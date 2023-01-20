ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Recruiting Rumblings: AD Mitchell, Ryan Wingo, Marquis Montgomery, and More

By Shayne Pickering
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20FeyM_0kLpFqza00

Shayne Pickering updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like AD Mitchell, Demitrius Bell, and more!

This article covers the latest rumblings from both the high school and collegiate recruiting ranks.

AD Mitchell Potential Landing Spots

Georgia star receiver AD Mitchell has officially entered the transfer portal and immediately has received interest. Texas was immediately labeled as the favorite, and reasonably so. Mitchell is originally from Texas and could look to form a dynamic receiving trio of Xavier Worthy , Isaiah Neyor , and himself. Other schools, including Colorado, are looking to get involved here.

Demitrius Bell Eyeing a New School

Following an impressive 7v7 season, Demitrius Bell began receiving a lot of high-profile interest. The two schools standing out down the stretch are Kentucky and Nebraska. Nebraska is in a good spot going toward the February signing period.

Late-Rising JUCO Receiver Marquis Montgomery

Marquis Montgomery has received several Power Five offers since the first signing period. The JUCO product told us that the schools in contact with him the most include Penn State, Oregon, Cal, and USF.

Kam Pringle Working Towards Commitment

Premier offensive tackle Kam Pringle will announce his commitment on Sunday from Georgia, Tennessee, Clemson, South Carolina, Florida, and North Carolina State. The Gamecocks are the team to beat in this recruitment. The feeling around the other programs involved is that there is some catching up to do, but with a decision coming soon, South Carolina should be landing one of the top offensive linemen in the 2024 class.

Preston Taumua Eyeing a Couple of Schools

Preston Taumua plans on taking a couple of visits to schools this spring as he figures out his recruitment. While he is still deciding on potential visits, Taumua says that Oregon and Tennessee are "locks" to get visits at some point. The offensive lineman is the top player in Hawaii.

Manasse Itete Schedules Visits

Manasse Itete has scheduled three visits recently. The offensive lineman on the west coast will visit three Pac-12 teams to end the month of January. Itete will visit Arizona on the 21st, Arizona State on the 22nd, and Washington on the 28th.

St. Frances Trio Visiting Oregon

A trio of recruits from high school powerhouse St. Frances Academy will be in Eugene this weekend. This group includes quarterback Michael Van Buren , running back DeJuan Williams , and cornerback Ify Obedigwu . Van Buren is the top quarterback on the Ducks' board for the 2024 cycle, and getting him on campus will be huge for their chances in his recruitment. Obedigwu comes to Oregon following a visit to Knoxville, where Tennessee gained some momentum with him. This will be Williams' first visit to Eugene.

Tennessee Making Moves in Missouri

The new staff at Tennessee has been investing in the state of Missouri for recruits as of late. In the 2023 class, the Vols were able to land high-profile pass rusher Chandavian Bradley and look to do more work in the 2024 cycle. Defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri, wide receiver Ryan Wingo , and wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan made it up the Vols' junior day on January 14th, and it couldn't have gone better for Tennessee. Tennessee figures to be in the mix for all three as well as pass-catching tight end Jaden Reddell.

Comments / 0

Related
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Kam Pringle Makes College Decision

Kam Pringle is a three-sport athlete who plays football, basketball, and track and field for the 2A Woodland Wolverines in South Carolina. He has made a name for himself on the gridiron, as he's earned over 20 FBS offers, including national championship-winning programs like Clemson, Georgia, Ohio ...
COLUMBIA, SC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Five North Carolina Family Members Vanished On Trip To Visit Relatives In Alabama. What Really Happened?

4-year-old Brentanny Nicole Hughes was one of four siblings. She had a twin brother, Brent Hughes, and sister and brother, 11-year-old Sarena Glenn and Brandon Floyd. The children lived on Winter Park Drive with their mother, Robby Ann Floyd, and stepfather, Jason Allen "Shane" Floyd, in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Jason was Brandon's father.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Spun

College Basketball World Wants Referee Fired On Sunday

No. 3 Purdue held on against Maryland at home on Sunday afternoon, winning by three points. Terrapins fans were not happy with the officials, though.  Maryland appeared to be on the wrong end of a couple of questionable calls on Sunday afternoon, ultimately falling on the road. That's pretty ...
DAYTON, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message

It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
ATHENS, GA
FanSided

Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor

Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
COLORADO STATE
247Sports

Decision Day arrives for No. 1 OT in 247Sports Composite Kam Pringle

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite made a bunch of visits to his six finalists and he is set for his Sunday decision. Kam Pringle, a massive 6-foot-7, 338-pound offensive tackle from Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland will announce his choice during a ceremony at 2 p.m. at his school and his finalists are Clemson, Florida, Georgia, NC State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Report: Texans Could Be Closing In On Head Coaching Hire

Love Smith out. Franchise leader in tackles in? Per Houston sports radio host Adam Spolane, Jonathan Jones hopped on CBS and said things are "starting to heat up" between the Texans and 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans when it comes to their head coaching vacancy. Ryans starred at ...
HOUSTON, TX
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
650
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy