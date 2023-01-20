ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 16

Lucy Perez
4d ago

Another disgruntled employee? Management is not helpful either. Turn around is constant. Necessary to look into the chaos happening at these places.

Reply(6)
2
richard kramer
4d ago

ha ha!! Years back, the post office was having disgruntled employees going to work shooting people!!! people laughed, and called it going "POSTAL"!!! We can call it going "WALLY" Now!!! ha ha ha!!@

Reply
2
 

WEHT/WTVW

‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Associated Press

Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into a store break room where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said officers were within the building within four minutes of the 911 call, and Mosley was shot...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

US-231 Closed for Three Hours

Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
HUNTINGBURG, IN
103GBF

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
BEAVER DAM, KY
