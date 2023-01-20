Read full article on original website
Lucy Perez
4d ago
Another disgruntled employee? Management is not helpful either. Turn around is constant. Necessary to look into the chaos happening at these places.
Reply(6)
2
richard kramer
4d ago
ha ha!! Years back, the post office was having disgruntled employees going to work shooting people!!! people laughed, and called it going "POSTAL"!!! We can call it going "WALLY" Now!!! ha ha ha!!@
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From EvansvilleTed RiversEvansville, IN
Related
wevv.com
Mental health court judge says court had no right to prevent Walmart shooter from having a gun
44News is following up on one of the big questions remaining in the wake of the Walmart shooting that left the shooter dead and a victim still recovering after several surgeries to save her life. Many people are wondering why the suspect, who was enrolled in the Vanderburgh County Mental...
Female Indiana Walmart employee's heroic actions saved lives, police say
Indiana police applauded heroic actions taken by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers who kept a gunman and former employee from continuing to do harm.
Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — (AP) — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted...
Walmart Shooting Horror as Woman Gunned Down Inside Indiana Store
The suspected gunman was subsequently killed in a shootout with police.
Police: Indiana shooter killed after injuring 1 at Walmart
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A 25-year-old man opened fire at a Walmart store in Indiana where he once worked, wounding at least one person before officers fatally shot him, authorities said Friday. The gunman was identified as Ronald Ray Mosley II by Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police...
Former employee killed after opening fire at Indiana Walmart
A gunman was killed by police after opening fire inside a Walmart in Indiana Thursday night, injuring one person. The suspect was identified as a 25-year-old former employee.
‘Shadow boxing’ gone wrong ends with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after a victim says he took “play fighting” too far. EPD officers were dispatched to an address along Covert Avenue late Saturday night after a screaming woman was reported. According to an affidavit, officers arrived and found a man and woman fighting on the ground. […]
WIBC.com
Former Employee Killed In Shoot Out With Cops Inside Evansville Walmart
EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An active shooter shot at least one person in an Evansville Walmart, then was killed by police Thursday night. The calls for an active shooter came in at 9:59 p.m. at the Walmart on South Red Bank Road and police were quick to respond. Once officers...
Police: Heroic actions kept shooter from doing more harm
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Police in Indiana said Friday that heroic actions by a Walmart employee and law enforcement officers kept a gunman who shot and injured one female employee from doing more harm. The woman was the only person injured late Thursday when 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosley II walked into a store break room where employees were meeting, specifically aimed at the victim and shot her in the face with a 9mm handgun. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department said officers were within the building within four minutes of the 911 call, and Mosley was shot...
EPD releases identity of Walmart active shooting suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time. Shortly […]
WISH-TV
Missing Evansville man found dead in vehicle under bridge
GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man who had been missing for over a month was found dead Friday afternoon in an overturned vehicle under a bridge along Old US 41. Brian Colbert, 47, was reported missing by family on Dec. 10. and was last seen on Dec. 9 at a co-worker’s home in Princeton driving his 2017 Toyota Avalon, according to Indiana State Police.
Crews respond to deadly two vehicle accident in Henderson
(WEHT) - Emergency responders are at the scene of a two vehicle crash on KY 425 in Henderson.
14news.com
Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives update on her condition
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of the woman shot Thursday night at the westside Walmart in Evansville says she was flown to a hospital. Jenny Couch tells us the victim is her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook. Cook’s mother says she has life threatening injuries, but is talking after being...
Indiana Walmart shooting leaves at least 1 victim injured, police name suspect who died
The Evansville Police Department said a shooting at a Walmart left at least one victim injured and the suspected shooter Ronald Roy Mosley II was "neutralized."
Missing Evansville man found dead after car crash
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Police say Kenneth Brian Colbert, an Evansville man that hadn’t been seen for over 40 days, has been found deceased. On December 10, 2022, family members reported Colbert missing and said he was last seen at a co-worker’s home in Princeton the previous day. Evansville Police Department handed over the […]
witzamfm.com
US-231 Closed for Three Hours
Jasper/Huntingburg- The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office say US-231 was closed for nearly three hours Saturday morning. The section closed was from Phoenix Drive in Huntingburg to the State Road 162 bypass in Jasper. Why the section was closed has not been released by the Sheriff’s Office. At 6:25...
Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant
The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
wevv.com
Man recently arrested in Evansville drug trafficking investigation arrested again in Madisonville
A man who was arrested just a few days ago as part of a drug trafficking investigation in Evansville, Indiana, was arrested again with a variety of drugs on him in Madisonville, Kentucky, according to police. As we reported Wednesday, Christopher Barnes was one of three people arrested after investigators...
Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
Two convicted in 1999 Beaver Dam murder case
OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) – In Ohio County, officials tell us two people have been found guilty on charges stemming from the death of a child in a fire in 1999. Tony Lear was one of those found guilty. He was arrested in 2012 on charges of murder, arson and assault. A four year old child […]
Fox Business
New York, NY
49K+
Followers
856
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Invested in Youhttps://www.foxbusiness.com/
Comments / 16