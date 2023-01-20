RIO GRANDE VALLEY – There is no denying how special the 2022 season was for The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team. It was the most successful season in NCAA Division I program history. The Vaqueros made their third DI postseason appearance and second in as many years, finishing as quarterfinalists in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC). By capturing two victories in the NIVC, volleyball became the first UTRGV program to win multiple postseason contests since baseball did so in 1983.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO