theclintoncourier.net
Popular Graduate School Dean, Associate Provost Announces Retirement from Mississippi College
A high-ranking administrator and tenured faculty member who came to Mississippi College as a transfer student from Hinds Community College will be leaving the University after 40 years of exemplary service. Debbie Norris, dean of the Graduate School and associate provost, who shepherded her alma mater through three successful decennial...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?
James and Thomas Duff are brothers and businessmen from Mississippi who are known for their success in the automotive industry. James is the founder and chairman of Duff Capital Investors, a private investment firm based in Jackson, Mississippi, while Thomas is the founder and CEO of Diversified Automotive, a leading supplier of automotive parts and systems.
Smith named director of Mississippi Community College Board
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A longtime employee of the Mississippi Community College Board has been named executive director of the agency that oversees the 15 colleges. Kell Smith has worked for the board since May 2008, starting as director of communications and legislative services. He became interim executive director in July after Andrea Mayfield resigned. The board […]
theclintoncourier.net
New MC-CFA agreement expands higher education opportunities for Chick-fil-A employees in Mississippi
Mississippi College leaders say offering scholarships to Chick-fil-A employees and their immediate family members in the Magnolia State is “our pleasure.”. A new agreement between the similarly minded organizations will provide significant savings for eligible CFA workers in Mississippi who attend the Christian University. According to the statewide partnership,...
theclintoncourier.net
Hinds’ female aviation maintenance students buck trends
Hinds Community College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) Program has more females enrolled and on track to graduate than it has in the last ten years. Five women enrolled in the Hinds program are bucking stereotypes of what many consider the norms for women’s careers. Jazmyn Perritt of Clinton, Mckynzie Nutt of Florence, Nicole Barrett of Starkville, Joi’Dawn Smith of Jackson and Tiara Sankar of Trinidad are breaking glass ceilings in the aviation industry and at the college.
Freda Bush, well-known Mississippi OB/GYN, dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Well-known Jackson doctor and pro-life leader, Dr. Freda Bush, died on Sunday, January 15. Bush was a health care provider at East Lakeland OB/GYN Associates, P.A. in Jackson and served the community as an OBGYN for 30 years. U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) released the following statement on the passing of Bush. […]
Collectors flock to annual antique show in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It was a collector’s paradise for those who came out to the Mississippi Antique Bottle Club’s 37th annual show. Coca-Cola bottles that are no longer in production, stamps over a century old and collectors that are like a piece of living history themselves. This 93-year-old has been collecting items since he […]
theclintoncourier.net
Registration open for Living Young Mardi Gras Bash trip
The Clinton Therapeutic Recreation Department’s Living Young group will be visiting Louisiana for the Mardi Gras holiday on Saturday, February 11. The 2023 trip to Shreveport-Bossier City will be the city’s seventeenth annual Red River Mardi Gras Bash. Attendees will be treated to an exclusive party during the...
Land acquired for Gluckstadt Family Entertainment
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans to bring family fun to Madison County are one step closer to becoming a reality after land was acquired for the project. The Northside Sun reported Gluckstadt Family Entertainment will be located on Autobahn Loop south of the Mac Haik dealership. The over 40,000 square foot entertainment center will have […]
JSU Head Coach Williams Says Tigers Must Always be Prepared
Jackson State men’s basketball head coach Mo Williams says JSU must always be prepared for all opponents.
WAPT
Former pro baseball player aims to revitalize the Murrah baseball program
JACKSON, Miss. — Southern Miss product and former pro baseball player Kent Willis is the new head baseball coach at Murrah High School. Willis' goal is to not only to develop players and revitalize a winning culture at Murrah but to encourage, motivate and inspire the team to embrace the sport of baseball in ways they may not have before.
Stokes calls on mayor to appoint public safety director
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Councilman Kenneth Stokes is calling on Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to address needed street and infrastructure repairs. Stokes says public roadway safety is a growing concern in Jackson and says the public works department needs better leadership. The councilman says a telephone pole has been laying in the right side […]
Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments
Deiondra Sanders made an inaccurate statement about the number of murders that occurred on campus during Deion Sanders time at the school. The post Deiondra Sanders, daughter of Deion Sanders, apologizes for podcast comments appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WAPT
Woman complains of sewage backed up in Jackson home
JACKSON, Miss. — One woman is calling on the city of Jackson to fix the issue causing a sewage backup at her home. Mattie Griffin rents the house on Catalina Circle. She said the problem has been ongoing for months. "From the sink to the bathroom, when the toilet...
Some church attendance recovering from Covid-19 in Mississippi community
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in 2020, it forced people, businesses, and organizations to radically change the way they conducted business and other activities. The virus created a new challenge for area churches as pastors and other church officials examined creative ways to continue to meet the...
Group wants to excavate the Witch of Yazoo’s grave
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A group interested in finding out who lies below the Witch of Yazoo’s grave has requested to excavate the site. The Yazoo Herald reported the Witch’s Grave can be found surrounded by chain links in Glenwood Cemetery. Willie Morris’ book “Good Old Boy” tells the story of an old woman […]
Now’s your chance to live the “Prime” life in coach’s Mississippi house
A new Zillow listing that’s reported to be a house that belongs to former Jackson State University football coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders” features an expansive house in a pleasant country setting. “Welcome to your farmhouse oasis!” the listing begins. “This home was custom built in...
theclintoncourier.net
Civic Corner: Board of Aldermen Recap – January 16
The Board of Aldermen are beginning 2023 with a very substantial plate of issues to work through. Some of the issues have previously been discussed and analyzed, and some of them are new, but all of them will have to be dealt with as soon as possible for the betterment of Clinton.
theclintoncourier.net
MC Family Members Can Give a Part of Themselves to Help Save Lives During Campus Blood Drive
What started as an academic bonus for Evie and Isabella Dart became an exceptional way to help give the gift of life. The identical twin sisters, sophomore pre-nursing majors from Ethel, Louisiana, had never donated blood. When their Anatomy and Physiology professor offered extra points to participate in last fall’s Mississippi Blood Services drive on the Mississippi College campus, they decided to enroll.
Man shot, killed on St. Charles Street in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Madison County Saturday, January 21. According to the Madison County coroner, the shooting happened late Saturday afternoon on St. Charles Street. Jaquarius Ross, 21, was identified as the victim. He died at the scene.
