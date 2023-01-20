ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Ted Rivers

The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?

James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

New MC-CFA agreement expands higher education opportunities for Chick-fil-A employees in Mississippi

Mississippi College leaders say offering scholarships to Chick-fil-A employees and their immediate family members in the Magnolia State is “our pleasure.”. A new agreement between the similarly minded organizations will provide significant savings for eligible CFA workers in Mississippi who attend the Christian University. According to the statewide partnership,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theclintoncourier.net

Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends

Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
CLINTON, MS
CBS 42

Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Collectors flock to annual antique show in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a collector’s paradise for those who came out to the Mississippi Antique Bottle Club’s 37th annual show. Coca-Cola bottles that are no longer in production, stamps over a century old and collectors that are like a piece of living history themselves. This 93-year-old has been collecting items since he […]
JACKSON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Registration open for Living Young Mardi Gras Bash trip

The Clinton Therapeutic Recreation Department’s Living Young group will be visiting Louisiana for the Mardi Gras holiday on Saturday, February 11. The 2023 trip to Shreveport-Bossier City will be the city’s seventeenth annual Red River Mardi Gras Bash. Attendees will be treated to an exclusive party during the...
CLINTON, MS
WJTV 12

Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Former pro baseball player aims to revitalize the Murrah baseball program

JACKSON, Miss. — Southern Miss product and former pro baseball player Kent Willis is the new head baseball coach at Murrah High School. Willis' goal is to not only to develop players and revitalize a winning culture at Murrah but to encourage, motivate and inspire the team to embrace the sport of baseball in ways they may not have before.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Stokes calls on mayor to appoint public safety director

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to address needed street and infrastructure repairs. Stokes says public roadway safety is a growing concern in Jackson and says the public works department needs better leadership. The councilman says a telephone pole has been laying in the right side […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Civic Corner: Board of Aldermen Recap – January 16

The Board of Aldermen are beginning 2023 with a very substantial plate of issues to work through. Some of the issues have previously been discussed and analyzed, and some of them are new, but all of them will have to be dealt with as soon as possible for the betterment of Clinton.
CLINTON, MS
theclintoncourier.net

MC Family Members Can Give a Part of Themselves to Help Save Lives During Campus Blood Drive

What started as an academic bonus for Evie and Isabella Dart became an exceptional way to help give the gift of life. The identical twin sisters, sophomore pre-nursing majors from Ethel, Louisiana, had never donated blood. When their Anatomy and Physiology professor offered extra points to participate in last fall’s Mississippi Blood Services drive on the Mississippi College campus, they decided to enroll.
