US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Biden would veto House GOP bill restricting president's ability to draw from strategic petroleum reserve
President Biden would veto a bill being pushed by House Republicans that would limit his ability to draw from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the White House said Monday.
Sha'carri Richardson booted from American Airlines flight after argument with flight attendant
Track and field star Sha'Carri Richardson was ordered to deplane an American Airlines flight Saturday morning after a heated exchange with a flight attendant.
39 more Regal theaters are closing in the US amid bankruptcy. See the full list.
Over three dozen Regal theater locations around the US are set to close soon, after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy.
ComicBook
Regal Cinemas to Shut Down Many Movie Theaters Across the Country Following Bankruptcy
When COVID-19 struck the world, it forced many businesses to close down, including the movie theater business. Some theater companies were able to get bailed out, while others are facing bankruptcy and closures. CineWorld's Regal Cinema chain is the first to be effected by the bankruptcy filings, with the parent company closing down several theaters. Now it seems that as things progress Cineworld will have to close even more of Regal Cinemas branches. According to The Wrap, Regal will close down 39 branches including Regal's Union Square location in New York City and the Sherman Oaks Galleria location next month. You can check out the list of closings below.
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Big Lots is closing stores in 2023 — see the full list
Big Lots is closing stores around cities in California and Colorado as it opens locations in small towns.
The Los Angeles billionaire giving away her fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One person who continues to give back to her community is Edythe Broad.
This Is No Longer a Crime on the Las Vegas Strip
People come to Las Vegas to do things they might never do at home. Some of those can be pretty benign. You might stay up later than you normally do, imbibe a little more, or eat a few extra-extravagant meals. And, of course, Las Vegas has legal gambling and recreational cannabis with consumption lounges on the way.
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of Independence
In the 1980s, a financial analyst from Philadelphia went to a flea market in Adamstown, PA. The financial analyst was a collector of antique maps and financial documents. At the flea market, he was attracted to an old picture frame that contained a tattered painting of a country scene.
This U.S. airline is one of the safest low-cost airlines in the world and it has flights as low as $44 right now
JetBlue has been rated among the 20 safest low-cost airlines in the world. The ratings have been compiled by AirlineRatings.com. AirlineRatings.com is an airline safety and product review website which monitors more than 380 airlines.
Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey
A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
frugalhotspot.com
Costco Unadvertised Sales! JANUARY 2023
Happy New Year! If you’ve set some new year’s resolutions to focus on your fitness goals, check out Costco’s sale on fitness equipment. And if you’re looking to get your home organized, be sure to check out the plastic storage bins that are on sale. I’ve...
Macy's is closing another batch of stores in 2023 — here's the full list
The closures are part of a three-year restructuring plan Macy's announced in 2020, which included a total of 125 store closures.
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Biden says US farmers thriving, but people feeding America tell different story: Going into ‘survival mode’
Kansas wheat farmers Vance and Louise Ehmke responded to Biden's comments claiming that farmers are thriving under his leadership as they brace for "survival mode."
Twitter HQ’s landlord escalates lawsuit against Elon Musk for alleged $3.4M in unpaid rent
Billionaire Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit claiming that Twitter has failed to pay millions in rent for its San Francisco headquarters. Musk's Twitter seeks to cut office space.
Alabama airline worker was sucked into engine with 'bang,' plane filled with passengers shook violently: NTSB
A National Transportation Safety Board investigation of a fatal accident at an airport in Montgomery, Alabama says the worker killed was sucked into a plane’s engine with a “bang”.
