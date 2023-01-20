ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goutrgv.com

Burnel, Whitehead Named WAC Men's Tennis Doubles Players of the Week

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) announced on Tuesday that The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's tennis student-athletes Emilien Burnel and Sam Whitehead are the TicketSmarter WAC Men's Tennis Doubles Players of the Week. Burnel, a junior, and Whitehead, a sophomore, went 2-0...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Season in Review: Volleyball

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – There is no denying how special the 2022 season was for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team. It was the most successful season in NCAA Division I program history. The Vaqueros made their third DI postseason appearance and second in as many years, finishing as quarterfinalists in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). By capturing two victories in the NIVC, volleyball became the first UTRGV program to win multiple postseason contests since baseball did so in 1983.
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week: Emilien Burnel

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that junior Emilien Burnel, of the men's tennis team, is the Killers Golf UTRGV Student-Athlete of the Week. Burnel helped the Vaqueros to three victories last week as they defeated...
EDINBURG, TX
goutrgv.com

Men's Tennis Adds Ivo Isqueiro For Spring 2023

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's tennis head coach Nathan Robinson announced on Monday the addition of Ivo Isqueiro to the roster for the 2023 spring season. "Super excited to get Ivo in here. Big, strong kid, a lefty with lots...
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy