Read full article on original website
Related
US real estate market in ‘big trouble,' expert warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte and Thor Equities CEO Joe Sitt explain why U.S. real estate is headed towards "big trouble" in 2023 and could put "a lot of things to a stop."
Oil industry exec rips White House after surprising Keystone admission: Biden created 'economic boondoggle'
Canary CEO Dan Eberhart claims President Biden knew he was creating an "economic boondoggle" after a DOE report showed the Keystone XL cancellation cost thousands of jobs and billions of dollars.
Google's Sundar Pichai reportedly says yearly bonuses of executives will see 'very significant' cuts
CEO Sundar Pichai has said the yearly bonuses of some higher-ups at tech giant Google will see "very significant" reductions, Business Insider reported.
Travel nurses took high-paying jobs during Covid. But then their pay was slashed, sometimes in half.
In early 2022, Jordyn Bashford thought things were as good as they could be for a nurse amid the Covid pandemic. A few months earlier, she had signed an agreement with a travel nurse agency called Aya Healthcare and left Canada to work at a hospital in Vancouver, Washington. Before...
TechSpot
Salesforce CEO points finger at new, remote, and younger workers for company's falling productivity
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. A hot potato: Once again, the argument that remote workers are less productive has been brought up by a CEO. Salesforce boss Marc Benioff made the claim during an all-hands meeting to discuss the company's mass layoffs, where he also pointed an accusing finger at new hires made during the pandemic and younger workers.
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates
Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depression
An article in Business Insider describes the experience of a former CEO and a Facebook and Microsoft exec, Philip Su who was paralyzed by burnout. Su claimed that he was so depressed that he quit his CEO job and decided to take an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job. However, he did not need the money.
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
Woman Demands $3,000 In Compensation After Hotel Worker Walked Into Her Room At Midnight
A woman has demanded $3,000 in compensation after a hotel worker entered her room after midnight in order to deliver a platter of fruit. The hotel maintains it did no wrong and has refused not only compensation, but even to formally apologize. Hotel Worker Entered Into Woman’s Room At Midnight…To...
Heirs of Subway’s billionaire founders could become some of America’s richest people overnight in a $10 billion sale deal
The late co-founders of Subway, Fred DeLuca and Peter Buck, had little inkling decades ago their sandwich shop in Bridgeport, Conn., would grow into one of the world’s largest restaurant chains. But now, their heirs stand to become some of the richest people in America. The sandwich giant is...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
Another Tech Giant Prepares For Major Layoffs, This Time 11,000 Jobs Will Be Cut: Report
Tech giant Microsoft Inc MSFT is preparing to lay off thousands of employees, according to multiple reports. What Happened: The Redmond, Washington-based company has more than 200,000 employees and will be cutting 11,000 jobs or about 5% of its workforce, according to Sky News, as reported by Reuters. Those cuts will include 6,000 positions in the U.K.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Defense One
It May Become Illegal to Stop Employees From Taking a Job with a Competitor
The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday proposed a rule that would ban companies from requiring their employees to sign noncompete agreements, a prominent practice in the tech industry that prevents departing workers from taking jobs with competitors or starting their own rival businesses for a period of time after they leave their former jobs.
Consider These Companies If You Want to Work Remotely
A survey last year by McKinsey/Ipsos showed that 58% of Americans can work from home at least one day a week.
I recruit Gen Z job seekers. Many of them rely too much on email and ask for the wrong salary — here's how I coach them.
Salary ranges are likely to fall this year, which is going to affect Gen Zers. With fewer years of job experience, they tend to be paid the least.
‘No cheaters allowed’. This company will pay you $1,500 to go on 15 dates but just be ready for it to appear on social media
A U.S. jewelry brand wants to pay you to go on 15 dates in five months. People looking for love have been offered an extra incentive to go out on dates — a chunk of cash — but there is a catch. Jewelry brand Shane Co. is offering...
My company paid me to take 2 months off. The sabbatical didn't just prevent me from burning out — it was also a huge career boost for my coworkers.
My 8 weeks off work made me more passionate about my job — and it gave my coworkers a career boost. Here's why every company should offer paid leave.
Fox Business
New York, NY
49K+
Followers
856
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 3