceedings. In a Bloomberg report on Jan. 24, two people “familiar with the matter” claimed that BlockFi started the process of selling off the loans last year.
Injective launches $150M ecosystem fund to boost DeFi, Cosmos adoption
Injective, a layer-1 blockchain protocol founded in 2018, has launched a $150 million ecosystem fund to support developers building on the Cosmos network. The so-called ecosystem group is backed by a large consortium of venture capital and Web3 firms, including Pantera Capital, Kraken Ventures, Jump Crypto, Kucoin Ventures, Delphi Labs, IDG Capital, Gate Labs and Flow Traders. According to Injective, the consortium is the largest assembled within the broader Cosmos ecosystem.
Surojit Chatterjee to retain 249,315 shares of Coinbase stock after departing company
Surojit Chatterjee, the former chief product officer at Coinbase, will officially leave the company on Feb. 3 after reportedly making an estimated $105 million in stock sales. According to disclosures filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Chatterjee will also retain 249,315 shares of Coinbase stock. At the time of publication, Coinbase stock was valued at $54.28 per share, so those shares are worth $13.5 million.
Listen-and-Earn allows Bitcoin payments for podcasters and listeners
Crypto has tapped into various industries over the years to enable users with the unique ability to micro-monetize their actions. Play-to-earn gaming, along with earning from music streaming, has been the forerunner for this type of crypto integration. On Jan 24. Fountain, a value-for-value podcasting platform, announced a new partnership...
Genesis Coin, powering 35% of global Bitcoin ATM TXs, acquired by Bitstop founders
Miami, Florida, Jan. 24, 2023 – Genesis Coin, the first and largest Bitcoin ATM software platform worldwide, announced today that they have been acquired by early Bitcoin ATM pioneers Andrew Barnard and Doug Carrillo. Founded in 2013, Genesis Coin’s technology powers approximately 35% of global Bitcoin ATM transactions. Barnard...
5 quick steps Markets Pro members used for 120x returns trading the news in 2021 & 2022
Want to learn a real strategy to potentially make a lot of money buying and selling cryptocurrencies?. These secrets can’t be found anywhere else — but they are able to turn one’s entire financial situation around for the better in a very short period of time. Here’s...
SEC commissioner reiterates ‘the point of crypto’ as market aims for recovery
Hester Peirce, a commissioner on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), said that after a terrible year, industry players need to remember what crypto is really about. In a speech at the Digital Assets at Duke conference, Peirce laid down some lessons to be learned from the issues that the crypto industry had to face last year. According to the commissioner, 2022 was a “terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year” for both the crypto space and regulators. However, Peirce believed there were valuable takeaways from the series of problems that arose last year. She explained:
